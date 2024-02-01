

Week 5 NFL Scores 2015: A Recap of the Action

The fifth week of the NFL season in 2015 saw some thrilling games that kept fans on the edge of their seats. From upsets to blowouts, this week had it all. In this article, we will take a look at the scores from Week 5 and delve into some interesting facts and tricks. Additionally, we will answer some common questions that fans may have had during that week. Let’s dive in!

Week 5 NFL Scores 2015:

1. Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions: 42-17

2. Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans: 14-13

3. Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 18-17

4. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks: 27-24 (OT)

5. Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: 33-30 (OT)

6. Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots: 30-6

7. Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders: 16-10

8. Green Bay Packers vs. St. Louis Rams: 24-10

9. Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts: 27-20

10. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 38-31

11. Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: 17-27

12. New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 39-17

13. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Diego Chargers: 24-20

14. San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants: 27-30

15. Washington Redskins vs. Atlanta Falcons: 19-25 (OT)

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Arizona Cardinals dominated the Detroit Lions with a score of 42-17. This victory marked the Cardinals’ eighth consecutive win at home, a streak that would continue throughout the season.

2. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Seattle Seahawks in an overtime thriller with a final score of 27-24. This victory was significant as it marked the first time the Bengals had beaten the Seahawks since 1991.

3. In a surprising turn of events, the Cleveland Browns upset the Baltimore Ravens with a score of 33-30 in overtime. This victory ended the Browns’ 11-game losing streak against the Ravens.

4. The New Orleans Saints had a dominant performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, winning with a score of 39-17. This victory marked the first time the Saints had scored 39 or more points in back-to-back games since 2008.

5. The San Francisco 49ers came close to defeating the New York Giants, but fell short with a final score of 27-30. This game featured a thrilling comeback attempt by the 49ers, but they couldn’t secure the win.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team had the most lopsided victory in Week 5?

Answer: The Dallas Cowboys had the most lopsided victory with a score of 30-6 against the New England Patriots.

2. Did any games go into overtime in Week 5?

Answer: Yes, two games went into overtime in Week 5: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens.

3. How many touchdowns did Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer throw in Week 5?

Answer: Carson Palmer had three touchdown passes in the game against the Detroit Lions.

4. Which team had the most rushing yards in Week 5?

Answer: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the most rushing yards with a total of 183 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

5. Who had the highest passer rating in Week 5?

Answer: Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers had the highest passer rating of 143.4 in Week 5.

6. Did any teams remain undefeated after Week 5?

Answer: Yes, the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots were both undefeated after Week 5.

7. Who scored the most points in Week 5?

Answer: The Green Bay Packers scored the most points in Week 5 with a total of 24 points against the St. Louis Rams.

8. Which team had the most turnovers in Week 5?

Answer: The San Diego Chargers had the most turnovers with four in their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

9. How many passing yards did Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck have in Week 5?

Answer: Andrew Luck had 370 passing yards in the game against the Houston Texans.

10. Which team had the highest time of possession in Week 5?

Answer: The Tennessee Titans had the highest time of possession with 37 minutes and 34 seconds against the Buffalo Bills.

11. Did any kickers make a game-winning field goal in Week 5?

Answer: Yes, Blair Walsh of the Minnesota Vikings made a game-winning field goal with 1:47 left in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

12. Who had the most receiving yards in Week 5?

Answer: Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons had the most receiving yards with 135 yards against the Washington Redskins.

13. Which team had the most sacks in Week 5?

Answer: The Jacksonville Jaguars had the most sacks with six in their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

14. How many interceptions did New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning throw in Week 5?

Answer: Eli Manning threw two interceptions in the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

15. Which team had the most penalties in Week 5?

Answer: The Oakland Raiders had the most penalties with 17 in their game against the Denver Broncos.

Final Thoughts:

Week 5 of the 2015 NFL season provided fans with thrilling games and unexpected outcomes. From dominant performances to nail-biting finishes, the scores showcased the competitive nature of the league. The interesting facts and tricks highlighted some remarkable achievements and milestones. Whether it was the Cardinals’ home winning streak or the Bengals’ victory over the Seahawks, Week 5 was full of memorable moments. As the season progressed, fans eagerly anticipated more exciting matchups and unforgettable plays.



