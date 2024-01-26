

Top Running Backs in Fantasy Football

Fantasy football has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating millions of fans around the world. One of the most critical positions in this virtual sport is the running back (RB). These dynamic athletes can make or break a fantasy team, carrying the hopes and dreams of their owners. In this article, we will explore the top running backs in fantasy football, uncovering their strengths, weaknesses, and potential for the upcoming season.

Interesting Facts about Top Running Backs:

1. Christian McCaffrey’s Versatility: Christian McCaffrey, the star running back for the Carolina Panthers, is not only a dominant rusher but also an exceptional receiver. In the 2019 season, he became just the third running back in NFL history to record over 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. McCaffrey’s ability to contribute in both aspects of the game makes him a coveted option in fantasy football drafts.

2. Derrick Henry’s Powerhouse Performance: Derrick Henry, the bruising running back for the Tennessee Titans, is a force to be reckoned with. Standing at 6’3″ and weighing 247 pounds, Henry possesses an unrivaled combination of size, strength, and speed. In the 2019 season, he led the league in rushing yards, totaling a jaw-dropping 1,540 yards. Henry’s ability to bulldoze through defenses makes him a fantasy football gem.

3. Alvin Kamara’s Elusive Style: Alvin Kamara, the elusive running back for the New Orleans Saints, has established himself as one of the most electrifying players in the league. Known for his quickness, agility, and exceptional balance, Kamara excels at making defenders miss. In the 2019 season, he averaged an impressive 4.7 yards per carry, showcasing his ability to evade tackles and break free for big gains.

4. Ezekiel Elliott’s Consistency: Ezekiel Elliott, the workhorse running back for the Dallas Cowboys, has been a model of consistency throughout his career. Since entering the league in 2016, Elliott has never finished a season with fewer than 1,357 rushing yards. His durability and ability to churn out yards consistently make him a reliable fantasy football option.

5. Saquon Barkley’s Explosiveness: Saquon Barkley, the dynamic running back for the New York Giants, is a true game-changer. Blessed with incredible speed, agility, and acceleration, Barkley can turn any play into a highlight reel. In his rookie season, Barkley amassed an impressive 2,028 total yards and 15 touchdowns, solidifying himself as one of the brightest young stars in the NFL.

6. Dalvin Cook’s Breakout Season: Dalvin Cook, the versatile running back for the Minnesota Vikings, had a breakout season in 2019. Despite missing two games due to injury, Cook finished the year with 1,135 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. His ability to find the end zone consistently and contribute as a receiver makes him an enticing option for fantasy football owners.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the top running back in fantasy football?

The top running back in fantasy football varies from year to year, but Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley are often considered among the best options due to their dual-threat abilities.

2. What should I consider when drafting a running back in fantasy football?

When drafting a running back, it is important to consider factors such as the player’s team, offensive line quality, injury history, and their role in the offense.

3. Are rookie running backs worth drafting in fantasy football?

Rookie running backs can be worth drafting, especially if they are projected to have a significant role in their team’s offense. However, it is important to temper expectations as rookies often take time to adjust to the NFL.

4. Should I prioritize running backs or wide receivers in fantasy football?

The answer to this question depends on the league format and scoring system. In most cases, running backs are valuable due to their high volume of touches, but wide receivers can also provide significant point production.

5. How important is a running back’s offensive line in fantasy football?

A running back’s offensive line can greatly impact their fantasy football performance. A strong offensive line can create running lanes, while a weak line can limit a running back’s ability to produce.

6. Is it wise to draft multiple running backs from the same team in fantasy football?

Drafting multiple running backs from the same team can be risky. While it increases the chances of having a consistent scoring option, it also exposes your team to potential bye week conflicts and limited opportunities.

7. Can I trust running backs returning from injury in fantasy football?

Running backs returning from injury can be risky, as there is always the possibility of reinjury or decreased production. It is crucial to monitor their preseason performance and assess their overall health before making a decision.

8. How do I evaluate a running back’s schedule in fantasy football?

A running back’s schedule can impact their fantasy football performance. Look for favorable matchups against weaker run defenses and consider factors like weather conditions and game script when evaluating their potential.

9. Should I prioritize pass-catching running backs in PPR leagues?

In PPR (points per reception) leagues, pass-catching running backs gain additional value due to their increased involvement in the passing game. Prioritizing these versatile backs can give you an edge in scoring.

10. How important is a running back’s goal-line usage in fantasy football?

Goal-line usage is crucial for running backs, as it greatly increases their touchdown potential. A running back who consistently receives goal-line carries is more likely to provide consistent scoring opportunities.

11. Do running backs have a shorter shelf life in fantasy football?

Running backs tend to have a shorter shelf life in fantasy football due to the physical demands of the position. It is important to monitor their workload and consider handcuffing them with their backup to mitigate injury risks.

12. Can a running back’s offensive coordinator impact their fantasy football performance?

Absolutely! An offensive coordinator’s play-calling tendencies, usage of running backs in the passing game, and overall offensive scheme can heavily influence a running back’s fantasy production.

13. What is the value of handcuffing running backs in fantasy football?

Handcuffing a running back involves drafting their backup to protect against injuries. It is a strategy that can provide insurance and guarantee a consistent source of points if the starter goes down.

Final Thoughts:

The running back position is a cornerstone of fantasy football success. Whether it’s Christian McCaffrey’s versatility, Derrick Henry’s brute force, or Saquon Barkley’s explosive plays, these top running backs can carry your team to victory. However, it is important to consider factors such as team situation, offensive line quality, and injury history before making your draft selections. With careful analysis and a bit of luck, you can secure a formidable running back roster that will propel you towards fantasy football glory.



