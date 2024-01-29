

Title: Washington Redskins 2017 Mock Draft: Building a Promising Future

Introduction

As the NFL Draft approaches, the Washington Redskins, like every team, are looking to bolster their roster with young talent. The Redskins have had a mixed bag of seasons recently, and their 2017 draft selections will play a vital role in reshaping the team’s future. This article explores a mock draft for the Washington Redskins, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, followed by 15 common questions and their answers. Finally, we will conclude with some final thoughts on the Redskins’ future.

Washington Redskins 2017 Mock Draft

1. Interesting Fact: Redskins’ Priority Positions

The Redskins have several areas of need they will likely address in the draft. These positions include defensive line, cornerback, and inside linebacker. A strong emphasis on defense is expected to help improve their overall performance.

2. Interesting Fact: Trading Up?

The Redskins have been known to make bold moves in the draft, and there is a possibility they may trade up to secure a highly-rated player they covet. However, the cost of trading up is high, so it will depend on the availability of their preferred prospects.

3. Interesting Trick: Capitalizing on Depth

The 2017 draft class is deep in several positions, including running back and wide receiver. The Redskins could take advantage of this depth by selecting talented players in later rounds, allowing them to build a more well-rounded roster.

4. Interesting Trick: Strengthening the Secondary

The Redskins’ secondary struggled last season, so addressing this area is crucial. By drafting a skilled cornerback with their early picks, they can improve their pass coverage and overall defensive performance.

5. Interesting Trick: Focusing on Character

The Redskins’ front office places a strong emphasis on drafting players with high character. They believe that building a team with good character leads to a stronger work ethic and better team chemistry, ultimately resulting in on-field success.

Common Questions and Answers

1. Q: Who is the most likely player the Redskins will select in the first round?

A: It is difficult to predict, but potential prospects include defensive tackle Jonathan Allen or cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

2. Q: Could the Redskins draft a quarterback?

A: While it is possible, the Redskins’ current quarterback situation with Kirk Cousins makes it less likely. They are more likely to focus on other areas of need.

3. Q: Will the Redskins address their offensive line?

A: The Redskins may consider adding depth to their offensive line, but it is not expected to be their top priority in the draft.

4. Q: Could the Redskins trade down in the draft?

A: It is a possibility, especially if they receive a favorable offer. Trading down would allow the Redskins to acquire additional picks and address multiple areas of need.

5. Q: What are the chances of the Redskins drafting a wide receiver?

A: The Redskins have a solid receiving corps, but they still may consider adding a talented wide receiver to provide depth and competition during training camp.

6. Q: Could the Redskins draft a running back in the early rounds?

A: It is possible, especially if a top-tier running back prospect falls to them. However, due to the depth at the position in this draft, they may opt to select a running back in later rounds.

7. Q: Are there any local prospects the Redskins might consider?

A: The Redskins have shown a tendency to prioritize local talent. Players like Virginia Tech’s Isaiah Ford or Maryland’s Jermaine Carter Jr. could be on their radar.

8. Q: Will the Redskins draft a pass rusher?

A: Yes, pass rush is a priority for the Redskins, and they are likely to select a talented edge rusher to help improve their defensive performance.

9. Q: Could the Redskins draft an offensive playmaker?

A: While it is possible, the Redskins’ offense is already loaded with talented playmakers. Their focus in the draft is likely to be on the defensive side of the ball.

10. Q: How important is it for the Redskins to draft a starting-caliber player in the first round?

A: While it is desirable, the Redskins also value the importance of developing players over time. The goal is to build a sustainable roster rather than relying solely on immediate impact.

11. Q: Do the Redskins have enough draft picks to address their needs?

A: The Redskins currently have 10 draft picks, allowing them ample opportunities to fill their roster gaps and strengthen their team.

12. Q: Could the Redskins draft a tight end?

A: The Redskins already have a talented tight end in Jordan Reed, but they may consider adding depth at the position later in the draft.

13. Q: Will the Redskins prioritize drafting defensive players?

A: Yes, given their struggles on the defensive side of the ball, the Redskins are likely to focus on selecting defensive players early in the draft.

14. Q: Could the Redskins draft a player from a small school?

A: The Redskins have shown interest in players from small schools in the past. If they believe a player has the talent and potential to succeed, they will consider drafting them regardless of their college background.

15. Q: What is the Redskins’ overall draft strategy?

A: The Redskins’ draft strategy will likely revolve around addressing their immediate needs while also looking to build a solid foundation for the future. They will prioritize talented players who fit their schemes and possess high character.

Final Thoughts

The Washington Redskins’ 2017 draft will play a significant role in shaping the team’s future success. By focusing on their priority positions, capitalizing on the depth of this year’s draft class, and strengthening their secondary, the Redskins have the potential to build a more competitive team.

While the exact players they will select remain uncertain, the Redskins’ draft strategy, which emphasizes character and work ethic, is a positive approach. With 10 draft picks at their disposal, including several in the early rounds, the Redskins have the opportunity to address their needs and add depth to their roster.

Only time will tell how successful the Redskins’ 2017 draft will be, but by selecting talented players who fill their needs, they can take significant steps towards building a promising future for the franchise.



