

Week 2 Scores NFL 2015: A Recap of the Exciting Action

The NFL season is always an exhilarating time for football fans, and the second week of the 2015 season was no exception. From stunning upsets to thrilling comebacks, the Week 2 scores NFL 2015 provided fans with plenty of excitement. In this article, we will delve into the highlights of Week 2, uncover some intriguing facts and tricks, answer common questions, and offer some final thoughts on the specific sports topic.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Historic Upsets: Week 2 witnessed a couple of historic upsets that surprised fans and experts alike. One such upset occurred when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 26-19. This marked the Buccaneers’ first win in New Orleans since 2010. Another impressive upset came when the Oakland Raiders defeated the Baltimore Ravens 37-33. This victory was significant as it broke Oakland’s 11-game losing streak against Baltimore.

2. Record-Breaking Performances: Week 2 showcased some exceptional individual performances that etched their names in the record books. Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons became the first player in NFL history to record at least 135 receiving yards in each of the first two games of a season. He finished the game against the New York Giants with 13 receptions for an astonishing 135 yards. Additionally, Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns in a dominant win against the Seattle Seahawks, becoming the first quarterback to achieve this feat in the first half of a game.

3. Rivalry Renewed: The Week 2 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills reignited a long-standing rivalry. The Patriots came out on top with a 40-32 victory, but this game was particularly notable as it marked the return of Bills head coach Rex Ryan to Foxborough, where he had previously served as the head coach of the New York Jets. The intense rivalry between Ryan and Patriots coach Bill Belichick added an extra layer of excitement to this matchup.

4. Rookie Sensations: Week 2 showcased the talents of several rookie players who made a significant impact on their respective teams. Marcus Mariota of the Tennessee Titans had another outstanding performance, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in a victory against the Cleveland Browns. Additionally, Amari Cooper of the Oakland Raiders shined with 109 receiving yards and a touchdown, solidifying his status as a rising star in the league.

5. Comeback Victories: Week 2 witnessed some remarkable comebacks that left fans on the edge of their seats. The Philadelphia Eagles were trailing the Dallas Cowboys by 10 points in the fourth quarter but managed to mount an impressive comeback, scoring 21 unanswered points to secure a 30-23 victory. This win marked the Eagles’ first comeback victory of 10 or more points since 2003. Another notable comeback occurred when the San Francisco 49ers erased a 17-point deficit against the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the game 24-20. It was the largest comeback victory for the 49ers since 2011.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the most impressive performance in Week 2?

The Green Bay Packers had the most impressive performance in Week 2, dominating the Seattle Seahawks with a 38-10 victory.

2. Who was the standout player of Week 2?

Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons was the standout player of Week 2, recording 13 receptions for 135 yards against the New York Giants.

3. Did any games go into overtime in Week 2?

Yes, two games went into overtime in Week 2. The St. Louis Rams defeated the Washington Redskins 24-10, and the San Diego Chargers defeated the Detroit Lions 33-28.

4. Were there any significant injuries during Week 2?

Unfortunately, injuries are a part of the game, and Week 2 was no exception. Some notable injuries included Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys fracturing his collarbone and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints injuring his shoulder.

5. Which team had the biggest upset victory in Week 2?

The biggest upset victory in Week 2 was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the New Orleans Saints 26-19.

6. Which quarterbacks threw for the most yards in Week 2?

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers threw for the most yards in Week 2, recording 333 yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

7. Did any rookie quarterbacks have impressive performances in Week 2?

Yes, Marcus Mariota of the Tennessee Titans had an impressive performance, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns.

8. Which team had the largest comeback victory in Week 2?

The San Francisco 49ers had the largest comeback victory in Week 2, erasing a 17-point deficit against the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the game 24-20.

9. How many touchdowns did Aaron Rodgers throw in Week 2?

Aaron Rodgers threw for five touchdowns in Week 2, leading the Green Bay Packers to a dominant victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

10. Who had the most rushing yards in Week 2?

C.J. Anderson of the Denver Broncos had the most rushing yards in Week 2, recording 92 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.

11. Which team remained undefeated after Week 2?

The New England Patriots remained undefeated after Week 2, securing a 40-32 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

12. Did any games end in a tie in Week 2?

No, none of the games in Week 2 ended in a tie.

13. Was there any controversy surrounding the Week 2 matchups?

Controversy is not uncommon in the NFL, and Week 2 had its fair share. One notable controversy was the decision to overturn a touchdown catch by Calvin Johnson of the Detroit Lions against the San Diego Chargers. The ruling was met with widespread debate and criticism.

14. Which team had the most penalties in Week 2?

The Oakland Raiders had the most penalties in Week 2, committing 14 penalties for a total of 134 yards.

15. Who had the most interceptions in Week 2?

Marcus Peters of the Kansas City Chiefs had the most interceptions in Week 2, recording two interceptions against the Denver Broncos.

Final Thoughts:

Week 2 of the NFL season provided us with a thrilling display of skill, determination, and unpredictability. From historic upsets to record-breaking performances, football fans were treated to a wide range of excitement. The standout players of the week showcased their talents, rookies made their mark, and comebacks added an extra layer of drama to the games. As the season progresses, it will be fascinating to see which teams and players continue to shine and how the Week 2 scores NFL 2015 will shape the future of the league.



