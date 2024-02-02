Washington Redskins Wide Receivers 2016



The Washington Redskins Wide Receivers: A Look Back at the 2016 Season

The Washington Redskins have always been known for their strong wide receiver corps, and the 2016 season was no exception. Led by standout players such as DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon, the Redskins’ receivers played a pivotal role in the team’s offensive success. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Washington Redskins Wide Receivers of the 2016 season, discussing their performance, interesting facts, frequently asked questions, and some final thoughts.

Performance and Impact:

The wide receivers of the Washington Redskins had a significant impact on the team’s offense during the 2016 season. Their ability to stretch the field and make big plays was crucial in opening up opportunities for the running game and other offensive weapons. Kirk Cousins, the team’s quarterback at the time, heavily relied on his wide receivers to make plays and move the chains.

The Redskins’ wide receivers collectively recorded impressive statistics during the 2016 season. DeSean Jackson led the team with 1,005 receiving yards, followed closely by Pierre Garçon with 1,042 receiving yards. Both players surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, solidifying their status as top-tier receivers in the league. Additionally, Jamison Crowder emerged as a reliable slot receiver, recording 847 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. DeSean Jackson’s Speed: DeSean Jackson, known for his incredible speed, recorded the fastest play in the NFL during the 2016 season. He reached a top speed of 22.6 miles per hour on a 59-yard touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles.

2. Pierre Garçon’s Consistency: Pierre Garçon was the model of consistency during the 2016 season. He recorded 79 receptions, the most among all Redskins receivers, and had at least five receptions in 15 out of the 16 regular-season games.

3. Crowder’s Punt Return Skills: Jamison Crowder not only excelled as a wide receiver but also made an impact on special teams. He became the first player in Redskins history to return a punt for a touchdown in consecutive seasons.

4. Jackson’s Deep Threat Ability: DeSean Jackson is widely regarded as one of the best deep-threat wide receivers in the NFL. In 2016, he had a league-leading 17.9 yards per reception, showcasing his ability to stretch the defense and make big plays downfield.

5. Balanced Contributions: The Redskins’ wide receivers in 2016 showcased a balanced contribution across the board. They combined for a total of 22 touchdowns, with Garçon leading the pack with six touchdowns. This distribution of scoring threats made it challenging for opposing defenses to key in on a single player.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who were the starting wide receivers for the Washington Redskins in 2016?

The starting wide receivers for the Redskins in 2016 were DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon.

2. How many receiving yards did the Redskins’ wide receivers accumulate in 2016?

Collectively, the Redskins’ wide receivers recorded 3,209 receiving yards in the 2016 season.

3. Who led the Redskins in receiving yards in 2016?

Pierre Garçon led the Redskins in receiving yards in 2016 with 1,042 yards.

4. How many touchdowns did DeSean Jackson score in the 2016 season?

DeSean Jackson scored four touchdowns in the 2016 season.

5. Did any of the Redskins’ wide receivers make it to the Pro Bowl in 2016?

No, none of the Redskins’ wide receivers made it to the Pro Bowl in 2016.

6. Which wide receiver had the highest yards per reception in 2016?

DeSean Jackson led the team with an impressive 17.9 yards per reception in 2016.

7. How many receptions did Jamison Crowder have in the 2016 season?

Jamison Crowder had 67 receptions in the 2016 season.

8. Did any of the Redskins’ wide receivers have a punt return touchdown in 2016?

Yes, Jamison Crowder returned a punt for a touchdown during the 2016 season.

9. How many 100-yard receiving games did the Redskins’ wide receivers have in 2016?

The Redskins’ wide receivers had a total of seven 100-yard receiving games in 2016.

10. Who had the most receptions among the Redskins’ wide receivers in 2016?

Pierre Garçon led the team with 79 receptions in the 2016 season.

11. How many games did the Redskins win in the 2016 season?

The Redskins finished the 2016 season with a record of 8-7-1.

12. Did any of the wide receivers have a game-winning touchdown in 2016?

Yes, Pierre Garçon caught a game-winning touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.

13. How did the Redskins’ wide receivers perform in the playoffs in 2016?

The Redskins did not make the playoffs in the 2016 season, so their wide receivers did not have the opportunity to perform in the postseason.

14. Did any of the wide receivers break any franchise records in 2016?

No, none of the wide receivers broke any franchise records in the 2016 season.

15. Did any of the wide receivers leave the team after the 2016 season?

Yes, both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon left the team after the 2016 season, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

Final Thoughts:

The Washington Redskins’ wide receivers of the 2016 season played a crucial role in the team’s offensive success. DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garçon, and Jamison Crowder formed a formidable trio that posed significant challenges to opposing defenses. Their speed, consistency, and ability to make big plays were instrumental in opening up the field for the Redskins’ offense. Although they did not make the playoffs that season, their contributions should not be overlooked. The 2016 Washington Redskins wide receivers will be remembered as a talented group that left a lasting impact on the team’s history.



