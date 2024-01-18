[ad_1]

WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD vs WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD: Specs and Comparison

When it comes to high-performance storage solutions, WD_BLACK has been leading the market with its range of NVMe SSDs. Two prominent options in their lineup are the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD and the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. In this article, we will delve into the specifications of these two SSDs, compare their features, and provide you with six interesting facts about them. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions to help you make an informed decision. Let’s dive in!

Specifications:

1. WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD:

– Available Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

– Interface: PCIe Gen3 x4

– Form Factor: M.2 2280

– Sequential Read Speed: Up to 3,430MB/s

– Sequential Write Speed: Up to 2,600MB/s

– MTTF (Mean Time To Failure): Up to 1.75 million hours

– Endurance (TBW): Up to 600TBW

2. WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD:

– Available Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

– Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4

– Form Factor: M.2 2280

– Sequential Read Speed: Up to 7,000MB/s

– Sequential Write Speed: Up to 5,300MB/s

– MTTF (Mean Time To Failure): Up to 1.75 million hours

– Endurance (TBW): Up to 1,200TBW

Comparison:

1. Interface: The most significant difference between the two SSDs is the interface. The WD_BLACK SN770 utilizes PCIe Gen3 x4, whereas the SN850 employs the faster PCIe Gen4 x4 interface. This leads to a substantial increase in performance for the SN850.

2. Speed: The sequential read and write speeds of the SN850 are nearly double that of the SN770. With read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,300MB/s, the SN850 clearly outperforms its counterpart.

3. Form Factor: Both SSDs come in the widely adopted M.2 2280 form factor. This ensures compatibility with a vast range of devices, including laptops, gaming consoles, and desktop PCs.

4. Capacities: The available capacities for both SSDs are identical, ranging from 500GB to 2TB. This allows users to choose the storage size that best suits their needs.

5. Endurance: The SN850 offers higher endurance with up to 1,200TBW compared to the SN770’s 600TBW. This makes the SN850 better suited for heavy workloads and prolonged usage.

6. Price: Due to its superior performance and features, the SN850 is generally priced higher than the SN770. However, the exact pricing may vary depending on the region and retailer.

Interesting Facts:

1. Western Digital’s WD_BLACK lineup is specifically designed for gamers and content creators who require fast and reliable storage solutions.

2. Both SSDs utilize Western Digital’s proprietary WD_BLACK SSD Dashboard software, which allows users to monitor drive health, optimize performance, and customize RGB lighting (available only on compatible motherboards).

3. The WD_BLACK SN770 and SN850 SSDs feature a sleek, black design with a heat sink for efficient cooling. This ensures optimal performance even during intensive tasks.

4. The SN850 employs Western Digital’s 3D NAND technology, which improves data reliability, endurance, and power efficiency.

5. These SSDs support NVMe 1.4 technology, enabling faster data transfer rates and lower latency compared to previous generations.

6. The WD_BLACK SN770 and SN850 SSDs come with a five-year limited warranty, providing peace of mind to users.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I upgrade my existing PCIe Gen3 SSD to the WD_BLACK SN770 or SN850?

Yes, as long as your device supports an M.2 2280 NVMe SSD, you can upgrade to either of these SSDs.

2. Can I use these SSDs on a gaming console?

Yes, if your gaming console supports M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs, you can use either the SN770 or SN850 for faster storage performance.

3. Will my computer benefit from the SN850 if it only supports PCIe Gen3?

While the SN850 is designed for PCIe Gen4, it is backward compatible with PCIe Gen3. However, you will not experience its full potential without a PCIe Gen4 interface.

4. Can I use the WD_BLACK SSD Dashboard software on macOS?

Unfortunately, the software is only compatible with Windows operating systems.

5. Are these SSDs suitable for video editing and rendering?

Yes, the high sequential read and write speeds of both SSDs make them excellent choices for video editing and rendering tasks.

6. Can I use these SSDs in a RAID configuration?

Yes, you can set up a RAID configuration using multiple SN770 or SN850 SSDs for enhanced performance and data redundancy.

7. Do these SSDs require additional cooling?

While both SSDs come with a heat sink for cooling, if you plan on intensive usage or overclocking, it is recommended to have additional cooling measures in place.

8. Can I use these SSDs in a laptop?

Yes, as long as your laptop supports M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs, you can use either the SN770 or SN850.

9. Will these SSDs improve game loading times?

Absolutely! The high read speeds of these SSDs significantly reduce game loading times, providing a smoother gaming experience.

10. Are these SSDs compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Yes, both SSDs are compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, allowing for faster storage performance on these consoles.

11. Can I use these SSDs for cryptocurrency mining?

While it is technically possible, SSDs are not designed for constant, intensive use, and their lifespan may be significantly reduced in such scenarios.

12. Can I use the SN770 or SN850 in a NAS (Network Attached Storage) setup?

Yes, these SSDs can be used in a NAS setup as long as the NAS supports M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs.

13. Are these SSDs compatible with Mac computers?

Yes, both the SN770 and SN850 are compatible with Mac computers that support M.2 2280 NVMe SSDs.

14. Can I use these SSDs for virtual machines and server applications?

Absolutely! The high performance and endurance of these SSDs make them ideal for virtual machines and server applications.

15. What are the power requirements for these SSDs?

Both the SN770 and SN850 require a standard 12V power supply from the system to function properly.

In conclusion, the WD_BLACK SN770 and SN850 NVMe SSDs offer exceptional performance, reliability, and features to fulfill the storage needs of gamers, content creators, and professionals alike. While the SN850 outshines the SN770 in terms of speed and endurance, both SSDs are reliable choices for enhancing your storage capabilities. Choose the one that best suits your requirements and budget, and enjoy lightning-fast data transfer and improved system responsiveness.

[ad_2]



Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.