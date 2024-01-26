

Week 13 Fantasy Football Projections

As the fantasy football regular season comes to a close, Week 13 brings a crucial moment for fantasy owners. With playoff spots on the line and the need for a strong performance, it’s essential to have accurate projections to make informed decisions. In this article, we will delve into the Week 13 fantasy football projections, providing insights, interesting facts, and answering common questions to assist you in making the right moves for your team.

Interesting Facts:

1. Dalvin Cook Dominance: Dalvin Cook has been an absolute force this season, leading all running backs in fantasy points per game. In Week 13, facing a weak Jacksonville Jaguars defense, Cook is projected to have another stellar outing, making him a must-start in all formats.

2. Kyler Murray’s Dual-Threat Abilities: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been a fantasy stud due to his ability to contribute both passing and rushing yards. In Week 13, he faces the Los Angeles Rams, who have struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks. Expect Murray to continue his impressive performances.

3. Derrick Henry’s Rushing Prowess: Derrick Henry has been a dominant force in the running game, averaging over 100 rushing yards per game. In Week 13, he faces the Cleveland Browns, who have struggled to stop opposing running backs. Henry is projected to have another monster game, making him a top-tier RB1 option.

4. Wide Receiver Matchup to Watch: The matchup between Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers and Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams is a clash of two elite players. Adams has been nearly unstoppable this season, while Ramsey has been a lockdown corner. This intriguing battle will be one to watch in Week 13.

5. Emerging Rookie Wide Receivers: Week 13 offers exciting opportunities for rookie wide receivers. Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been exceptional this season and face favorable matchups in Week 13. Expect them to continue their impressive performances.

6. Streaming Defense Options: For fantasy owners looking to stream a defense in Week 13, the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers are intriguing options. Both teams face struggling offenses, providing opportunities for sacks, turnovers, and potential defensive touchdowns.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start Taysom Hill over my usual starting quarterback?

While Taysom Hill has been productive since taking over as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback, it ultimately depends on your quarterback’s matchup and performance. Evaluate both options and consider factors such as opposing defenses and recent performances before making a decision.

2. Should I start Ronald Jones II or Leonard Fournette?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ backfield has been a split situation, with Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette sharing the workload. Assess the matchup and recent performances to determine which player has the higher upside in Week 13.

3. Can I trust Clyde Edwards-Helaire as my RB1?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s production has been inconsistent in recent weeks, but he remains the lead back for the Kansas City Chiefs. While he may not have an elite matchup in Week 13, his involvement in the high-powered Chiefs offense makes him a solid RB1 option.

4. Is it time to bench Ezekiel Elliott?

Ezekiel Elliott’s production has been disappointing this season, but it’s important to consider alternative options and matchup factors before benching him. If you have a viable replacement with a more favorable matchup, it may be worth considering, but Elliott’s potential for a breakout game should not be overlooked.

5. Can I trust the New York Giants’ defense against the Seattle Seahawks?

While the New York Giants’ defense has been impressive in recent weeks, facing the high-powered Seattle Seahawks offense is a tough challenge. Consider other streaming options mentioned earlier or evaluate the Giants’ recent defensive performances before making a decision.

6. Should I start Antonio Gibson despite his injury concerns?

Antonio Gibson’s toe injury is a concern, but if he is active and expected to receive a significant workload, he remains a solid RB2 option. Monitor the injury reports leading up to the game and have a backup plan in case Gibson’s status changes.

7. Will Aaron Rodgers continue his strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Aaron Rodgers has been exceptional this season and faces an inconsistent Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 13. With his ability to dissect defenses and his connection with Davante Adams, Rodgers is projected to have another strong outing.

8. Is it worth starting a backup running back like Tony Pollard or Alexander Mattison?

Starting a backup running back can be risky, as their workload depends on the health and performance of the starter. However, if there are injury concerns or a favorable matchup, players like Tony Pollard or Alexander Mattison could be worthwhile flex options.

9. Can I trust T.Y. Hilton after his recent resurgence?

T.Y. Hilton has experienced a resurgence in recent weeks, becoming a reliable target for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers. While he may not have an elite matchup in Week 13, Hilton’s recent performances make him a viable WR3 option.

10. Should I start a tight end against the Baltimore Ravens’ defense?

The Baltimore Ravens’ defense has been exceptional against tight ends this season, making it a challenging matchup for opposing tight ends. Consider other tight end options or evaluate the player’s recent performances before making a decision.

11. Will Josh Allen bounce back after a disappointing Week 12 performance?

Josh Allen had a subpar performance in Week 12, but he has shown the ability to bounce back from poor outings. Facing a struggling San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 13, Allen is projected to have a strong performance and regain his form.

12. Is it time to drop high-profile underperforming players like Odell Beckham Jr.?

While Odell Beckham Jr. has underperformed this season before his injury, dropping him entirely may be premature. Assess your team’s depth, available alternatives, and upcoming matchups before making a decision. In some cases, it may be worth holding onto him for potential upside.

13. Who are some under-the-radar players with favorable matchups in Week 13?

Some under-the-radar players with favorable matchups in Week 13 include J.D. McKissic of the Washington Football Team, Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants, and Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers. Evaluate their recent performances and matchup factors to determine their potential for a strong outing.

Final Thoughts:

Week 13 is a crucial time for fantasy football owners, as playoff spots hang in the balance. Accurate projections and informed decision-making are vital to secure victory. Consider the interesting facts, answers to common questions, and evaluate each player’s matchups and recent performances. Good luck and may your team prevail in this pivotal week of fantasy football.



