Week 1 Nfl Spread 2015



Week 1 of the NFL season is always an exciting time for football fans. It marks the beginning of a new season filled with anticipation, hope, and of course, the thrill of betting on the games. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Week 1 NFL spreads for the 2015 season, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about betting on these games.

Week 1 NFL Spreads 2015:

1. Green Bay Packers (-7) vs. Chicago Bears (+7):

– The Packers were favored by a touchdown against their division rival, the Bears. This game ended in a 31-23 victory for the Packers, covering the spread.

2. New England Patriots (-7) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7):

– The defending Super Bowl champions, the Patriots, were also favored by a touchdown against the Steelers. They won the game 28-21, covering the spread.

3. Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (+2.5):

– The Colts were favored by 2.5 points against the Bills. However, the Bills pulled off an upset and won the game 27-14, beating the spread.

4. Seattle Seahawks (-3.5) vs. St. Louis Rams (+3.5):

– The Seahawks were favored by 3.5 points against the Rams. In a low-scoring game, the Rams won 34-31 in overtime, beating the spread.

5. Denver Broncos (-4) vs. Baltimore Ravens (+4):

– The Broncos were favored by 4 points against the Ravens. They won the game 19-13, but failed to cover the spread.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Home-field Advantage: It is important to consider the home-field advantage when betting on NFL games. Teams tend to perform better at home, and this can significantly impact the outcome of the game.

2. Weather Conditions: Weather conditions, such as rain, snow, or strong winds, can greatly affect the outcome of a game. It is crucial to analyze the weather forecast before placing your bets.

3. Injuries: Keeping track of player injuries is essential when betting on NFL games. Key injuries to star players can significantly impact a team’s performance and the outcome of the game.

4. Historical Trends: Analyzing historical trends can provide valuable insights when betting on NFL games. Look for patterns in previous matchups between teams, as well as their performance in Week 1 of previous seasons.

5. Line Movement: Pay attention to line movement, which refers to the changes in the point spread as more bets are placed. This can indicate where the smart money is going and provide valuable information for your betting strategy.

Common Questions about Week 1 NFL Spreads:

1. How are the point spreads determined?

– Point spreads are determined by oddsmakers, who set an initial line based on various factors such as team performance, injuries, and historical trends. The line then fluctuates based on the betting action.

2. What does it mean if a team is favored by X points?

– If a team is favored by X points, they need to win the game by more than X points to cover the spread. For example, if a team is favored by 7 points, they need to win by 8 or more points for bettors who picked them to win.

3. What does it mean if a team is an underdog?

– If a team is an underdog, they can lose the game and still cover the spread if they keep the margin of defeat within the point spread. For example, if a team is an underdog by 3 points and they lose by 2, they have covered the spread.

4. Can spreads change before the game?

– Yes, spreads can change before the game based on the betting action. If more bets are placed on one team, the spread may move to encourage more bets on the other team and balance the action.

5. How can I find the latest spreads for Week 1 NFL games?

– You can find the latest spreads for NFL games on various sports betting websites, as well as in sportsbooks. These spreads are continuously updated as new information becomes available.

6. Should I always bet on the favorite?

– Betting on the favorite may seem like a safe option, but it doesn’t guarantee a win. It is essential to analyze the matchup, consider factors like injuries and historical trends, and make an informed decision based on your research.

7. Should I always bet on the underdog?

– Betting on the underdog can be profitable if they cover the spread or even win the game outright. However, it is important to consider the underdog’s chances of success based on various factors before placing your bet.

8. What is a push in betting?

– A push occurs when the final score lands exactly on the point spread. In this case, all bets are refunded, and no one wins or loses.

9. Can I bet on the point spread and the total score of the game?

– Yes, you can place separate bets on the point spread and the total score of the game. These are two different betting markets, and you can choose to bet on either or both.

10. What is the “vig” in betting?

– The “vig,” short for vigorish, is the commission or fee charged by the sportsbook for taking your bet. It is usually around 10% of the bet amount and is how sportsbooks make their profit.

11. Can I bet on multiple Week 1 NFL games at once?

– Yes, you can place multiple bets on different Week 1 NFL games. This is known as parlay betting, where you combine multiple bets into one, increasing the potential payout but also the risk.

12. Is it legal to bet on NFL games?

– The legality of betting on NFL games depends on the jurisdiction you are in. In some states or countries, sports betting may be legal and regulated, while in others, it may be illegal or restricted.

13. Can I bet on NFL games online?

– Yes, you can bet on NFL games online through licensed and regulated sports betting websites. However, it is essential to ensure that you are using a reputable and trustworthy platform.

14. What happens if a game ends in a tie?

– If a game ends in a tie, all bets on the point spread are considered a push, and the bettors get their money back. However, bets on the moneyline or total score may still be affected by the tie.

15. How much money can I win by betting on NFL games?

– The amount of money you can win by betting on NFL games depends on various factors, including the size of your bet, the point spread, and the odds offered by the sportsbook. Potential winnings can range from a few dollars to thousands or even more.

Final Thoughts:

Week 1 of the NFL season is always filled with excitement and unpredictability. Betting on these games can add an extra layer of thrill and engagement for football fans. However, it is crucial to approach betting with caution, do your research, and make informed decisions based on the factors discussed above. Remember, betting should be done responsibly and within your means. Enjoy the games and may your wagers be successful!



