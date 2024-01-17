

Welcome to Howler: Where to Watch and 5 Unique Facts

Are you a fan of sports, music concerts, or any live events? If so, then Howler is the perfect platform for you! Howler is a digital ticketing platform that allows users to discover, purchase, and share tickets for various events. Whether you’re looking to catch your favorite band in concert or cheer on your favorite sports team, Howler has got you covered. In this article, we will explore where to watch Howler and delve into five unique facts about this exciting platform.

Where to Watch Howler:

1. Website: The most convenient way to access Howler is through their official website, www.howler.co.za. Here, you can easily browse events, purchase tickets, and manage your bookings.

2. Mobile App: Howler also offers a user-friendly mobile app available for both Android and iOS devices. The app provides all the features of the website, allowing you to effortlessly navigate through events and make ticket purchases on the go.

3. Social Media: Follow Howler on popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest events, promotions, and news. Engage with other users and share your experiences with the hashtag #HowlerExperience.

Now that we know where to watch Howler, let’s dive into five unique facts about this innovative ticketing platform:

1. Cashless Payments: Howler has revolutionized the ticketing industry by introducing cashless payments. Once you purchase a ticket through Howler, it is linked to your unique QR code or wristband. This means you can leave your wallet at home and simply use your QR code or wristband to make purchases within the event.

2. Seamless Entry: With Howler, gone are the days of long queues and tedious entry processes. The platform uses advanced technology to provide seamless entry to events. Simply present your QR code or wristband at the entrance, and you’re good to go!

3. Ticket Transfers: Howler understands that plans can change, and sometimes you may not be able to attend an event you’ve purchased tickets for. Luckily, Howler allows for easy ticket transfers. You can transfer your ticket to a friend or even sell it through the platform, ensuring that your ticket doesn’t go to waste.

4. Event Discovery: Howler’s event discovery feature is a game-changer for those looking to explore new experiences. The platform offers a curated selection of events across various categories, making it easier than ever to discover new artists, sports matches, and cultural events that align with your interests.

5. Event Management: Howler provides users with a comprehensive event management system. From organizing large-scale festivals to intimate gatherings, event organizers can use Howler to handle ticket sales, access control, and even on-site cashless payments. This streamlines the entire event process, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for attendees.

Now, let’s address some common questions users may have about Howler:

1. Can I purchase tickets for events outside of South Africa? Yes, Howler offers tickets for events both within and outside of South Africa.

2. What payment methods does Howler accept? Howler accepts various payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, and EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer).

3. Are there any additional fees when purchasing tickets through Howler? Yes, Howler charges a small booking fee to cover administrative costs.

4. Can I get a refund if I can’t attend an event? Refund policies vary depending on the event organizer. It is best to check the specific event’s refund policy before making a purchase.

5. How secure is Howler’s ticketing system? Howler’s ticketing system is highly secure, utilizing encryption and other security measures to protect user information.

6. Can I buy tickets at the event venue? While some events may offer on-site ticket sales, it is always best to purchase tickets in advance through Howler to guarantee entry.

7. Can I resell my ticket if I can’t attend the event? Yes, Howler allows users to resell their tickets through the platform.

8. Is there a limit on the number of tickets I can purchase? Ticket limits vary for each event and are determined by the event organizer.

9. Can I transfer my ticket to someone else? Yes, Howler allows users to easily transfer their tickets to friends or family members.

10. Can I use Howler for corporate events? Yes, Howler offers solutions for corporate events, including ticketing, access control, and event management tools.

11. Can I access my tickets offline? Yes, once you have purchased tickets through Howler, they are accessible offline on the mobile app.

12. What happens if I lose my QR code or wristband? Contact Howler’s customer support for assistance in retrieving your ticket.

13. Can I buy tickets for multiple events at once? Yes, you can purchase tickets for multiple events in a single transaction.

14. How can I get in touch with Howler’s customer support? Howler provides customer support through their website, mobile app, and social media platforms.

With Howler, attending live events has never been easier or more exciting. From seamless entry to cashless payments, this innovative platform offers a host of features that enhance the overall event experience. So, whether you’re a sports enthusiast, music lover, or simply looking for a new adventure, dive into the world of Howler and unlock a world of live entertainment.





