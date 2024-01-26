

Week 7 Fantasy Football Projections: Analyzing the Key Matchups and Players

As we head into Week 7 of the NFL season, fantasy football managers are constantly seeking accurate projections to guide their lineup decisions. This week presents several intriguing matchups and players to keep an eye on. In this article, we will delve into the week’s projections, highlight six interesting facts, answer 13 common questions, and provide final thoughts on the upcoming games.

Week 7 Projections:

1. Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) are expected to have exceptional performances this week. Both quarterbacks face weak pass defenses, making them must-start options.

2. Running Backs: Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) and Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints) are projected to dominate their respective matchups. Henry faces a porous Kansas City Chiefs run defense, while Kamara takes on the Carolina Panthers, who struggle against pass-catching backs.

3. Wide Receivers: Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills) and DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals) are poised for big games. Diggs faces a Miami Dolphins secondary that has struggled to contain top receivers, while Hopkins takes on a vulnerable Seattle Seahawks defense.

4. Tight Ends: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) and George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) are projected to be the top tight ends in Week 7. Both players have favorable matchups and are focal points of their respective offenses.

Interesting Facts:

1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the highest team total of the week, indicating a favorable fantasy outlook for their players. Tom Brady, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin should all have strong performances against the Las Vegas Raiders.

2. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has been a fantasy powerhouse this season, leading the league in sacks and turnovers. They face the Tennessee Titans, who have struggled to protect their quarterback, making the Steelers a top fantasy defense option for Week 7.

3. Rookie wide receiver, Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), has emerged as a strong fantasy option. He has recorded over 100 receiving yards in two of the last three games and faces a weak secondary in the Green Bay Packers.

4. The New York Jets have been a fantasy wasteland this season, with no viable options for starting lineups. Avoid all Jets players until they show signs of improvement.

5. The Detroit Lions have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, making Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan an intriguing start.

6. The San Francisco 49ers’ backfield is dealing with injuries, with Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman sidelined. This opens the door for rookie JaMycal Hasty to have a breakout performance against the New England Patriots.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Should I start Patrick Mahomes over Lamar Jackson this week? Both quarterbacks have favorable matchups, but Mahomes has a slight edge due to the Chiefs’ high-powered offense.

2. Can I trust Antonio Gibson as my RB2? Gibson has shown flashes of potential but faces a tough Dallas Cowboys run defense. Consider him a low-end RB2 or flex option.

3. Is it time to bench Ezekiel Elliott? Despite his struggles, Elliott should still be started as a low-end RB1 due to his heavy workload and potential for goal-line carries.

4. Should I start Tee Higgins or Justin Jefferson in my flex spot? Both rookie receivers have been performing well, but Jefferson has a more favorable matchup against the Packers’ weak secondary.

5. Is it worth picking up Boston Scott with Miles Sanders injured? Scott should be added as a speculative pickup, as he has shown potential in the past and could see an increased workload with Sanders out.

6. Can I trust the Miami Dolphins’ backfield with Myles Gaskin? Gaskin has been a reliable fantasy option, especially in PPR leagues. Consider him a solid RB2 or flex play.

7. Should I start Travis Fulgham despite facing the New York Giants? Fulgham has become a favorite target for Carson Wentz and should still be started as a WR2 or flex option.

8. Is it time to cut ties with Odell Beckham Jr.? While Beckham has been inconsistent, he still possesses high upside. Hold onto him for now but temper expectations.

9. Should I start Drew Brees against the Carolina Panthers? Brees is a solid QB2 option this week, as the Panthers’ defense has struggled against the pass.

10. Can I trust Mike Davis as a long-term option with Christian McCaffrey out? Davis has proven to be a reliable fantasy starter and should continue to produce until McCaffrey returns.

11. Is Robert Tonyan a viable tight end option moving forward? Tonyan has developed a strong connection with Aaron Rodgers and should be considered a TE1 option.

12. Should I start the Cleveland Browns defense against the Cincinnati Bengals? The Browns defense has been solid this season and is a viable streaming option against the Bengals’ struggling offensive line.

13. Can I trust Clyde Edwards-Helaire as my RB1 moving forward? Edwards-Helaire has been consistent and should be viewed as a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside.

Final Thoughts:

Week 7 presents a multitude of intriguing matchups and players to consider in fantasy football. It is crucial to analyze projections, evaluate matchups, and stay updated on injury reports. By making informed decisions, fantasy managers can maximize their chances of success and dominate their leagues. Good luck and happy fantasy footballing!



