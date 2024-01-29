

Week 11 NFL Scores 2016: A Recap of the Most Exciting Games

The NFL season is always full of surprises, and week 11 of the 2016 season was no exception. From nail-biting finishes to unexpected upsets, this week had it all. In this article, we will take a look at the scores and highlights from some of the most captivating games of week 11, along with some interesting facts and tricks for NFL enthusiasts. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions that fans often have about the games. Let’s dive in!

Week 11 NFL Scores 2016:

1. Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens: The Cowboys continued their impressive winning streak by defeating the Ravens with a score of 27-17. Rookie quarterback Dak Prescott once again showcased his talent, throwing for 301 yards and 3 touchdowns.

2. Oakland Raiders vs. Houston Texans: The Raiders pulled off a thrilling victory over the Texans, winning the game 27-20. Quarterback Derek Carr led the way for the Raiders with 295 passing yards and 3 touchdowns.

3. New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers: In a one-sided affair, the Patriots dominated the 49ers, winning 30-17. Tom Brady had a stellar performance, throwing for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: The Steelers cruised to an easy victory against the struggling Browns, winning 24-9. Le’Veon Bell had an outstanding game, rushing for 146 yards and a touchdown.

5. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Chiefs narrowly defeated the Buccaneers with a final score of 19-17. Cairo Santos sealed the win for the Chiefs with a game-winning field goal in the closing moments.

Now, let’s explore five interesting facts and tricks related to NFL Week 11:

1. The Dallas Cowboys’ rookie duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott had a historic season in 2016. Prescott became the first rookie quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, while Elliott led the league in rushing yards with 1,631 yards.

2. Derek Carr, quarterback for the Oakland Raiders, had an exceptional 2016 season. He threw for 3,937 yards and 28 touchdowns, leading the Raiders to their first playoff berth since 2002.

3. Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback for the New England Patriots, had a remarkable season in 2016 despite missing the first four games due to suspension. He finished the season with 3,554 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, earning him the title of NFL MVP.

4. Le’Veon Bell, the star running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, showcased his versatility in the 2016 season. He rushed for 1,268 yards and 7 touchdowns, while also catching 75 passes for 616 yards and 2 touchdowns.

5. Cairo Santos, the Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker, had a clutch season in 2016. He made 31 of 35 field goal attempts, including three game-winning field goals.

Now, let’s move on to answering some common questions about NFL Week 11:

1. Who had the most passing yards in week 11?

Derek Carr of the Oakland Raiders had the most passing yards in week 11, throwing for 295 yards.

2. Which game had the highest scoring total?

The New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers game had the highest scoring total, with a combined score of 47 points.

3. Who had the most rushing yards in week 11?

Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers had the most rushing yards in week 11, accumulating 146 yards on the ground.

4. How many touchdowns did Tom Brady throw in week 11?

Tom Brady threw four touchdowns in week 11, leading the New England Patriots to victory.

5. Which game had the closest scoreline?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game had the closest scoreline, with the Chiefs winning by just two points.

6. Who had the most receiving yards in week 11?

Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons had the most receiving yards in week 11, amassing 135 yards.

7. Which team had the biggest upset in week 11?

The biggest upset of week 11 was the Detroit Lions defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were considered favorites.

8. How many interceptions did Dak Prescott throw in week 11?

Dak Prescott did not throw any interceptions in week 11, maintaining his impressive rookie season.

9. Who had the most sacks in week 11?

The Seattle Seahawks’ Cliff Avril had the most sacks in week 11, recording 3.5 sacks against the Philadelphia Eagles.

10. How many field goals did Cairo Santos make in week 11?

Cairo Santos made two field goals in week 11, including the game-winner for the Kansas City Chiefs.

11. Which team had the most rushing touchdowns in week 11?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the most rushing touchdowns in week 11, scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

12. Who had the longest touchdown pass in week 11?

Marcus Mariota of the Tennessee Titans had the longest touchdown pass in week 11, throwing an 80-yard touchdown pass.

13. How many turnovers did the Houston Texans commit in week 11?

The Houston Texans committed two turnovers in week 11, contributing to their loss against the Oakland Raiders.

14. Who had the most tackles in week 11?

Preston Brown of the Buffalo Bills had the most tackles in week 11, recording 15 tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals.

15. Which team had the most total yards in week 11?

The New Orleans Saints had the most total yards in week 11, accumulating 555 yards in their game against the Carolina Panthers.

In conclusion, week 11 of the 2016 NFL season provided fans with an array of thrilling games and standout performances. From the dominance of the Dallas Cowboys’ rookie duo to the clutch plays by seasoned veterans, this week had it all. As the season progressed, the stage was set for the playoffs, and these games showcased the talent and determination of the teams. Whether it was a blowout victory or a nail-biting finish, fans were treated to a spectacle of football. Week 11 will forever be remembered as a crucial point in the season, setting the tone for the final stretch.



