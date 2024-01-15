

Top Tight Ends Fantasy Football 2018: The Ultimate Guide

Fantasy football is a game that requires careful analysis and strategic decisions. While quarterbacks and running backs often steal the spotlight, a top-performing tight end can be a valuable asset to any fantasy team. In the 2018 season, several tight ends have emerged as potential game-changers. In this article, we will explore the top tight ends in fantasy football for 2018, along with interesting facts, common questions, and a final thoughts paragraph.

Interesting Facts about Top Tight Ends:

1. Rob Gronkowski’s Dominance: Rob Gronkowski, the tight end for the New England Patriots, has established himself as one of the best in the league. In the past eight seasons, he has finished as a top-two tight end in fantasy football six times.

2. Travis Kelce’s Consistency: Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been a model of consistency. He has recorded four consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, making him a reliable option for fantasy owners.

3. Rookie Sensation: In 2017, Evan Engram, the tight end for the New York Giants, had an impressive rookie season. He recorded 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns, solidifying himself as a promising fantasy option.

4. Delanie Walker’s Under-the-Radar Success: Delanie Walker, the tight end for the Tennessee Titans, has quietly been one of the most consistent tight ends in fantasy football. He has recorded at least 800 receiving yards in each of the past four seasons.

5. Injury Concerns: Jordan Reed, the tight end for the Washington Redskins, has immense talent but has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Fantasy owners should be cautious when considering Reed due to his injury history.

6. High-Scoring Offenses: Several top tight ends, such as Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles and Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers, play in high-scoring offenses that provide ample opportunities for touchdowns and receptions.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the top tight end in fantasy football for 2018?

While several tight ends have a strong case, Rob Gronkowski is widely regarded as the top option due to his consistent production and connection with Tom Brady.

2. Should I draft a tight end early in my fantasy football draft?

It depends on your draft strategy, but if you can secure an elite tight end like Gronkowski or Kelce, it can provide a significant advantage over your opponents.

3. Are there any breakout candidates at the tight end position?

O.J. Howard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns are two young tight ends with immense talent and the potential for a breakout season.

4. What impact does a tight end have in a PPR (points per reception) league?

Tight ends who are frequently targeted by their quarterbacks can be valuable assets in PPR leagues as they accumulate points for each reception.

5. Should I consider drafting a backup tight end?

It depends on the depth of your league and the value of the backup tight ends available. In most cases, it is not necessary unless there is an injury concern with your starting tight end.

6. Can I rely on a rookie tight end for consistent fantasy production?

Historically, rookie tight ends have a steep learning curve and rarely make an immediate impact. However, there are exceptions like Evan Engram, who can provide value if given the opportunity.

7. How do I evaluate the quality of a tight end’s offensive line?

A strong offensive line can provide better protection for the quarterback, allowing him more time to find the tight end downfield. Researching the offensive line’s performance and ranking can be helpful.

8. What are some late-round sleeper tight ends to consider?

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and Austin Hooper of the Atlanta Falcons are two tight ends who have shown potential and can be acquired in later rounds.

9. How important is a tight end’s rapport with their quarterback?

A strong connection between a tight end and their quarterback can lead to more targets and scoring opportunities. Look for tight ends who have developed chemistry with their quarterbacks.

10. What role does a tight end play in red zone situations?

Tight ends are often targeted in the red zone due to their size and ability to make contested catches. Look for tight ends who are heavily involved in their team’s red zone offense.

11. Can a tight end contribute as a blocker in fantasy football?

While blocking ability is crucial for a tight end’s real-life performance, it does not typically translate to fantasy points. Focus on a tight end’s receiving skills and role in the offense.

12. How do I determine a tight end’s potential for touchdowns?

Look at a tight end’s red zone targets, touchdown conversion rate, and their team’s offensive scheme. These factors can provide insight into their potential for scoring touchdowns.

13. Should I trade for a top tight end mid-season?

Trading for a top tight end mid-season can be a smart move if you have a glaring weakness at the position or if you can acquire them at a reasonable cost. However, be mindful of the impact on your overall team balance.

Final Thoughts:

In fantasy football, having a top-performing tight end can give you a significant advantage over your opponents. Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and other top tight ends offer consistent production and scoring potential. However, it is essential to consider factors such as injury history, offensive schemes, and rapport with quarterbacks when evaluating tight ends for your fantasy team. By staying informed and making well-informed decisions, you can maximize your chances of success in the 2018 fantasy football season.





