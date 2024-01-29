

Week 9 Defense Rankings 2015: A Closer Look at the NFL’s Top Defensive Units

Defense wins championships, or so the saying goes. In the world of football, a strong defense can often be the difference between victory and defeat. As we head into Week 9 of the 2015 NFL season, let’s take a closer look at the top defensive units in the league, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions surrounding them.

Top 5 Defense Rankings for Week 9:

1. Denver Broncos: The Broncos have been a defensive force to be reckoned with all season long. Led by the likes of Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr., Denver’s defense has been stifling opponents, allowing only 16.0 points per game. They have also recorded an impressive 29 sacks so far this season.

2. St. Louis Rams: The Rams boast one of the most dominant defensive lines in the league, featuring players like Aaron Donald and Robert Quinn. Their defense has been particularly effective against the pass, allowing just 214.3 passing yards per game. They have also forced 17 turnovers, showing their ability to create havoc on the field.

3. Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals’ defense has been a major contributor to their success this season. Led by standout cornerback Patrick Peterson, Arizona has allowed just 89.9 rushing yards per game, making it extremely difficult for opposing teams to establish a ground game. They have also recorded 19 turnovers, showcasing their ability to generate takeaways.

4. Carolina Panthers: The Panthers have surprised many with their strong defensive performance this season. Their defense has been particularly impressive against the run, allowing just 87.5 rushing yards per game. They have also recorded 28 sacks, putting constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

5. Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks’ defense has been a cornerstone of their success in recent years, and this season is no different. Led by the “Legion of Boom” secondary, Seattle has allowed just 17.4 points per game. They have also forced 11 turnovers, showing their ability to create game-changing plays.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The Denver Broncos have the best overall defense in the league, allowing the fewest total yards per game (281.3) and the fewest passing yards per game (187.3).

2. The St. Louis Rams have the most sacks in the league with 26, with Aaron Donald leading the team with 8.0 sacks.

3. The Arizona Cardinals have the most interceptions in the league with 14, with Tyrann Mathieu leading the team with 4 interceptions.

4. The Carolina Panthers have the most fumble recoveries in the league with 10, showcasing their ability to force turnovers.

5. The Seattle Seahawks have allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns in the league, with just two so far this season.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Which team has the best overall defense in the league?

The Denver Broncos currently have the best overall defense, allowing the fewest total yards per game.

2. Which team has the most sacks?

The St. Louis Rams lead the league in sacks, with 26 so far this season.

3. Who is the defensive standout for the Arizona Cardinals?

Patrick Peterson, the Cardinals’ star cornerback, has been a key contributor to their defensive success.

4. Which team has the most interceptions?

The Arizona Cardinals have the most interceptions in the league, with 14 so far this season.

5. Who leads the league in fumble recoveries?

The Carolina Panthers lead the league in fumble recoveries, with 10 so far this season.

6. Which team has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game?

The Arizona Cardinals have allowed the fewest rushing yards per game, with just 89.9 on average.

7. Who is the leader in sacks for the Rams?

Aaron Donald leads the St. Louis Rams in sacks, with 8.0 so far this season.

8. Which team has allowed the fewest passing yards per game?

The Denver Broncos have allowed the fewest passing yards per game, with just 187.3 on average.

9. Who has forced the most turnovers in the league?

The Arizona Cardinals have forced the most turnovers, with 19 so far this season.

10. Which team has allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns?

The Seattle Seahawks have allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns, with just two so far this season.

11. Who leads the Seattle Seahawks’ defense?

The “Legion of Boom” secondary, consisting of players like Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas, leads the Seahawks’ defense.

12. Which team has the most fumble recoveries?

The Carolina Panthers have the most fumble recoveries, with 10 so far this season.

13. Who is the defensive standout for the Panthers?

Luke Kuechly, the Panthers’ linebacker, has been a key player in their strong defensive performance.

14. Who has the best overall defense against the pass?

The St. Louis Rams have the best overall defense against the pass, allowing just 214.3 passing yards per game.

15. Which team has allowed the fewest points per game?

The Denver Broncos have allowed the fewest points per game, with just 16.0 on average.

Final Thoughts:

As we head into Week 9 of the 2015 NFL season, it is clear that defense remains a crucial aspect of the game. The top-ranked defenses, such as the Denver Broncos, St. Louis Rams, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks, have been instrumental in their teams’ success. From creating turnovers to stifling opposing offenses, these units have showcased their dominance week after week. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how these defenses continue to impact the outcomes of games and shape the race for the playoffs.



