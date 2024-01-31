

Week 13 NFL Scores 2015: Recap and Highlights

As the NFL regular season heads into its final stretch, Week 13 brought some exciting matchups and unexpected outcomes. From blowout victories to nail-biting finishes, this week’s games provided fans with plenty of thrilling moments. In this article, we will delve into the scores, highlights, and key takeaways from Week 13 of the 2015 NFL season. Additionally, we will explore five interesting facts and tricks, answer some commonly asked questions, and conclude with final thoughts on the specific sports topic.

Week 13 NFL Scores 2015: Recap

1. New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles: The Patriots dominated the Eagles with a 35-28 victory. Tom Brady threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Patriots secure their 11th win of the season.

2. Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints: The Panthers continued their undefeated streak with a 41-38 victory over the Saints. Cam Newton had another outstanding performance, throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for another.

3. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: The Bengals defeated the Browns 37-3, showcasing their dominance in the AFC North. Cincinnati’s defense held the Browns to just 167 total yards and forced three turnovers.

4. Denver Broncos vs. San Diego Chargers: In a thrilling divisional matchup, the Broncos edged past the Chargers 17-3. Denver’s defense was the star of the game, sacking Philip Rivers four times and intercepting him on two occasions.

5. Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: The Packers suffered a shocking loss to the Lions, falling 18-16. Despite Aaron Rodgers’ 333 passing yards, the Packers’ offense struggled to find the end zone, settling for field goals throughout the game.

Week 13 NFL Scores 2015: 5 Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. The Carolina Panthers became the first team in NFL history to score at least 40 points in five consecutive games during the regular season.

2. Tom Brady surpassed the 4,000-yard passing mark for the seventh time in his career, tying Peyton Manning for the most seasons with 4,000+ passing yards.

3. The Cincinnati Bengals clinched a playoff berth for the fifth consecutive season, setting a franchise record.

4. The Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions marked the first time since 1991 that the Lions won at Lambeau Field.

5. The Denver Broncos’ defense has recorded at least one sack in every game this season, becoming the first team since the 1984 Chicago Bears to accomplish this feat.

Week 13 NFL Scores 2015: Common Questions and Answers

1. Q: Who had the most passing yards in Week 13?

A: Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions led Week 13 with 338 passing yards.

2. Q: Which team remained undefeated after Week 13?

A: The Carolina Panthers were the only undefeated team left in the league after Week 13.

3. Q: How many touchdowns did Cam Newton throw in Week 13?

A: Cam Newton had a phenomenal performance, throwing for five touchdowns in Week 13.

4. Q: Did any games go into overtime in Week 13?

A: Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders game went into overtime, with the Chiefs ultimately winning 34-20.

5. Q: Which player had the most rushing yards in Week 13?

A: Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings led Week 13 with 158 rushing yards.

6. Q: How many interceptions did Tom Brady throw in Week 13?

A: Tom Brady did not throw any interceptions in Week 13.

7. Q: Who scored the most points in Week 13?

A: The Carolina Panthers scored the most points in Week 13, putting up 41 points against the New Orleans Saints.

8. Q: Which team had the highest margin of victory in Week 13?

A: The Cincinnati Bengals had the highest margin of victory in Week 13, defeating the Cleveland Browns 37-3.

9. Q: Did any quarterbacks throw for over 400 yards in Week 13?

A: No, no quarterback reached the 400-yard passing mark in Week 13.

10. Q: How many teams remained winless after Week 13?

A: After Week 13, there were no winless teams left in the league.

11. Q: Which team had the most sacks in Week 13?

A: The Denver Broncos’ defense recorded the most sacks in Week 13, bringing down Philip Rivers four times.

12. Q: Who scored the game-winning touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders game?

A: Jeremy Maclin caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime for the Kansas City Chiefs.

13. Q: Which team had the fewest total yards in Week 13?

A: The Cleveland Browns had the fewest total yards in Week 13, accumulating just 167 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.

14. Q: How many field goals did the Green Bay Packers make in their game against the Detroit Lions?

A: The Green Bay Packers made five field goals in their game against the Detroit Lions.

15. Q: Who had the most receiving yards in Week 13?

A: Martavis Bryant of the Pittsburgh Steelers led Week 13 with 178 receiving yards.

Week 13 NFL Scores 2015: Final Thoughts

Week 13 of the 2015 NFL season showcased the competitiveness and unpredictability that make the sport so captivating. From the Carolina Panthers’ continued dominance to the Green Bay Packers’ surprising loss, the games provided fans with a wide range of emotions. As the regular season neared its end, teams fought for playoff berths, while others aimed to salvage their seasons. Regardless of the outcomes, Week 13 served as a reminder of the excitement and passion that NFL football brings to fans worldwide.



