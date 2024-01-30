

Vikings RB Depth Chart 2016: An In-depth Analysis

The Minnesota Vikings have always been known for their strong running game, and the 2016 season was no exception. With a solid group of running backs, the Vikings had an impressive depth chart that played a crucial role in their success. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Vikings RB depth chart for the 2016 season, highlighting some interesting facts and tricks along the way. We will also address some common questions fans may have had about their running backs during that season.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Adrian Peterson’s Injuries:

Adrian Peterson, one of the greatest running backs of his era, suffered a significant knee injury in Week 2 of the 2016 season. This setback forced the Vikings to rely on their other running backs to carry the load. However, Peterson’s injury paved the way for the emergence of another talent, Jerick McKinnon.

2. Jerick McKinnon’s Versatility:

With Peterson sidelined, Jerick McKinnon had the opportunity to showcase his versatility. McKinnon proved to be a dual-threat running back, excelling in both rushing and receiving. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield made him a valuable asset for the Vikings’ offense.

3. Matt Asiata’s Contribution:

While Adrian Peterson’s injury opened the door for Jerick McKinnon, it also increased the workload for Matt Asiata. Known for his bruising running style, Asiata became the Vikings’ primary goal-line back in Peterson’s absence. Asiata’s ability to power through defenders made him a reliable option near the goal line, as he scored several touchdowns during the 2016 season.

4. C.J. Ham’s Surprising Role:

An undrafted rookie, C.J. Ham made the Vikings’ roster in 2016 as a fullback. However, injuries to other running backs forced him into a more significant role, and he impressed with his hard-nosed running style and ability to pick up tough yards. Ham’s emergence as a reliable backup option provided the Vikings with additional depth and a much-needed boost.

5. Offensive Line Impact:

While the individual skills of the running backs were crucial, the Vikings’ offensive line played a significant role in their success. The offensive line’s ability to open up running lanes and provide solid pass protection contributed to the running backs’ ability to excel. The chemistry between the running backs and the offensive line was a key factor in the Vikings’ overall effectiveness in the running game.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the starting running back for the Vikings in 2016?

Adrian Peterson began the season as the starting running back for the Vikings. However, after suffering a knee injury in Week 2, the starting role shifted to Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata, depending on the situation.

2. How did Adrian Peterson’s injury affect the Vikings’ running game?

While Peterson’s injury was undoubtedly a blow to the team, it allowed other running backs to step up and prove their worth. The Vikings’ running game adapted and remained effective even without their star back.

3. What made Jerick McKinnon stand out as a running back?

McKinnon’s versatility was his standout trait. He possessed the ability to excel as both a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield. McKinnon’s agility and quickness made him a dangerous weapon for the Vikings’ offense.

4. How did Matt Asiata contribute to the Vikings’ running game?

Asiata’s contribution to the running game primarily came in short-yardage and goal-line situations. His power running style and ability to push through defenders made him a reliable option near the end zone.

5. Was C.J. Ham expected to have a significant role in the Vikings’ backfield?

No, C.J. Ham was initially signed as a fullback and was not expected to have a significant role as a running back. However, injuries to other players forced him into a more prominent role, and he made the most of the opportunity.

6. Who provided the most explosive plays in the Vikings’ running game?

While the Vikings’ running game was not known for its explosiveness in 2016, Jerick McKinnon occasionally provided big plays with his speed and elusiveness. His ability to break tackles and make defenders miss led to several explosive plays.

7. How did the offensive line impact the running game?

The offensive line played a crucial role in creating running lanes for the Vikings’ running backs. Their ability to open up holes and provide adequate pass protection allowed the running backs to excel.

8. Were the Vikings’ running backs involved in the passing game?

Yes, the Vikings’ running backs were actively involved in the passing game. Both Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata were effective in catching passes out of the backfield, providing an additional dimension to the offense.

9. Did any of the Vikings’ running backs earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors in 2016?

None of the Vikings’ running backs earned Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors in 2016. However, their collective efforts contributed to the team’s overall success.

10. How did the Vikings’ RB depth chart compare to other teams in the league?

The Vikings’ RB depth chart in 2016 was considered above average compared to other teams in the league. The combination of Jerick McKinnon, Matt Asiata, and C.J. Ham provided the team with a solid and versatile group of running backs.

11. Did the Vikings rely more on the running game or passing game in 2016?

The Vikings relied heavily on their running game in 2016, especially after Adrian Peterson’s injury. With a strong group of running backs, they were able to control the clock and open up opportunities in the passing game.

12. What were some of the challenges the Vikings’ running backs faced in 2016?

One of the main challenges for the Vikings’ running backs in 2016 was the constant rotation due to injuries. While this allowed for fresh legs, it also made it challenging for any one running back to establish a consistent rhythm.

13. How did the Vikings’ RB depth chart contribute to the team’s overall offensive strategy?

The Vikings’ RB depth chart allowed the team to be versatile in their offensive strategy. They could adapt their game plan based on the strengths of each running back, whether it be power running, receiving out of the backfield, or short-yardage situations.

14. Who took over the starting role after Adrian Peterson’s injury?

Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata took over the starting role after Adrian Peterson’s injury. They provided a balanced attack and played to their individual strengths.

15. How did the Vikings’ RB depth chart impact their overall record in 2016?

While the running backs played a significant role, the Vikings’ overall record in 2016 was influenced by various factors. However, the depth and versatility of their running backs undoubtedly contributed to their success.

Final Thoughts:

The Vikings’ RB depth chart in 2016 was a testament to the team’s ability to adapt and overcome adversity. Despite losing their star running back, the Vikings showcased a group of talented individuals who stepped up and made significant contributions. The versatility and depth provided by Jerick McKinnon, Matt Asiata, and C.J. Ham allowed the Vikings’ offense to remain effective and competitive throughout the season. Although they may not have received the same recognition as other running backs in the league, their collective efforts were crucial in the Vikings’ success.



