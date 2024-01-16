

Top Running Backs For Fantasy Football

Fantasy football has become a popular pastime for sports enthusiasts around the world. One of the most crucial positions in this virtual game is the running back (RB). A strong RB can make or break a fantasy team, so it’s essential to choose wisely. In this article, we will delve into the top running backs for fantasy football, providing interesting facts about these players, answering common questions, and offering some final thoughts on the subject.

Interesting Facts:

1. Christian McCaffrey: Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers has been an absolute beast in fantasy football. In 2019, he became the third player in NFL history to record both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, solidifying his status as an all-around threat.

2. Saquon Barkley: Despite an injury-riddled 2020 season, Saquon Barkley has shown immense potential as a fantasy RB. In his rookie year, Barkley became the third rookie in NFL history to total 2,000 yards from scrimmage, showcasing his explosive playmaking abilities.

3. Alvin Kamara: Alvin Kamara has been a fantasy football darling since entering the league in 2017. Kamara’s unique skill set as a dual-threat back has made him a valuable asset in PPR (points per reception) leagues, where he accumulates significant points through his receiving abilities.

4. Derrick Henry: Known for his brute strength and punishing running style, Derrick Henry has been a force to be reckoned with in fantasy football. In 2020, Henry led the league in rushing yards for the second consecutive season, proving his consistency and reliability as a top RB.

5. Dalvin Cook: Dalvin Cook has emerged as one of the most dominant RBs in recent years. With his exceptional speed, agility, and vision, Cook has become a fantasy football stud, consistently delivering impressive performances and accumulating a high volume of yards and touchdowns.

6. Ezekiel Elliott: Ezekiel Elliott has been a fantasy football staple since his rookie season in 2016. As the primary back for the Dallas Cowboys, Elliott has consistently produced solid numbers, showcasing his ability to both run the ball effectively and contribute in the passing game.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the top running back for fantasy football in 2021?

While opinions may vary, Christian McCaffrey is widely considered the top running back for fantasy football in 2021 due to his versatility and high fantasy point potential.

2. Is it better to draft a running back early in fantasy football?

Generally, drafting a running back early is a smart strategy as the position tends to have a higher scarcity and impact on fantasy points compared to other positions.

3. How important is a running back’s involvement in the passing game?

Running backs who are involved in the passing game, especially in PPR leagues, can provide a significant advantage as they accumulate additional points through receptions.

4. What should I consider when selecting a running back for fantasy football?

Factors such as the RB’s team, offensive line, health, and past performance are crucial considerations when selecting a running back for fantasy football.

5. Are rookie running backs worth drafting in fantasy football?

While it can be risky to rely on rookies, some talented newcomers, like Najee Harris or Travis Etienne, may be worth considering, especially if they have a clear path to playing time.

6. How do injuries affect a running back’s fantasy value?

Injuries can significantly impact a running back’s fantasy value, as they may miss games or play at a diminished level upon returning. Monitoring injury reports is vital.

7. Can a running back from a weak team still be valuable in fantasy football?

Yes, while a running back’s team performance can affect their opportunities, talented RBs can still produce solid fantasy numbers even on struggling teams.

8. How do bye weeks affect running backs in fantasy football?

Bye weeks can be challenging for fantasy owners. It’s crucial to have backup RBs who can fill in during your primary RB’s bye week to ensure a continuous stream of points.

9. What should I do if my running back gets injured during the season?

In case of an injury, it’s essential to monitor the RB’s status and consider picking up their backup or searching the waiver wire for potential replacements.

10. Are running backs more valuable in standard or PPR leagues?

Running backs generally hold more value in PPR leagues due to their involvement in the passing game, allowing them to accumulate additional points through receptions.

11. How can I determine a running back’s workload before the season starts?

Analyzing a team’s offensive scheme, coaching tendencies, and a running back’s historical usage can provide insights into their potential workload for the upcoming season.

12. Should I prioritize a running back’s talent or their team situation?

Balancing a running back’s talent and their team situation is crucial. While talent is essential, playing for a team with a strong offensive line and favorable game script can boost their fantasy value.

13. Can running backs have a breakout season after a slow start in their career?

Yes, running backs can have breakout seasons after a slow start. Factors such as improved health, increased opportunities, or better team situations can lead to a sudden surge in production.

Final Thoughts:

Selecting the right running backs is crucial in fantasy football, as they often serve as the backbone of a successful team. Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, and Ezekiel Elliott are among the top choices for fantasy RBs due to their consistent performance and high fantasy point potential. However, it’s important to consider various factors like team situation, injury history, and involvement in the passing game when making your selections. By doing thorough research and staying updated, you can maximize your chances of assembling a formidable team and achieving fantasy football glory.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.