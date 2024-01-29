

Title: A Glorious Legacy: A Look into Washington Redskins Running Backs History

Introduction:

The Washington Redskins, one of the oldest and most successful franchises in the National Football League (NFL), have had their fair share of talented running backs throughout their storied history. From legendary names like John Riggins to more recent stars such as Clinton Portis, the Redskins have consistently produced exceptional runners that have left an indelible mark on the team’s history. In this article, we will delve into the fascinating world of Washington Redskins running backs, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, answering common questions, and concluding with some final thoughts on the impact of these players.

1. The Hogs Era:

During the 1980s and early 1990s, the Washington Redskins became known for their dominant offensive line, aptly nicknamed “The Hogs.” This exceptional unit provided a solid foundation for the team’s running game, allowing running backs like John Riggins to thrive and earn Super Bowl victories.

2. John Riggins – The Diesel:

John Riggins, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, is one of the most iconic and beloved figures in Washington Redskins history. His powerful running style earned him the nickname “The Diesel.” Riggins’ most memorable moment came in Super Bowl XVII when he rushed for a record-breaking 166 yards, leading the Redskins to a victory.

3. Clinton Portis’ Record-Breaking Debut:

In 2004, Clinton Portis made an immediate impact for the Washington Redskins, rushing for an impressive 1,516 yards in his debut season. This set a new franchise record for most rushing yards in a single season, surpassing John Riggins’ previous record of 1,347 yards.

4. Alfred Morris – The Sixth-Round Steal:

In 2012, the Redskins found a hidden gem in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Alfred Morris burst onto the scene as a rookie, rushing for a remarkable 1,613 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns. Morris’ performance was crucial in leading the Redskins to their first division title in over a decade.

5. The Emergence of Derrius Guice:

In 2018, the Redskins drafted Derrius Guice, a highly touted running back from Louisiana State University (LSU). Unfortunately, injuries have plagued his NFL career thus far, preventing him from showcasing his full potential. Nevertheless, fans remain hopeful that Guice can overcome these setbacks and make a significant impact in the future.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who holds the franchise record for the most rushing yards in a career?

John Riggins holds the franchise record for the most rushing yards in a career with 7,472 yards.

2. Which running back holds the Redskins’ single-season rushing record?

Clinton Portis holds the Redskins’ single-season rushing record with 1,516 yards in the 2004 season.

3. Who is the all-time leader in rushing touchdowns for the Redskins?

John Riggins also holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in franchise history with 79.

4. How many Super Bowl victories did the Redskins running backs contribute to?

The Redskins’ running backs played a significant role in the team’s three Super Bowl victories, with John Riggins leading the charge in Super Bowl XVII.

5. Who is the most recent standout running back for the Redskins?

Adrian Peterson, a future Hall of Famer, made a significant impact for the Redskins from 2018 to 2020, showcasing his talent and experience.

6. Which Redskins running back was known for his versatility?

Brian Mitchell, primarily known as a return specialist, also contributed as a running back. He holds the record for the most all-purpose yards in franchise history.

7. Who was the first running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a season for the Redskins?

Larry Brown became the first Redskins running back to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season, accomplishing this feat in 1970.

8. Who was the leading rusher for the Redskins during the 1991 Super Bowl-winning season?

Earnest Byner was the leading rusher for the Redskins during their triumphant 1991 season, rushing for 1,048 yards.

9. How many Redskins running backs have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

John Riggins, a true Redskins legend, is the only running back from the franchise to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

10. Who was the running back during the Redskins’ infamous “Hail Mary” play in the 1975 playoffs?

Mike Thomas was the running back who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Redskins’ memorable “Hail Mary” play against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1975 playoffs.

11. Which Redskins running back earned the nickname “The Secretary of Defense”?

Rock Cartwright, known for his contributions on special teams, earned the nickname “The Secretary of Defense” for his ability to tackle opponents on kickoff and punt returns.

12. Who was the first African American running back for the Washington Redskins?

Before the integration of the NFL, running back Willie Thrower became the Redskins’ first African American player in 1953. However, he predominantly played as a quarterback.

13. Who was the first Redskins running back to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors?

Mike Thomas was the first Redskins running back to be named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1975.

14. Which Redskins running back had the longest rushing touchdown in franchise history?

Andy Farkas holds the record for the longest rushing touchdown in Redskins history with a 99-yard run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1939.

15. Who was the running back that became known for his “wiggle” and elusive moves?

Reggie Brooks, a running back for the Redskins in the early 1990s, was known for his incredible “wiggle” and elusive moves that left defenders grasping at air.

Final Thoughts:

The history of Washington Redskins running backs is a testament to the franchise’s commitment to excellence and the ability to consistently produce talented runners. From the days of John Riggins to the recent emergence of Derrius Guice, each running back has left their mark on the team’s legacy. As fans, we can only hope that future Redskins running backs will continue to build on this rich history and bring more success to the franchise.



