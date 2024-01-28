

Underrated Fantasy Football Players 2017: Unveiling the Hidden Gems

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next big breakout player who will elevate their team to the top of the leaderboard. While it’s easy to get caught up in the hype surrounding established stars, there are often hidden gems that go unnoticed, providing incredible value for savvy managers. In this article, we will shine a spotlight on some of the most underrated fantasy football players of 2017, revealing their potential to shine this season.

Six Interesting Facts about Underrated Fantasy Football Players 2017:

1. Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins): Thompson may not be a household name, but he proved to be a dynamic playmaker in 2017. Despite being primarily used as a third-down back, he accumulated over 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored six touchdowns. Thompson’s ability to contribute both as a runner and a receiver makes him a valuable asset in PPR (points per reception) leagues.

2. Adam Thielen (Minnesota Vikings): Thielen emerged as a reliable target for quarterback Sam Bradford last season, recording over 900 receiving yards and five touchdowns. With the departure of Stefon Diggs, Thielen is poised to take on an even larger role in the Vikings’ offense, making him an intriguing option for fantasy managers.

3. Jamison Crowder (Washington Redskins): Crowder may have flown under the radar in 2017, but he shouldn’t be overlooked this season. With the arrival of quarterback Alex Smith, who has a history of utilizing slot receivers, Crowder has the potential to see a significant increase in targets. He could be a valuable late-round steal in fantasy drafts.

4. Duke Johnson Jr. (Cleveland Browns): Johnson has consistently been overshadowed by his teammate, Isaiah Crowell, but he has quietly been one of the most productive pass-catching running backs in the league. In 2017, he caught 74 passes for 693 yards and three touchdowns. With the arrival of talented rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, Johnson’s role in the passing game could expand even further.

5. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Brate may be overshadowed by his teammate, O.J. Howard, but he has proven to be a reliable red zone target for the Buccaneers. In 2017, he scored six touchdowns, which was tied for the most among tight ends. While Howard may see more targets, Brate’s knack for finding the end zone makes him an intriguing late-round option.

6. Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams): Kupp had an impressive rookie season, recording 869 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Despite his solid performance, he often goes overlooked in fantasy drafts. With quarterback Jared Goff continuing to develop, Kupp could see an increase in targets and become a valuable fantasy asset in 2017.

Thirteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: Are these players only relevant in specific fantasy formats?

A: While they may have more value in certain formats, such as PPR leagues, these players have the potential to contribute in any fantasy football league.

2. Q: Should I prioritize these underrated players over established stars?

A: It depends on your team’s needs and the depth of your league. These players can be great value picks in later rounds, but it’s important to strike a balance between established stars and potential breakout candidates.

3. Q: What makes Chris Thompson an appealing fantasy option?

A: Thompson’s versatility as a runner and receiver, combined with his ability to make big plays, makes him a valuable asset, especially in PPR leagues.

4. Q: How will Adam Thielen’s role change after Stefon Diggs’ departure?

A: With Diggs gone, Thielen is expected to become the primary target for Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins, which could result in increased targets and fantasy production.

5. Q: Is Jamison Crowder a risky pick given the Redskins’ uncertain quarterback situation?

A: While the quarterback situation in Washington is uncertain, Crowder’s skill set as a slot receiver suits the playing style of new quarterback Alex Smith, making him a reliable option.

6. Q: Can Duke Johnson Jr. compete with Carlos Hyde for touches in the Browns’ backfield?

A: Johnson’s role as a pass-catching back gives him a unique advantage, and he could carve out a significant role in the offense, especially in PPR leagues.

7. Q: Should I draft Cameron Brate or O.J. Howard in fantasy?

A: While Howard may have more long-term potential, Brate’s red zone production makes him an intriguing option, particularly in touchdown-heavy leagues.

8. Q: Will Cooper Kupp’s production decrease due to the Rams’ addition of Brandin Cooks?

A: Cooks’ arrival may result in fewer targets for Kupp, but his chemistry with Goff and his ability to find the end zone make him a solid fantasy option.

9. Q: Which other underrated players should I consider drafting?

A: Other underrated players to consider include Marlon Mack (Indianapolis Colts), Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions), and Rex Burkhead (New England Patriots), among others.

10. Q: What factors should I consider when drafting underrated players?

A: Factors to consider include their role in the offense, potential for increased opportunities, team chemistry, and their historical production.

11. Q: Should I prioritize drafting based on potential or proven consistency?

A: Striking a balance between potential breakout candidates and proven consistency is crucial. A mix of both can help mitigate risks and maximize upside.

12. Q: Is it wise to draft multiple underrated players from the same team?

A: It depends on the team’s offensive system and the depth of your league. While it can be beneficial if the team has a high-powered offense, diversifying your roster is generally recommended.

13. Q: Do these players have long-term fantasy value?

A: While some players may have long-term value, others may be more short-term options. It’s important to consider their situation and potential future opportunities.

Final Thoughts:

Unearthing underrated fantasy football players can be a game-changer for managers looking to gain an edge over their opponents. While established stars often steal the spotlight, these hidden gems possess the potential to provide incredible value. By keeping an eye on players like Chris Thompson, Adam Thielen, Jamison Crowder, Duke Johnson Jr., Cameron Brate, and Cooper Kupp, fantasy managers can uncover the secret weapons that will elevate their teams to fantasy glory in 2017. So, embrace the thrill of discovering the hidden gems and watch your team soar to new heights.



