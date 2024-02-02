

Week 13 NFL Picks 2017: Predictions, Facts, and Tips

As we approach Week 13 of the NFL season, the stakes are higher than ever for teams vying for a playoff spot. With only a few games left in the regular season, every win matters. In this article, we will provide you with our expert predictions for Week 13, along with some interesting facts and tricks to enhance your football knowledge. Additionally, we will answer some common questions fans may have about the upcoming games. Let’s dive in!

Predictions for Week 13:

1. New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: The Patriots have been on a roll and are expected to continue their dominance. Expect Tom Brady to lead his team to victory.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: The Steelers are riding high on a six-game winning streak. They are favored to defeat the struggling Bengals.

3. Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles: This game is expected to be a nail-biter. Both teams have shown immense talent this season, but the Eagles may have the slight edge due to their strong home-field advantage.

4. Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: The Rams have been a pleasant surprise this season, and they should continue their winning ways against the Cardinals.

5. New York Giants vs. Oakland Raiders: The Giants have had a disappointing season, and the Raiders are hungry for a win. Expect Oakland to come out on top.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The New England Patriots have made it to the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the NFL. This consistency is a testament to their exceptional coaching and talented roster.

2. The Pittsburgh Steelers have won the most Super Bowls in NFL history, with a total of six championships. Their success can be attributed to their strong ownership and a long history of talented players.

3. The Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the NFL this season. Their success can be attributed to their balanced offense, led by quarterback Carson Wentz, and a stingy defense.

4. The Los Angeles Rams have the highest-scoring offense in the league this season, averaging 30.1 points per game. Their explosive offense has been a key factor in their success.

5. The New York Giants have one of the worst records in the league this season. Their struggles can be attributed to a combination of injuries, poor coaching decisions, and underperforming players.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who is the favorite to win the Super Bowl this year?

It is difficult to predict at this point, but the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are among the favorites due to their strong performances this season.

2. Which team has the best defense in the NFL?

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently have the best defense in the NFL, leading the league in both points allowed and yards allowed per game.

3. Who is the MVP front-runner for this season?

Currently, Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles is considered the front-runner for the MVP award, thanks to his exceptional performances and leadership.

4. Can any team go undefeated this season?

While it is always a possibility, it is highly unlikely that any team will go undefeated this season. The competition in the NFL is fierce, and every team is bound to have an off day.

5. Which team has the most Super Bowl appearances?

The New England Patriots hold the record for the most Super Bowl appearances, with a total of ten appearances.

6. Who has the most passing touchdowns this season?

Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks currently leads the league in passing touchdowns, with 26 touchdowns.

7. Which team has the best running game this season?

The New Orleans Saints have the best running game in the NFL this season, led by the dynamic duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

8. Who has the most interceptions this season?

Darius Slay of the Detroit Lions and Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans are tied for the most interceptions this season, with six each.

9. Which team has the longest active winning streak?

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have the longest active winning streak, with six consecutive wins.

10. Who is the highest-paid player in the NFL?

Currently, Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions is the highest-paid player in the NFL, with an average annual salary of $27 million.

11. Who has the most receiving yards this season?

Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers leads the league in receiving yards, with 1,195 yards.

12. Which team has the most sacks this season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars lead the league in sacks this season, with 41 sacks.

13. Who has the most rushing yards this season?

Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs leads the league in rushing yards, with 890 yards.

14. Which team has the best red zone offense?

The Los Angeles Rams have the best red zone offense in the NFL this season, scoring touchdowns on 71.4% of their trips to the red zone.

15. Who has the most field goals made this season?

Greg Zuerlein of the Los Angeles Rams leads the league in field goals made this season, with 36 field goals.

Final Thoughts:

As we head into Week 13 of the NFL season, every game becomes more crucial for teams fighting for a playoff spot. The predictions, facts, and tricks provided in this article should give you a better understanding of the upcoming games. Remember, anything can happen in the NFL, and upsets are bound to occur. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the thrilling action that Week 13 has to offer!



