

Week 11 NFL Scores 2015: A Recap of the Exciting Matches

The 2015 NFL season was filled with thrilling games, and week 11 was no exception. From upsets to blowouts, this week had it all. In this article, we will take a closer look at the scores and highlights from week 11 of the NFL season in 2015.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The New England Patriots continued their dominance in week 11, defeating the Buffalo Bills 20-13. This victory marked their 10th win of the season, making them the first team to reach double-digit victories that year.

2. The Green Bay Packers secured a crucial win against the Minnesota Vikings with a score of 30-13. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had an outstanding performance, throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. This victory helped the Packers maintain their lead in the NFC North division.

3. The Denver Broncos faced off against the Chicago Bears in week 11, with the Broncos coming out on top with a score of 17-15. This game was particularly memorable as Broncos kicker Brandon McManus made five field goals, accounting for all of the team’s points.

4. The Carolina Panthers continued their undefeated streak by defeating the Washington Redskins with a score of 44-16. This victory marked their 10th win of the season and showcased the team’s dominance on both offense and defense.

5. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns faced off in an intense divisional matchup. The Steelers emerged victorious with a score of 30-9, but the game will always be remembered for an incredible trick play. With wide receiver Antonio Brown receiving a punt, he threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to running back Markus Wheaton, surprising both the Browns and the fans.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the most impressive win in week 11?

The Carolina Panthers had the most impressive win in week 11, defeating the Washington Redskins with a score of 44-16. The Panthers showcased their dominance on both offense and defense, solidifying their status as one of the strongest teams in the league that season.

2. Who had the most outstanding individual performance in week 11?

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, had the most outstanding individual performance in week 11. He threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to a crucial victory against the Minnesota Vikings.

3. Did any underdogs pull off surprising upsets in week 11?

Yes, there were a couple of surprising upsets in week 11. The Houston Texans defeated the New York Jets 24-17, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 45-17. Both victories were unexpected and showcased the unpredictable nature of the NFL.

4. How did the New England Patriots continue their winning streak in week 11?

The New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills 20-13, continuing their winning streak in week 11. The Patriots relied on their strong defense, which held the Bills to only 13 points. Additionally, Tom Brady’s leadership and performance helped secure the victory.

5. Were there any notable injuries in week 11?

Yes, unfortunately, there were a few notable injuries in week 11. Quarterback Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys suffered a broken collarbone, which sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Additionally, wide receiver Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots broke his foot, leading to a significant loss for the team.

6. Did any games go into overtime in week 11?

No, there were no games that went into overtime in week 11 of the 2015 NFL season.

7. Which team had the most disappointing performance in week 11?

The Philadelphia Eagles had the most disappointing performance in week 11, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a score of 45-17. The Eagles struggled on both offense and defense, allowing the Buccaneers to dominate the game.

8. How did the Denver Broncos manage to win against the Chicago Bears?

The Denver Broncos won against the Chicago Bears with a narrow score of 17-15. The Broncos relied heavily on their defense, which held the Bears to just 15 points. Additionally, kicker Brandon McManus made five field goals, accounting for all of the team’s points.

9. Were there any standout rookies in week 11?

Yes, there were several standout rookies in week 11 of the 2015 NFL season. Wide receiver Amari Cooper of the Oakland Raiders had a fantastic game, catching seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, running back Todd Gurley of the St. Louis Rams rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, solidifying himself as a force to be reckoned with.

10. Which game had the most thrilling finish in week 11?

The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns had the most thrilling finish in week 11. Although the Steelers emerged victorious with a score of 30-9, the highlight of the game was a trick play where wide receiver Antonio Brown threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to running back Markus Wheaton.

11. How did the Carolina Panthers maintain their undefeated streak in week 11?

The Carolina Panthers maintained their undefeated streak in week 11 by defeating the Washington Redskins with a score of 44-16. The Panthers showcased their dominance on both offense and defense, with quarterback Cam Newton leading the charge with five touchdown passes.

12. Did any teams secure their spot in the playoffs in week 11?

No, no team secured their spot in the playoffs in week 11 of the 2015 NFL season. However, several teams, including the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers, were on their way to clinching playoff berths with their strong performances.

13. Which player had the most interceptions in week 11?

In week 11, two players tied for the most interceptions. Both Marcus Peters of the Kansas City Chiefs and Mike Adams of the Indianapolis Colts recorded two interceptions each.

14. Were there any notable records broken in week 11?

No, there were no notable records broken in week 11 of the 2015 NFL season.

15. Did any teams suffer significant setbacks in week 11?

Yes, several teams suffered significant setbacks in week 11. The New York Jets, who were previously on a winning streak, lost to the Houston Texans 24-17. This loss hindered their playoff aspirations. Additionally, the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which greatly affected their chances of making it to the postseason.

Final Thoughts:

Week 11 of the 2015 NFL season provided fans with a mix of exciting games, unexpected upsets, and standout performances. From the New England Patriots’ continued dominance to the Carolina Panthers’ undefeated streak, this week showcased the competitive nature of the league. As the season progressed, teams fought tooth and nail to secure their spot in the playoffs, making every game crucial. The 2015 NFL season will always be remembered for its captivating moments, and week 11 was undoubtedly a highlight in that regard.



