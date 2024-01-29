

Week 13 NFL Scores 2016: A Recap of Exciting Matchups

Week 13 of the NFL season in 2016 brought about some thrilling matchups that kept fans on the edge of their seats. From close games to blowouts, this week had it all. In this article, we will delve into the scores and highlights of Week 13, while also providing some interesting facts and tricks for NFL enthusiasts. Additionally, we will answer some common questions about the games and conclude with some final thoughts on this specific sports topic.

I. Week 13 NFL Scores 2016: Highlights and Results

1. Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings: The Cowboys emerged victorious with a 17-15 win over the Vikings. This game showcased the strength of the Cowboys’ defense, as they held the Vikings to just three field goals.

2. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons clinched a 29-28 victory over the Chiefs in a nail-biting game. The Chiefs had a lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Falcons made a late comeback to secure the win.

3. Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints: The Lions pulled off a remarkable 28-13 win against the Saints. Matthew Stafford’s impressive performance, throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns, contributed to the Lions’ success.

4. New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams: The Patriots dominated the Rams with a 26-10 win. The Patriots’ defense stifled the Rams’ offense, while Tom Brady threw for 269 yards and a touchdown.

5. Green Bay Packers vs. Houston Texans: The Packers defeated the Texans with a 21-13 win. Aaron Rodgers showcased his skills, throwing for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

II. 5 Interesting Facts and Tricks

1. The Dallas Cowboys had a remarkable 11-game win streak during the 2016 regular season, which began in Week 2 and extended until Week 13. This streak propelled them to the top of the NFC East division.

2. The New England Patriots had a dominant season in 2016, finishing with a league-best record of 14-2. They went on to win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, completing a historic comeback.

3. Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons had a phenomenal season in 2016, earning the NFL MVP award. He threw for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns, leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

4. The Kansas City Chiefs had a remarkable 10-game win streak during the 2016 regular season, starting from Week 4 and ending in Week 14. This streak secured them a playoff spot.

5. The Detroit Lions had a reputation for making comebacks during the 2016 season. They had eight comeback wins in the fourth quarter or overtime, setting an NFL record.

III. 15 Common Questions and Answers

1. Which team had the best record in the 2016 regular season?

The New England Patriots finished the regular season with a league-best record of 14-2.

2. Who won the Super Bowl in 2016?

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

3. How many touchdowns did Tom Brady throw in Week 13 of the 2016 season?

Tom Brady threw for one touchdown in Week 13 of the 2016 season.

4. Which team had the longest win streak in the 2016 regular season?

The Kansas City Chiefs had a 10-game win streak during the 2016 regular season.

5. How many yards did Matthew Stafford throw in Week 13 of the 2016 season?

Matthew Stafford threw for 341 yards in Week 13 of the 2016 season.

6. How many points did the Dallas Cowboys score against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13?

The Dallas Cowboys scored 17 points against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13.

7. Who was the MVP of the 2016 NFL season?

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons was the MVP of the 2016 NFL season.

8. Which team had the most comeback wins in the 2016 season?

The Detroit Lions had eight comeback wins in the fourth quarter or overtime during the 2016 season.

9. How many yards did Aaron Rodgers throw in Week 13 of the 2016 season?

Aaron Rodgers threw for 209 yards in Week 13 of the 2016 season.

10. How many field goals did the Minnesota Vikings score against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13?

The Minnesota Vikings scored three field goals against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.

11. Who had the most passing yards in the 2016 regular season?

Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints had the most passing yards in the 2016 regular season with 5,208 yards.

12. How many touchdowns did Matt Ryan throw in the 2016 regular season?

Matt Ryan threw for 38 touchdowns in the 2016 regular season.

13. How many interceptions did Tom Brady throw in Week 13 of the 2016 season?

Tom Brady did not throw any interceptions in Week 13 of the 2016 season.

14. Which team had the best record in the NFC East division in 2016?

The Dallas Cowboys had the best record in the NFC East division in 2016.

15. How many points did the New England Patriots score against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13?

The New England Patriots scored 26 points against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13.

IV. Final Thoughts

Week 13 of the NFL season in 2016 provided fans with some incredible matchups and exciting moments. From the Cowboys’ remarkable win streak to the Patriots’ dominant performance, this week showcased the talent and skill of some of the league’s best teams and players. The 2016 season was a memorable one, with the New England Patriots ultimately emerging as Super Bowl champions. As we look back on Week 13, it serves as a reminder of the excitement and unpredictability that the NFL brings to fans around the world.



