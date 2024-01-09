

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov – What Channel to Watch and 5 Interesting Facts

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to deliver another thrilling night of fights with UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov. This event, scheduled for March 17, 2018, promises to be a must-watch for all combat sports enthusiasts. In this article, we will not only guide you on what channel to watch this exciting event but also provide you with five interesting facts about the fighters and the event itself.

What Channel to Watch?

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov will be broadcasted live on the ESPN network. This partnership between UFC and ESPN has brought MMA fans a new platform to watch their favorite fights. So, make sure to tune in to ESPN to catch all the action.

Five Interesting Facts:

1. Fabricio Werdum’s Legacy: Fabricio Werdum, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. He holds victories over legendary fighters such as Fedor Emelianenko and Cain Velasquez. With a career record of 23 wins and 8 losses, Werdum’s submission skills and experience make him a formidable opponent.

2. Alexander Volkov’s Rise: Alexander Volkov, a towering heavyweight from Russia, has been on a tear in the UFC. With a record of 29 wins and 6 losses, Volkov has finished all three of his opponents since joining the UFC. His striking ability and knockout power make him a dangerous threat in the heavyweight division.

3. Clash of Styles: Werdum’s world-class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills will be pitted against Volkov’s striking prowess, creating an intriguing clash of styles. Will Werdum be able to take the fight to the ground and submit Volkov, or will Volkov’s striking keep Werdum at bay?

4. Heavyweight Title Implications: The outcome of this fight could have significant implications for the heavyweight title picture. A win for Werdum could potentially earn him a shot at regaining the heavyweight championship, while a victory for Volkov could propel him into title contention.

5. Exciting Fight Card: In addition to the main event, UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov features a stacked lineup of fights. The co-main event sees light heavyweight contenders Jimi Manuwa and Jan Blachowicz go head-to-head in a rematch of their 2015 encounter. With several other intriguing matchups on the card, fight fans are in for an action-packed night.

Now, let’s move on to the common questions and their answers:

1. What time does the event start?

The main card of UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov will begin at 9:00 PM ET.

2. How can I watch the event online?

If you don’t have access to ESPN on your television, you can stream the event live on the ESPN+ platform.

3. Are there any preliminary fights?

Yes, there will be preliminary fights before the main card. The preliminary fights will start at 6:00 PM ET.

4. Can I attend the event in person?

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held without a live audience. Therefore, attending the event in person is not possible.

5. How can I stay updated on the event?

You can follow the UFC’s official social media channels, such as Twitter and Instagram, for live updates and highlights throughout the event.

6. Is there a title on the line in the main event?

No, this is not a championship fight. However, the outcome could have implications for the heavyweight title picture.

7. How many rounds will the main event be?

The main event, like all non-title fights, will be a five-round contest.

8. Where is the event taking place?

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov is set to take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

9. Can I watch the event for free?

No, the event is only available through ESPN or ESPN+ subscription.

10. Will there be any post-fight interviews?

Yes, there will likely be post-fight interviews with the winners and notable fighters from the event.

11. Are there any other notable fights on the card?

Yes, the co-main event between Jimi Manuwa and Jan Blachowicz is a rematch between two top light heavyweight contenders.

12. Can I watch the event outside the United States?

Yes, the event will be broadcasted internationally. Check your local listings for the channel or streaming platform airing the event in your country.

13. Will there be any pre-fight shows?

Yes, the UFC typically airs pre-fight shows on ESPN or ESPN+ before the main card begins. These shows provide analysis, predictions, and behind-the-scenes footage.

14. Who are the commentators for this event?

The UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov event will feature a commentary team consisting of experienced UFC commentators, such as Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Paul Felder.

In conclusion, UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov is set to deliver an exciting night of fights that can be watched on ESPN. With the clash of styles between Werdum and Volkov, along with a stacked fight card, this event promises to be a must-watch for MMA fans around the world. So, mark your calendars and get ready for an action-packed evening of mixed martial arts.





