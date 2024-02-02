

Week 2 NFL Lines 2015: Preview, Facts, and Tips

The National Football League (NFL) is one of the most popular and widely watched sports leagues in the United States. Each year, millions of fans eagerly anticipate the start of the NFL season, and Week 2 is always an exciting time. In this article, we will delve into the Week 2 NFL lines of the 2015 season, providing you with interesting facts, tips, and answers to common questions.

Week 2 NFL Lines 2015: Interesting Facts

1. Favorites vs. Underdogs: In Week 2 of the 2015 NFL season, the favorites went 10-6 against the spread (ATS). This means that the team predicted to win by the oddsmakers covered the spread in 10 out of the 16 games played.

2. Road Teams’ Success: Road teams had a successful Week 2 in 2015, going 11-5 ATS. This can be surprising to some as home-field advantage is often seen as a significant factor in football games. However, this stat shows that road teams were able to overcome the challenges of playing in hostile environments.

3. Over/Under Results: In terms of the over/under lines, Week 2 of the 2015 NFL season saw a split between the over and the under. Eight games went over the projected total, while the other eight went under.

4. The Largest Spread: The largest point spread of Week 2 in 2015 was in the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots were favored by a whopping 14 points and ended up covering the spread with a 40-32 victory.

5. Closest Game: The closest game in Week 2 of the 2015 NFL season was between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns. The Browns were favored by only 1.5 points, and the Titans managed to win the game 28-14, covering the spread and pulling off an upset.

Week 2 NFL Lines 2015: Tips and Tricks

1. Do Your Research: Before placing any bets, it is essential to do thorough research on the teams, players, injuries, and recent performance. This will help you make informed decisions based on the available information.

2. Analyze Trends: Look for patterns and trends in previous weeks and seasons. This can give you valuable insights on how certain teams perform in specific situations or against particular opponents.

3. Consider the Venue: Home-field advantage is a real factor in football games. Take into account the teams’ performances at home and on the road, as well as the impact of weather conditions on the game.

4. Look for Value Bets: Sometimes, the oddsmakers’ lines may not accurately reflect the true probabilities of a game’s outcome. Look for opportunities where you believe the odds are in your favor and place value bets accordingly.

5. Manage Your Bankroll: Set a budget for your sports betting activities and stick to it. It is crucial to manage your bankroll wisely to avoid unnecessary financial losses.

Week 2 NFL Lines 2015: Common Questions and Answers

1. What do the numbers next to the team names mean?

The numbers next to the team names represent the point spread. A negative number indicates that the team is favored to win by that many points, while a positive number means the team is the underdog and is expected to lose by that many points.

2. What is the over/under line?

The over/under line represents the total number of points that both teams are expected to score in a game. You can bet on whether the total points scored will be over or under this line.

3. Can I bet on individual player performances?

Yes, many sportsbooks offer player prop bets, allowing you to bet on specific player performances such as passing yards, rushing touchdowns, or receiving yards.

4. How do I know if a player is injured?

NFL teams are required to disclose injury reports leading up to each game. These reports provide valuable information about the players’ health and availability for the upcoming game.

5. Can I bet on games during the season?

Yes, you can place bets on NFL games throughout the season. Sportsbooks offer a wide range of betting options, including spread bets, over/under bets, moneyline bets, and more.

6. Can I bet on games after they have started?

Some sportsbooks offer live betting, allowing you to place bets on games while they are in progress. However, the options and odds may be limited compared to pre-game betting.

7. What is a teaser bet?

A teaser bet is a type of bet that allows you to adjust the point spread or over/under line in your favor. However, in return, you must bet on multiple games, and all your selections must win for the teaser bet to be successful.

8. Can I bet on the Super Bowl winner before the season starts?

Yes, sportsbooks offer futures bets, which allow you to bet on the Super Bowl winner before the season starts. The odds for each team will change throughout the season based on their performance.

9. What is a parlay bet?

A parlay bet is a type of bet where you combine multiple selections into one bet. To win the parlay, all your selections must win. Parlays offer higher payouts but are also riskier.

10. How are the odds determined?

Sportsbooks use a combination of statistical analysis, historical data, and expert opinions to determine the odds. They aim to set lines that will attract equal betting action on both sides, ensuring a profit regardless of the outcome.

11. How does betting on football differ from other sports?

Football betting is unique due to its popularity and the sheer number of games played each week. The NFL offers a wide range of betting options, and the lines can be highly influenced by public opinion and media coverage.

12. Can I bet on college football as well?

Yes, many sportsbooks offer college football betting options. However, keep in mind that college football can have different rules and dynamics compared to the NFL.

13. Are there any strategies for betting on NFL games?

There are various strategies and approaches to betting on NFL games. Some bettors rely on statistical analysis, while others focus on situational factors or follow expert opinions. It’s essential to find a strategy that aligns with your betting style and goals.

14. Are there any betting systems that guarantee success?

No betting system can guarantee success. Sports betting involves an element of luck, and outcomes can never be predicted with 100% certainty. It’s important to approach betting with a realistic mindset and understand the risks involved.

15. What should I do if I’m on a losing streak?

If you find yourself on a losing streak, it’s crucial to stay calm and avoid chasing your losses. Take a break, reassess your strategy, and consider adjusting your approach. It’s also important to manage your bankroll properly and avoid making impulsive bets.

Final Thoughts

Week 2 of the 2015 NFL season provided exciting matchups and surprising outcomes. The NFL lines for Week 2 offered bettors numerous opportunities to make informed decisions and potentially profit from their wagers. By researching the teams, analyzing trends, and managing their bankroll wisely, bettors could increase their chances of success. However, it’s important to remember that sports betting involves risk, and there are no guarantees. Enjoy the games, bet responsibly, and may the odds be ever in your favor!



