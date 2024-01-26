

Week 6 Fantasy Football Start Em Sit Em: Making the Right Decisions

Fantasy football can be a rollercoaster ride, with ups and downs that can leave you second-guessing your decisions. As we enter Week 6 of the NFL season, it’s crucial to make the right choices when it comes to your start-sit decisions. In this article, we will provide you with valuable insights, six interesting facts, answer thirteen common questions, and offer our final thoughts on how to navigate the fantasy football landscape successfully.

Six Interesting Facts:

1. Kyler Murray continues to be a fantasy superstar. Through five weeks, the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback has thrown for over 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also rushing for 296 yards and five touchdowns. He shows no signs of slowing down, making him a must-start option every week.

2. The Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, has emerged as a top-tier fantasy option. With Dak Prescott leading the league in passing yards, Lamb has become a reliable target, tallying 29 receptions, 433 yards, and two touchdowns. His chemistry with Prescott makes him an excellent start in Week 6 and beyond.

3. Rookie running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, has been a steady contributor for the Kansas City Chiefs. While he hasn’t had any explosive performances yet, his consistent workload and involvement in the passing game make him a reliable RB2 option.

4. The San Francisco 49ers’ tight end, George Kittle, has struggled to replicate his elite production from last season. However, with a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, Kittle has an opportunity to bounce back and remind fantasy managers of his enormous upside.

5. The New Orleans Saints’ defense has been underwhelming so far this season. Despite having a talented unit on paper, they have struggled to generate turnovers and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Consider benching them in Week 6 until they show signs of improvement.

6. The Indianapolis Colts’ running back, Jonathan Taylor, has seen a significant increase in workload over the past few weeks. With Marlon Mack out for the season, Taylor has become the clear lead back and should be started with confidence moving forward.

Thirteen Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start Tom Brady or Matthew Stafford in Week 6?

It depends on the matchup. Brady faces a tough Green Bay Packers’ defense, while Stafford will go against a weak Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense. Consider Stafford as the safer option for this week.

2. Is it time to bench Michael Thomas?

Although Thomas has been dealing with injuries, it’s too early to give up on him. Monitor his injury status and consider starting him if he’s healthy and active.

3. Should I start Antonio Gibson or David Johnson at RB?

Both players have favorable matchups in Week 6, but Gibson’s increased role in the Washington Football Team’s offense makes him the preferred start.

4. Is it worth starting Odell Beckham Jr. against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tough defense?

Beckham Jr. has the potential for big plays, but the Steelers’ defense has been formidable. If you have better options, it might be wise to sit him this week.

5. Should I pick up Chase Claypool off the waiver wire?

Absolutely! Claypool’s breakout performance in Week 5 showcased his immense talent, and he should be added to fantasy rosters immediately.

6. Is it time to drop Joe Mixon?

While Mixon has struggled to meet expectations, dropping him may be premature. His workload and talent warrant holding onto him for now.

7. Should I start Ryan Tannehill or Teddy Bridgewater at QB?

Both quarterbacks have favorable matchups, but Tannehill’s consistency and connection with his receivers give him the edge as the better start.

8. Is it time to panic about Ezekiel Elliott’s performance?

Elliott’s lackluster performances are concerning, but his role in the Cowboys’ offense suggests that better days are ahead. Keep starting him with confidence.

9. Should I start Travis Fulgham after his breakout game?

Fulgham’s emergence as a reliable target for the Philadelphia Eagles makes him a viable flex option, especially in deeper leagues.

10. Can I trust the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ backfield?

The Buccaneers’ backfield is a committee approach, making it challenging to trust any one player consistently. Consider other options unless you’re in a bind.

11. Should I consider starting Justin Herbert over my usual starting quarterback?

Herbert has been impressive in his rookie season, but sticking with your usual starter is likely the safer bet until Herbert establishes a more consistent track record.

12. Is it time to give up on Zach Ertz?

Ertz’s production has been disappointing, but injuries to the Eagles’ receiving corps might lead to an increased role for him. Hold onto him for now, but temper expectations.

13. Should I start a backup quarterback in place of an injured starter?

It depends on the backup quarterback and the matchup. Some backups have proven to be reliable starters, while others may struggle. Evaluate the specific situation before making a decision.

Final Thoughts:

As fantasy football managers, it’s crucial to stay up to date with the latest news, monitor player injuries, and analyze matchups. While it’s impossible to predict every outcome, making informed decisions based on facts and trends will increase your chances of success. Remember, fantasy football is a game of strategy, and every decision matters. Trust your instincts, but also consider the insights and advice provided by experts. Good luck in Week 6 and beyond!



