

Watch Olympics Columbia SC: What Channel and 5 Interesting Facts

The Olympic Games are a grand spectacle that captivates the world every four years. With the Tokyo Olympics just around the corner, sports enthusiasts in Columbia, SC are eagerly preparing to witness their favorite athletes compete for glory. If you’re wondering where to watch the Olympic Games in Columbia and what channel to tune into, read on to find out, along with some intriguing facts about the Olympics.

1. What Channel to Watch the Olympics in Columbia, SC?

For Columbia residents, NBC will be the primary channel to watch the Olympic Games. NBC has acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Olympics in the United States. You can catch the games on your local NBC affiliate channel, which in Columbia, SC is WIS-TV Channel 10.

2. Five Interesting Facts About the Olympics

a. Ancient Origins: The Olympic Games have a rich history that dates back to ancient Greece. The first recorded Olympic Games were held in 776 BC in Olympia, Greece.

b. Olympic Flame: The tradition of the Olympic flame originated from the ancient Greeks. The flame is lit using a parabolic mirror, using sunlight, in Olympia, Greece, and is then carried by torchbearers to the host city of the games.

c. The Olympic Creed: The Olympic Creed, written by Pierre de Coubertin, the father of the modern Olympics, states, “The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win but to take part, just as the most important thing in life is not the triumph but the struggle.”

d. Olympic Medals: The gold medals awarded to Olympic champions are not entirely made of gold. Since 1912, gold medals are required to contain a minimum of six grams of pure gold, with the rest made of silver and copper.

e. Olympic Rings: The iconic Olympic rings symbolize the unity of the five continents. Each color represents a continent: blue for Europe, yellow for Asia, black for Africa, green for Oceania, and red for the Americas.

3. Where to Watch the Olympics Online?

If you prefer to watch the Olympics online, NBC will be providing comprehensive coverage through its streaming platform, NBCOlympics.com. You can catch all the live action, highlights, and behind-the-scenes footage by visiting the website and logging in with your cable or satellite TV provider credentials.

4. Columbia Sports Bars and Restaurants Broadcasting the Olympics

If you’re looking for a lively atmosphere to enjoy the Olympic Games, several sports bars and restaurants in Columbia will be broadcasting the events. Places like Carolina Ale House, Twin Peaks, and Wild Wing Café are known to feature multiple screens dedicated to live sports events, including the Olympics.

5. Olympic Sports to Watch Out For

The Olympic Games offer a diverse range of sports and disciplines. While everyone has their personal favorites, here are five Olympic sports you should keep an eye on:

a. Track and Field: Witness the fastest runners, highest jumpers, and farthest throwers compete in various events like sprinting, long jump, and shot put.

b. Gymnastics: Marvel at the incredible displays of strength, flexibility, and grace as gymnasts perform breathtaking routines on the floor, vault, bars, and beam.

c. Swimming: See the world’s best swimmers compete in various swimming styles, from freestyle to butterfly, in the quest for gold.

d. Basketball: Watch the most talented basketball players from around the world come together in a fierce competition for Olympic glory.

e. Tennis: See tennis stars battle it out on the court, showcasing their skills and determination to win medals for their countries.

Now that you know where to watch the Olympics in Columbia, SC and have discovered some fascinating facts about the games, let’s address some common questions you may have:

1. When do the Olympic Games start?

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021.

2. How long do the Olympic Games last?

The Olympic Games usually last for approximately two weeks.

3. Will there be spectators at the Tokyo Olympics?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will be held without international spectators. Limited domestic spectators will be allowed.

4. How many sports are featured in the Olympic Games?

The Tokyo Olympics will feature 33 sports, including both traditional and newer events like skateboarding and surfing.

5. What is the most successful country in Olympic history?

The United States holds the record for the most medals won in the history of the Olympic Games.

6. Are the Olympic medals real gold?

While Olympic gold medals contain a small amount of pure gold, they are primarily made of silver and copper.

7. How often are the Olympic Games held?

The Olympic Games are held every four years, alternating between the summer and winter editions.

8. Can athletes from different countries compete together in the Olympics?

Yes, under certain conditions, athletes from different countries can form unified teams and compete together in the Olympics.

9. Who is the most decorated Olympian of all time?

Swimmer Michael Phelps holds the record for the most Olympic medals, with a staggering total of 28.

10. Are there any new sports introduced in the Tokyo Olympics?

Yes, several new sports have been introduced for the Tokyo Olympics, including skateboarding, sport climbing, and karate.

11. How are host cities chosen for the Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) selects the host city through a bidding process, considering factors such as infrastructure, facilities, and financial capabilities.

12. How can I show support for my favorite athletes during the Olympics?

You can show support by following their social media accounts, cheering them on during events, and engaging in positive discussions about their performances.

13. Are there any age restrictions for participating in the Olympics?

Athletes must be at least 16 years old to compete in the Summer Olympics, while there is no age restriction for the Winter Olympics.

14. Can I participate in the Olympics as a spectator?

While you cannot directly participate in the games as a spectator, you can show your support by attending local Olympic-themed events, watching the games on TV, or cheering for your favorite athletes from home.

Now armed with all this information, you’re ready to immerse yourself in the excitement of the Olympic Games in Columbia, SC. Whether you choose to watch from the comfort of your home or join fellow sports enthusiasts at a local sports bar, the Olympics are sure to provide thrilling moments and inspire a sense of unity and global camaraderie. Enjoy the games!





