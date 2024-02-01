

Week 14 NFL 2017 Scores: A Recap of the Thrilling Matchups

The NFL season is always filled with excitement, and Week 14 of the 2017 season was no exception. With intense matchups, unexpected upsets, and outstanding performances, fans were treated to a week of football that will be remembered for years to come. In this article, we will delve into the Week 14 NFL scores, discuss five interesting facts and tricks, answer 15 common questions, and conclude with some final thoughts on the specific sports topic.

Week 14 NFL 2017 Scores:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars 30 – Seattle Seahawks 24 (OT)

2. Los Angeles Chargers 30 – Washington Redskins 13

3. Philadelphia Eagles 43 – Los Angeles Rams 35

4. Pittsburgh Steelers 39 – Baltimore Ravens 38

5. Minnesota Vikings 31 – Carolina Panthers 24

6. New England Patriots 27 – Miami Dolphins 20

7. New York Jets 27 – Denver Broncos 23

8. Arizona Cardinals 12 – Tennessee Titans 7

9. Kansas City Chiefs 26 – Oakland Raiders 15

10. San Francisco 49ers 26 – Houston Texans 16

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ victory against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime marked the first time in franchise history that the Jaguars had won three consecutive games in December. Their strong performance showcased the team’s resilience and playoff aspirations.

2. The Philadelphia Eagles’ win against the Los Angeles Rams was a high-scoring and closely contested game. The Eagles’ quarterback, Carson Wentz, threw for four touchdowns, further solidifying his MVP candidacy before his season-ending injury.

3. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ narrow victory over the Baltimore Ravens was a testament to the Steelers’ ability to perform under pressure. They scored a touchdown with just seconds remaining, securing their position as one of the top teams in the league.

4. The New England Patriots’ win against the Miami Dolphins extended their winning streak to eight games, proving once again that they are a force to be reckoned with. Their quarterback, Tom Brady, showcased his skill and leadership as he led the team to victory.

5. The San Francisco 49ers’ win against the Houston Texans marked the first time the 49ers had won back-to-back games since the 2014 season. This victory, led by their newly acquired quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, gave fans hope for a brighter future.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the highest-scoring game in Week 14?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams combined for a total of 78 points, making it the highest-scoring game of the week.

2. Who had the most passing yards in Week 14?

Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers threw for a staggering 506 yards in their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

3. Which team had the largest margin of victory in Week 14?

The Los Angeles Chargers had the largest margin of victory, defeating the Washington Redskins by 17 points.

4. How many touchdowns did Carson Wentz throw in Week 14?

Carson Wentz threw for four touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Los Angeles Rams.

5. Who had the most rushing yards in Week 14?

Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams had the most rushing yards, accumulating 96 yards in their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

6. Which team had the most interceptions in Week 14?

The Jacksonville Jaguars had the most interceptions, picking off the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback three times.

7. How many points did the Jacksonville Jaguars score in their game against the Seattle Seahawks?

The Jacksonville Jaguars scored 30 points in their overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

8. Who had the most receiving yards in Week 14?

Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers had the most receiving yards, amassing 111 yards in their game against the Washington Redskins.

9. How many points did the New England Patriots score in their game against the Miami Dolphins?

The New England Patriots scored 27 points in their victory against the Miami Dolphins.

10. Which team had the most sacks in Week 14?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the most sacks, sacking the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback seven times.

11. Who had the most tackles in Week 14?

Telvin Smith of the Jacksonville Jaguars had the most tackles, recording 14 tackles in their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

12. How many field goals did the Arizona Cardinals make in their game against the Tennessee Titans?

The Arizona Cardinals made four field goals in their low-scoring game against the Tennessee Titans.

13. Which team had the most fumbles in Week 14?

The Denver Broncos had the most fumbles, with three fumbles in their game against the New York Jets.

14. How many touchdowns did the San Francisco 49ers score in their game against the Houston Texans?

The San Francisco 49ers scored two touchdowns in their victory against the Houston Texans.

15. Who had the longest kick return in Week 14?

Isaiah McKenzie of the Denver Broncos had the longest kick return, returning a kickoff for 31 yards in their game against the New York Jets.

Final Thoughts:

Week 14 of the 2017 NFL season provided fans with a riveting display of talent, determination, and excitement. The scores from this week showcased the competitiveness and depth of the league, with several games being decided by a single touchdown or field goal. As the regular season nears its end and the playoffs loom, these matchups serve as a reminder of the unpredictability and magic that can unfold on any given Sunday. Football fans around the world eagerly await the next set of games, as the stakes continue to rise and the journey to Super Bowl LII intensifies.



