

Week 12 NFL Picks 2017: Analyzing the Exciting Matchups Ahead

As the NFL regular season reaches its climax, Week 12 promises to be action-packed with thrilling matchups that will keep football fans on the edge of their seats. With playoff implications on the line, teams will be giving their all to secure victories and solidify their positions in their respective divisions. In this article, we will provide you with some expert insights, five interesting facts, tricks for making accurate picks, and answers to common questions about Week 12 NFL picks.

Five Interesting Facts:

1. Thanksgiving Day Games: Every year, the NFL treats fans to a feast of football with three games on Thanksgiving Day. This year, the matchups include the Minnesota Vikings vs. the Detroit Lions, the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Dallas Cowboys, and the New York Giants vs. the Washington Football Team. These games have become a tradition for many families, and they often showcase some of the most exciting plays of the season.

2. Tom Brady’s Thanksgiving Excellence: Tom Brady, the legendary New England Patriots quarterback, has a remarkable record on Thanksgiving Day. He has won all eight of the Thanksgiving Day games he has played in, throwing 19 touchdowns and only two interceptions. This year, the Patriots will face the Miami Dolphins, and fans will be eager to see if Brady can extend his impressive streak.

3. Rivalry Games: Week 12 is filled with intense rivalry matchups that always bring out the best in teams. From the classic NFC North rivalry between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers to the historic AFC West matchups between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders, these games are often characterized by fierce competition and heightened emotions.

4. Rookie Quarterbacks Thriving: The 2017 NFL season has been marked by the emergence of talented rookie quarterbacks. Players like Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans and Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears have shown great promise, delivering impressive performances that have caught the attention of fans and analysts alike. Keep an eye on these young quarterbacks as they continue to develop their skills.

5. Playoff Picture Begins to Take Shape: With only a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the playoff picture is starting to become clearer. Teams will be fighting tooth and nail to secure their spots in the postseason, making every game crucial. Week 12 will provide some crucial matchups that could have a significant impact on the final standings, adding an extra layer of excitement to the games.

Tricks for Making Accurate Picks:

1. Analyze Team Form: Before making your picks, it’s important to assess each team’s recent form. Look at their last few games and consider factors such as injuries, team morale, and overall performance. Teams on winning streaks tend to have more confidence and momentum, making them favorable picks.

2. Study Head-to-Head Matchups: Understanding the history between two teams can provide valuable insights into how they might perform against each other in their upcoming game. Look at their previous encounters, paying attention to any patterns or trends that may emerge. Certain teams may struggle against specific opponents, making them riskier picks.

3. Consider Home Field Advantage: Home field advantage can play a significant role in a team’s performance. Some teams thrive in front of their home crowd, while others struggle on the road. Take into account a team’s record at home and away, as well as factors such as weather conditions and travel distances when making your picks.

4. Evaluate Offensive and Defensive Rankings: A team’s offensive and defensive rankings can provide a clear indication of their strengths and weaknesses. Look at statistics such as points scored, yards gained, and turnovers forced to gauge a team’s overall capabilities. Teams with strong offenses and defenses tend to have a higher chance of success.

5. Trust Your Gut Feeling: While statistics and analysis are important, sometimes a gut feeling can guide you in the right direction. If you have been following a team closely and have a good understanding of their dynamics, don’t be afraid to trust your instincts. However, it’s important to strike a balance between intuition and informed decision-making.

Common Questions About Week 12 NFL Picks:

1. Which teams have the best chance of securing a playoff spot in Week 12?

The teams with the best chance of securing a playoff spot in Week 12 will depend on the current standings and upcoming matchups. It’s important to closely follow each team’s performance and the implications of their games.

2. Can the New England Patriots maintain their winning streak against the Miami Dolphins?

The New England Patriots have a strong chance of maintaining their winning streak against the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots have historically dominated the Dolphins, and with Tom Brady’s consistent excellence on Thanksgiving Day, they are strong favorites in this matchup.

3. Which rookie quarterback has the best chance of delivering a standout performance in Week 12?

Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans has been particularly impressive this season and has a great chance of delivering a standout performance in Week 12. However, keep an eye on other talented rookie quarterbacks like Mitchell Trubisky, who could also make waves in their respective games.

4. Are there any underdogs worth considering for Week 12?

Underdogs can often provide surprising upsets, and it’s always worth considering their potential. Look for teams that may have had a recent change in coaching staff or have shown signs of improvement in their last few games. However, it’s important to assess their matchups and overall form before making your picks.

5. What impact can injuries have on Week 12 NFL games?

Injuries can significantly impact the outcome of NFL games, especially when key players are sidelined. Before making your picks, stay updated on the injury reports and assess how the absence of certain players could affect a team’s performance.

6. How do divisional rivalries impact Week 12 matchups?

Divisional rivalries often intensify the competition between teams, as they are familiar with each other’s playing style and tendencies. These matchups tend to be more unpredictable and can result in surprising outcomes. Consider the history and dynamics of divisional rivalries when making your picks.

7. Can weather conditions affect the outcome of Week 12 games?

Yes, weather conditions can certainly affect the outcome of NFL games. Extreme weather, such as heavy rain, snow, or strong winds, can impact passing and kicking games, potentially favoring teams with a stronger running game. Keep an eye on the weather forecasts and assess how it could influence the teams’ strategies.

8. Which teams have the best chance of securing a first-round bye in the playoffs?

The teams with the best chance of securing a first-round bye in the playoffs will depend on their performance throughout the season. Traditionally strong teams like the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Eagles are currently leading the race for first-round byes, but anything can happen in the remaining weeks.

9. How do Thursday night games differ from Sunday games in terms of player performance?

Thursday night games often present a challenge for players due to the shortened rest period between games. Fatigue can play a factor, impacting player performance, especially in terms of recovery from injuries. It’s important to consider the implications of Thursday night games when making your picks.

10. Which teams have the best chance of securing a divisional title in Week 12?

The teams with the best chance of securing a divisional title in Week 12 will depend on the current standings and upcoming matchups. Teams leading their divisions or in close contention will be battling for crucial victories to solidify their positions.

11. Can teams with losing records still make the playoffs?

Yes, teams with losing records can still make the playoffs, especially in weaker divisions. The NFL playoff format allows division winners, regardless of their records, to secure a spot. However, teams with stronger records are more likely to secure wildcard spots.

12. How do teams typically perform after their bye week?

Teams typically perform better after their bye week due to the additional time to rest, recover, and prepare for their upcoming opponents. However, it’s important to assess each team’s specific circumstances and evaluate their previous performances after a bye week.

13. Are there any key player matchups to watch out for in Week 12?

Key player matchups can often be decisive in the outcome of games. Keep an eye on matchups between star quarterbacks and elite defensive players, as these battles can have a significant impact on the game. Additionally, watch out for standout wide receivers facing off against talented cornerbacks.

14. Can teams that have already secured playoff spots afford to rest their star players in Week 12?

Teams that have already secured playoff spots may choose to rest their star players in Week 12 to avoid injuries and provide them with additional rest. However, this decision will depend on the team’s overall strategy and the importance of securing higher playoff seeds.

15. How can I stay updated on injury reports and other crucial information for making accurate picks?

To stay updated on injury reports and other crucial information, it’s essential to follow reliable sports news sources, such as ESPN, NFL.com, and team-specific beat reporters. Social media platforms like Twitter can also provide real-time updates from insiders and players themselves.

Final Thoughts:

Week 12 of the NFL season promises a thrilling lineup of games that will undoubtedly impact the playoff race. As football fans eagerly anticipate the exciting matchups, making accurate picks requires a combination of studying team form, analyzing head-to-head matchups, and considering factors like home field advantage. While statistics and analysis provide valuable insights, don’t underestimate the power of intuition when making your selections. So, sit back, enjoy the action, and may your Week 12 NFL picks be successful!



