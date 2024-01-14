

Title: Top TE in Fantasy Football 2024: Unveiling the Game-Changing Stars

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next big stars that will dominate the league. As we look ahead to the 2024 season, it’s time to explore the top tight ends (TE) who are expected to make a significant impact on fantasy teams. In this article, we’ll delve into the top TEs in fantasy football for 2024, highlighting their performances, potential, and six interesting facts about them. Additionally, we’ll address thirteen common questions surrounding these players to provide a comprehensive overview of what to expect. So, let’s dive in and discover the game-changing stars of the TE position in fantasy football for 2024!

1. George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers:

George Kittle has consistently proven himself as one of the most dynamic and reliable TEs in the league. His combination of exceptional blocking skills and explosive receiving ability makes him a force to be reckoned with. Kittle’s versatility and rapport with his quarterback make him a top TE option in fantasy football.

2. TJ Hockenson – Detroit Lions:

Hockenson has emerged as a rising star for the Lions, showcasing his impressive route-running, reliable hands, and the ability to create mismatches against defenders. With an increased role in the Lions’ offense, Hockenson is poised for a breakout season in 2024, making him an exciting TE option for fantasy managers.

3. Kyle Pitts – Atlanta Falcons:

Pitts, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has immense potential to become a game-changing TE. His size, speed, and exceptional receiving skills have drawn comparisons to some of the greatest TEs in the history of the game. As he gains experience and develops chemistry with quarterback Matt Ryan, Pitts is expected to make a significant impact on fantasy teams in 2024.

4. Mark Andrews – Baltimore Ravens:

Andrews has established himself as a reliable target for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Known for his sure hands, agility, and red-zone presence, Andrews has consistently been among the top TEs in fantasy football. With the Ravens’ run-heavy offense, Andrews’ ability to find the end zone makes him a valuable asset for fantasy managers.

5. Noah Fant – Denver Broncos:

Fant possesses outstanding athleticism and has shown flashes of brilliance during his young NFL career. As the Broncos’ offense evolves, Fant’s role is expected to expand, providing him with ample opportunities to showcase his skills. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on him as a potential breakout TE in 2024.

6. Dallas Goedert – Philadelphia Eagles:

Goedert has been overshadowed by the presence of Zach Ertz in recent years, but with Ertz’s potential departure, Goedert is poised to step into a more prominent role. Known for his physicality and strong route-running, Goedert has proven himself as a reliable target in the Eagles’ offense. He could be a valuable late-round steal for fantasy managers in 2024.

1. George Kittle holds the single-season record for the most receiving yards by a TE, racking up 1,377 yards in 2018.

2. TJ Hockenson won the John Mackey Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate TE, during his time at Iowa.

3. Kyle Pitts became the highest-drafted TE in NFL history when the Falcons selected him fourth overall in 2021.

4. Mark Andrews played college football at Oklahoma alongside two other standout TEs, Hayden Hurst and Andrews’ current teammate, Marquise Brown.

5. Noah Fant set the NFL Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash time by a TE, clocking in at 4.50 seconds in 2019.

6. Dallas Goedert played college football at South Dakota State, where he holds numerous school and conference records for TEs.

1. Q: Who is the highest-scoring TE in fantasy football for 2024?

A: It is impossible to predict the exact highest-scoring TE at this point, as numerous factors contribute to fantasy success, including injuries, team performance, and matchups.

2. Q: Which TE has the highest potential for a breakout season in 2024?

A: Kyle Pitts has the highest potential for a breakout season due to his exceptional physical attributes and the Falcons’ offensive scheme, which historically utilizes TEs effectively.

3. Q: Who is the most reliable fantasy TE in terms of consistency?

A: George Kittle and Mark Andrews have been the most reliable fantasy TEs in recent years due to their consistent production and rapport with their respective quarterbacks.

4. Q: Should I prioritize drafting a TE early or late in fantasy football drafts?

A: The strategy of drafting a TE early or late depends on the overall depth of the position in a given year. In general, it is advisable to prioritize other positions early and target TEs with high upside in the middle to late rounds.

5. Q: Are there any sleeper TEs who could outperform expectations in 2024?

A: Yes, players like Cole Kmet (Chicago Bears) and Pat Freiermuth (Pittsburgh Steelers) have the potential to outperform expectations if they secure a significant role in their respective offenses.

6. Q: Which TE is the best red-zone threat?

A: Mark Andrews and George Kittle have consistently excelled as red-zone threats due to their size, physicality, and chemistry with their quarterbacks.

7. Q: Can TJ Hockenson replicate his breakout season in 2024?

A: While predicting a repeat performance is challenging, Hockenson’s talent and role in the Lions’ offense make him a strong candidate for continued success in 2024.

8. Q: Will Travis Kelce still be a top TE in 2024?

A: As of now, Travis Kelce remains one of the elite TEs in fantasy football. However, due to the unpredictability of player performance and age-related factors, it is challenging to project his long-term success.

9. Q: How will the new quarterbacks impact the fantasy value of TEs?

A: The impact of new quarterbacks on TEs’ fantasy value depends on various factors, such as the QB’s playing style, chemistry with the TE, and the offensive scheme. It is crucial to monitor these factors during drafts and throughout the season.

10. Q: Can Dallas Goedert surpass Zach Ertz as the primary TE for the Philadelphia Eagles?

A: With Zach Ertz’s uncertain future, Dallas Goedert has a significant opportunity to ascend and become the primary TE for the Eagles. His talent and previous success indicate that he is capable of taking on a larger role.

11. Q: What is the average draft position for the top TEs in 2024?

A: The average draft position for the top TEs will vary depending on the specific league and scoring format. However, generally, TEs such as George Kittle and Travis Kelce are likely to be drafted in the early rounds.

12. Q: Do any rookie TEs have the potential to make an impact in 2024?

A: Yes, rookies like Brevin Jordan (Houston Texans) and Tommy Tremble (Carolina Panthers) have shown promise and could have opportunities to make an impact in their respective offenses.

13. Q: Should I prioritize drafting multiple TEs for depth on my fantasy team?

A: The strategy of drafting multiple TEs depends on league size, roster spots, and the overall depth of the position. In larger leagues or formats that allow flexing TEs, having depth at the position can provide an advantage.

As the 2024 fantasy football season approaches, the tight end position promises excitement and potential game-changing stars. With established players like George Kittle, Mark Andrews, and emerging talents like TJ Hockenson and Kyle Pitts, fantasy managers have an abundance of options to choose from. It is crucial to assess different factors such as individual performance, team dynamics, and offensive schemes when making decisions during drafts and managing teams throughout the season. Stay informed, be adaptable, and trust your research to maximize the potential of your fantasy TE and dominate your league in 2024. Good luck!





