Watch What Crappens DC



Watch What Crappens is a popular podcast that focuses on recapping and discussing Bravo reality TV shows. Hosted by Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam, the podcast has gained a massive following with their humorous and insightful take on the Real Housewives franchise, Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules, and many other Bravo hits. With their entertaining banter and sharp commentary, Watch What Crappens has become a go-to source for Bravo fans seeking a fun and engaging recap of their favorite shows.

The hosts, Ben and Ronnie, have a unique chemistry that keeps listeners entertained throughout each episode. Their witty remarks and hilarious impressions of the reality stars make the podcast a joy to listen to. With a loyal and dedicated fanbase, Watch What Crappens has become a cultural phenomenon among Bravo enthusiasts.

Now, let’s dive into some unique facts about Watch What Crappens:

1. Origin Story: Watch What Crappens was created in 2012 by Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam, two friends who bonded over their love for Bravo TV shows. Starting with a small but dedicated audience, the podcast quickly gained traction and now boasts millions of downloads per month.

2. Live Shows: In addition to their podcast, Ben and Ronnie frequently take their show on the road, hosting live events across the United States. These live shows allow fans to experience the magic of Watch What Crappens in person, complete with audience participation and exclusive behind-the-scenes stories.

3. Spin-Off Podcasts: The success of Watch What Crappens has led to the creation of several spin-off podcasts. One of the most popular spin-offs is “The B-Side,” where Ben and Ronnie discuss non-Bravo TV shows, movies, and pop culture in general. It offers a refreshing change of pace for listeners who want to hear their favorite hosts discuss topics beyond Bravo.

4. Patreon Membership: Watch What Crappens offers a Patreon membership program that provides exclusive content for dedicated fans. By becoming a Patreon member, listeners gain access to bonus episodes, live video streams, and even the opportunity to participate in Q&A sessions with Ben and Ronnie.

5. Media Recognition: Watch What Crappens has garnered attention from various media outlets, including Bravo itself. The podcast has been featured on Bravo’s official website, and Ben and Ronnie have appeared on Bravo TV shows, such as “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Now, let’s address some commonly asked questions about Watch What Crappens:

1. How often does the podcast release new episodes?

Watch What Crappens releases new episodes three times a week, typically on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

2. Can I listen to the podcast for free?

Yes, the podcast is available for free on various platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

3. How long are the episodes?

Episodes of Watch What Crappens typically range from 60 to 90 minutes in length.

4. Do Ben and Ronnie have guests on the show?

While Ben and Ronnie primarily host the podcast, they occasionally invite guests, such as fellow podcasters or Bravo celebrities, to join them for special episodes.

5. Can I interact with Ben and Ronnie?

Yes, fans can interact with Ben and Ronnie through social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. They often engage with their audience and respond to comments and questions.

6. Are there transcripts available for the episodes?

Currently, Watch What Crappens does not provide transcripts for their episodes.

7. Do Ben and Ronnie have any other projects besides the podcast?

Apart from the podcast, Ben and Ronnie have written a book titled “Real Housewives: The Game,” which is a trivia-based party game for Bravo fans.

8. How can I support Watch What Crappens?

You can support the podcast by subscribing to their Patreon membership, leaving positive reviews on podcast platforms, and sharing episodes with fellow Bravo fans.

9. Are there any live shows coming up?

Check the Watch What Crappens website or their social media pages for updates on upcoming live shows.

10. Can I suggest topics for the podcast?

Yes, Ben and Ronnie encourage fans to send suggestions for show topics and Bravo-related questions.

11. Are there any restrictions on using Watch What Crappens content?

The podcast content is protected by copyright, and any unauthorized use or reproduction is prohibited without prior permission.

12. Can I submit fan art or fan mail to Ben and Ronnie?

Yes, fans can submit fan art and fan mail through the Watch What Crappens website or their social media platforms.

13. How can I contact Watch What Crappens for business inquiries?

For business inquiries, you can reach out to Watch What Crappens through their official website or via email.

14. Where can I find Watch What Crappens merchandise?

Official Watch What Crappens merchandise, including t-shirts and mugs, is available for purchase on their website.

In conclusion, Watch What Crappens has become a beloved podcast for Bravo fans, offering humorous recaps and insightful commentary on their favorite reality TV shows. With their unique chemistry and engaging content, Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam have created a podcast that has become a must-listen for Bravo enthusiasts worldwide.





