Totk How To Get Into Hyrule Castle



Title: Unlocking the Secrets of Hyrule Castle: A Guide to Getting into Hyrule Castle in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Introduction:

Hyrule Castle, the iconic landmark in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, stands tall and imposing, filled with powerful enemies and hidden treasures. Getting into Hyrule Castle is a significant milestone for any adventurer seeking to complete their journey through the vast kingdom of Hyrule. In this article, we will explore the various methods, tips, and tricks to successfully infiltrate this fortress and conquer its challenges.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Divine Beast Vah Medoh: One of the four Divine Beasts scattered across Hyrule, Vah Medoh offers a unique advantage when attempting to infiltrate Hyrule Castle. Completing the Vah Medoh questline will grant you the ability to glide freely, allowing you to bypass many obstacles and enemies on your way to the castle.

2. Lynel Hunting: Hyrule Castle is infested with powerful Lynels, formidable foes that can easily overpower an unprepared player. However, defeating these Lynels can reward you with valuable weapons and resources. Utilize stealth and carefully plan your attacks to take them down, making your journey through the castle much easier.

3. Guardians: Hyrule Castle is guarded by numerous Guardians, deadly mechanical creatures that can prove to be a significant challenge. However, these Guardians can be disabled using ancient arrows, allowing for safer exploration through the castle. Stock up on these rare arrows before embarking on your journey.

4. Sneak Through the Underground: An alternative method to enter Hyrule Castle is through its underground passages. Utilize the Sheikah Slate’s Stasis ability to stop rotating platforms, allowing you to traverse the underground tunnels more easily. This route offers a more secretive approach, avoiding the heavily guarded main entrance.

5. Utilize Elemental Damage: Many enemies in Hyrule Castle are weak to specific elemental damage. For example, Moblins are weak to fire, while Wizzrobes are vulnerable to ice. Utilize the environment and your elemental weapons to gain an advantage against these foes, making your journey through the castle smoother.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I enter Hyrule Castle right at the beginning of the game?

While it is possible to enter Hyrule Castle early on, it is strongly advised to wait until you are well-equipped with high-tier weapons, armor, and abilities. Entering the castle too early can prove to be extremely challenging and often result in a swift defeat.

2. How do I reach Hyrule Castle without taking damage from Guardians?

To avoid taking damage from Guardians, consider obtaining the ancient armor set, which significantly reduces damage taken from these mechanical foes. Additionally, using the Parry ability to reflect their laser attacks back at them can be an effective strategy.

3. Are there any secrets or hidden rooms in Hyrule Castle?

Absolutely! Hyrule Castle is filled with hidden rooms, secret passageways, and treasure chambers. Be sure to thoroughly explore every nook and cranny, use the Sheikah Slate’s sensor to locate hidden treasure chests, and examine suspicious walls for hidden entrances.

4. What is the best strategy for defeating Lynels in Hyrule Castle?

Lynels are some of the toughest enemies you’ll face in the game. To defeat them, make sure you have powerful weapons, full health, and use the Flurry Rush to land multiple strikes. Utilize your runes, such as Stasis or Remote Bomb, to temporarily stun them and gain an advantage.

5. Can I complete the game without entering Hyrule Castle?

While it is technically possible to complete the game without entering Hyrule Castle, it is highly recommended to explore the castle to fully experience the game’s story, find rare weapons, and uncover hidden secrets.

6. Are there any useful items or weapons I should bring before entering Hyrule Castle?

Before entering Hyrule Castle, make sure to stock up on powerful weapons, shields, and armor. Ancient arrows, bomb arrows, and a good supply of food for healing are also recommended. Don’t forget to bring elemental weapons to exploit enemy weaknesses.

7. Should I defeat all the enemies in Hyrule Castle?

Defeating all the enemies in Hyrule Castle is not necessary to complete the game. However, it is highly rewarding as you’ll gain access to powerful weapons, shields, and resources, making your future battles more manageable.

8. Can I save my progress inside Hyrule Castle?

Yes, you can save your progress inside Hyrule Castle. Look for the various save points scattered throughout the castle, marked by Sheikah Stones. Utilize these save points to ensure you don’t lose progress if you’re defeated.

9. Can I reach Hyrule Castle without completing the main quests?

Yes, you can reach Hyrule Castle without completing all the main quests. However, progressing through the main quests will grant you additional abilities and resources, making your journey through the castle easier.

10. Are there any unique or legendary weapons in Hyrule Castle?

Hyrule Castle is home to some of the most powerful weapons in the game, such as the Royal Guard’s Spear, Hylian Shield, and Royal Broadsword. These weapons have high durability and damage output, making them invaluable assets for future battles.

11. Can I access Hyrule Castle during the Blood Moon?

Yes, the Blood Moon does not prevent you from entering Hyrule Castle. However, be prepared for increased enemy spawns and tougher battles during this time.

12. Can I defeat Calamity Ganon without entering Hyrule Castle?

Technically, you can defeat Calamity Ganon without entering Hyrule Castle. However, the true final boss battle takes place within the castle, offering a more climactic and satisfying conclusion to the game.

13. How long does it take to fully explore Hyrule Castle?

The time required to fully explore Hyrule Castle depends on your playstyle and exploration thoroughness. On average, it can take anywhere from 1 to 3 hours or more to fully explore and uncover all its secrets.

14. Can I leave Hyrule Castle once I enter?

Yes, you can leave Hyrule Castle at any time. However, keep in mind that respawning enemies may make your return more challenging, so it’s best to plan your visit carefully.

15. Is there any reward for completing Hyrule Castle?

Completing Hyrule Castle rewards you with various powerful weapons, shields, and resources. Additionally, it grants a sense of accomplishment and closure to your journey through the game.

Final Thoughts:

Entering Hyrule Castle in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an exhilarating experience and a true test of your skills as an adventurer. With various methods, tips, and tricks at your disposal, you can navigate through its treacherous halls, defeat powerful enemies, and uncover hidden secrets. Remember, preparation is key, so gear up, hone your skills, and embark on this epic journey to conquer Hyrule Castle.



