

Top WR Picks For Fantasy Football

Fantasy football has become a beloved pastime for sports enthusiasts, allowing them to create their dream team and compete against friends or strangers. When it comes to selecting wide receivers (WR) for your fantasy team, it’s crucial to choose players who are consistent and have the potential to rack up points. In this article, we will discuss the top WR picks for fantasy football, along with six interesting facts about these players. Furthermore, we’ll address thirteen common questions and provide detailed answers to help you make informed decisions. So, let’s dive into the exciting world of fantasy football and explore the top WR picks!

Interesting Facts about Top WR Picks:

1. Devante Adams: Devante Adams has established himself as one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL. In the 2020 season, he scored an incredible 18 touchdowns, the most by any WR in a single season in the last five years. Adams’ chemistry with his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, makes him a formidable force.

2. Tyreek Hill: Known for his blazing speed, Tyreek Hill consistently ranks among the top WR picks. He has recorded a remarkable 17 touchdowns of 40+ yards, showcasing his ability to break away from defenders and make explosive plays.

3. Stefon Diggs: Stefon Diggs had a breakout season in 2020 after being traded to the Buffalo Bills. He led the league in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). Diggs’ exceptional route-running skills and connection with quarterback Josh Allen make him an enticing choice for fantasy owners.

4. DeAndre Hopkins: DeAndre Hopkins has been a consistent performer throughout his career. He has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in five of the last six seasons. Hopkins’ reliable hands and ability to make contested catches make him a reliable option for fantasy owners.

5. Calvin Ridley: After the departure of Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley became the primary target for the Atlanta Falcons. In 2020, Ridley had a breakout season, finishing with 1,374 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. He is poised to have another stellar season as the Falcons’ go-to receiver.

6. A.J. Brown: A.J. Brown has emerged as one of the most exciting young wide receivers in the league. Despite playing through injuries in 2020, he still managed to record 1,075 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Brown’s physicality and ability to create yards after the catch make him a valuable asset for fantasy owners.

Common Questions about Top WR Picks:

1. Who is the best WR for fantasy football?

– It ultimately depends on individual preferences and league settings. However, Devante Adams is widely regarded as the top WR pick due to his consistent production and strong connection with Aaron Rodgers.

2. Should I prioritize WRs in the early rounds of the draft?

– The draft strategy may vary, but WRs often hold significant value due to the frequency of their receptions and potential for big plays. It’s essential to balance your team’s needs while considering the available talent.

3. Is it wise to draft multiple WRs from the same team?

– It can be advantageous if the team has a high-powered offense, as it increases the chances of scoring more points. However, it’s crucial to diversify your roster to mitigate the risk of a single team underperforming.

4. What factors should I consider while selecting a WR?

– Some crucial factors include the player’s performance in recent seasons, their role in the offense, chemistry with the quarterback, injury history, and the team’s offensive scheme.

5. Should I prioritize WRs over running backs (RBs)?

– The decision depends on your league’s scoring system and roster requirements. RBs are often considered more valuable due to their scarcity and potential for high-scoring games. However, having a strong group of WRs can provide consistency in your lineup.

6. Can rookie WRs be valuable in fantasy football?

– Yes, rookie WRs can certainly make an impact in fantasy football. However, it’s essential to consider their situation, including the team’s offensive scheme and the presence of other talented WRs.

7. How do bye weeks affect my WR selections?

– It’s crucial to consider bye weeks to ensure you have enough depth on your roster during those weeks. Avoid drafting too many WRs with the same bye week to prevent a significant drop in production during a specific week.

8. Should I target WRs with high touchdown potential?

– Touchdowns are valuable in fantasy football, so targeting WRs with a history of scoring touchdowns can be advantageous. However, consistency in receptions and yardage is also crucial for sustained success.

9. Can a WR’s performance be affected by weather conditions?

– Weather conditions can affect a WR’s performance, especially if it’s windy or there’s heavy rain or snow. It’s worth considering the weather forecast when making start/sit decisions for your WRs.

10. Should I consider a WR’s strength of schedule?

– The strength of schedule can provide insights into how challenging a WR’s matchups will be throughout the season. Considering it while drafting or making lineup decisions can be beneficial.

11. Is it wise to trade for top WRs during the season?

– Trading for top WRs during the season can be a smart move if you have the depth and assets to acquire them. However, it’s crucial to assess the potential impact on your overall team balance.

12. Can a WR’s off-field behavior affect their fantasy value?

– Yes, a WR’s off-field behavior can impact their fantasy value. Suspensions, legal issues, or distractions can lead to missed games or decreased productivity, making it crucial to stay updated on any off-field news.

13. Should I rely solely on rankings when selecting WRs?

– Rankings serve as a helpful guide, but it’s essential to conduct your research and consider other factors such as player health, team dynamics, and recent performance trends to make well-informed decisions.

Final Thoughts:

Selecting the right wide receivers for your fantasy football team can significantly impact your chances of success. Players like Devante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and A.J. Brown possess the skills and consistency to be top WR picks. However, it’s important to assess various factors like team dynamics, chemistry with quarterbacks, and recent performance when making your selections. By staying informed and making calculated decisions, you can build a formidable fantasy team capable of dominating the competition. Best of luck in your fantasy football journey!



