

Title: Top Ten Defenses in NFL 2016: A Look at the Best of the Best

Introduction:

In the fast-paced and high-scoring world of the National Football League (NFL), having a strong defense is crucial for any team’s success. The 2016 season witnessed some outstanding defensive performances that completely changed the course of games. In this article, we will take a closer look at the top ten defenses of that year, highlighting their strengths, tactics, and interesting facts. Additionally, we will answer some common questions regarding these exceptional defensive units.

1. Seattle Seahawks:

The Seahawks’ defense was a force to be reckoned with in 2016. Led by the legendary cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Earl Thomas, they allowed the fewest points in the league that season. Their signature “Legion of Boom” secondary intimidated opposing quarterbacks, making them hesitant to throw deep passes.

2. Denver Broncos:

The Broncos’ defense, famously known as the “No Fly Zone,” was instrumental in leading the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2016. With a dominant pass rush featuring Von Miller and Demarcus Ware, they consistently disrupted opposing quarterbacks. Cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib formed a formidable duo, consistently shutting down wide receivers.

3. Kansas City Chiefs:

The Chiefs’ defense was a key component of their success in 2016. Led by safety Eric Berry and linebackers Justin Houston and Derrick Johnson, they excelled in stopping both the run and the pass. Their aggressive playstyle led to numerous turnovers, giving their offense excellent field position.

4. Minnesota Vikings:

The Vikings boasted one of the most ferocious defenses in 2016. Their defensive line, anchored by Everson Griffen and Linval Joseph, put constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Additionally, their secondary, featuring standout cornerback Xavier Rhodes, was skilled at shutting down opposing receivers.

5. New York Giants:

The Giants’ defense was often overlooked in 2016 due to their struggles on offense. However, they were a formidable unit that consistently kept games close. Their standout player was safety Landon Collins, who had a breakout season with five interceptions and four sacks.

Interesting Facts:

1. The Seattle Seahawks’ defense allowed the fewest points in the league in 2016, giving up an average of just 17.1 points per game.

2. Von Miller of the Denver Broncos was named the Super Bowl 50 MVP, largely due to his two strip-sacks that changed the momentum of the game.

3. The Kansas City Chiefs had an impressive 33 takeaways in the 2016 season, the highest in the league.

4. The Minnesota Vikings’ defense recorded the second-most sacks in the league that year, with a total of 41.

5. Landon Collins became the first safety in NFL history to record at least 100 solo tackles, two sacks, five interceptions, and 12 passes defended in a single season.

Common Questions:

1. What makes a defense great?

A great defense is one that can consistently stop the opposing team from scoring points. This can be achieved through strong individual players, effective teamwork, and well-executed defensive schemes.

2. Can a strong defense compensate for a weak offense?

A strong defense can certainly help compensate for a weak offense by keeping games close and providing the offense with better field position. However, ultimately, a balanced team with both a strong offense and defense is ideal for long-term success.

3. What role does coaching play in a team’s defensive performance?

Coaching is vital in a team’s defensive performance. A skilled coach will design effective defensive strategies, make in-game adjustments, and motivate players to perform at their best.

4. How do defenses prevent quarterbacks from throwing deep passes?

Defenses prevent quarterbacks from throwing deep passes by employing tight coverage in the secondary, effectively rushing the passer to disrupt timing, and using strategies like double coverage on elite deep threats.

5. What impact does a strong pass rush have on a defense?

A strong pass rush disrupts the opposing quarterback’s rhythm, forces quick decisions, and increases the chances of sacks, fumbles, and interceptions. It puts additional pressure on the offense, making it difficult to execute their game plan.

6. How do defenses create turnovers?

Defenses create turnovers through interceptions, fumble recoveries, and forcing quarterbacks into making hurried or poor decisions. This can be achieved through tight pass coverage, aggressive tackling, and effective ball-stripping techniques.

7. Which teams had the most interceptions in 2016?

In 2016, the San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens tied for the most interceptions as a team, with 18 each.

8. How do defenses counter strong running backs?

Defenses counter strong running backs by setting the edge, filling gaps, and swarming to the ball carrier. They focus on tackling fundamentals and aim to limit running backs’ yards after contact.

9. What is a “shutout” in football?

A shutout occurs when a defense prevents the opposing team from scoring any points throughout the entire game. It is a testament to the exceptional performance of the defense.

10. What is the importance of time of possession for a defense?

A defense benefits from a higher time of possession by the offense as it allows them more time to rest and recover. It also limits the opposing team’s scoring opportunities, reducing their overall chance of success.

11. How do teams prepare defensively for different opponents?

Teams prepare defensively for different opponents by studying game film, identifying opponents’ strengths and weaknesses, and devising game plans tailored to exploit vulnerabilities.

12. Can a defense be successful without star players?

While star players can greatly enhance a defense, a well-coached and disciplined unit can still be successful without them. Good teamwork, communication, and execution of defensive schemes are crucial.

13. How do defenses adjust in-game to counter opponents’ offensive strategies?

Defenses adjust in-game by making changes to defensive alignments, coverage schemes, and pass-rush strategies. They analyze opponents’ tendencies and make necessary adjustments to counter their offensive strategies.

14. What is the role of audibles in defensive playcalling?

Audibles are used by the defense to adjust their playcall based on the offensive formation and pre-snap movements. It allows the defense to react to the offense’s strategy and put themselves in a better position to defend.

15. How do defenses handle no-huddle offenses?

Defenses facing no-huddle offenses must rely on simplified play calls, effective communication, and quick adjustments. The emphasis is on getting aligned quickly and reading the offense’s intentions promptly.

Final Thoughts:

In the NFL, a strong defense can change the course of a game and lead a team to victory. The top ten defenses of the 2016 season showcased exceptional talent, teamwork, and strategic planning. From the intimidating secondary of the Seattle Seahawks to the dominant pass rush of the Denver Broncos, these defenses left a lasting impact on the league. As football fans, we can appreciate the artistry and skill that goes into building and executing such formidable defensive units.



