

West Texas A&M Football Players In The NFL: Rising Stars from the Lone Star State

Football is more than just a game in Texas; it’s a way of life. The state is known for producing some of the best football talent in the country, and West Texas A&M University has been a breeding ground for NFL stars. Over the years, the West Texas A&M Buffaloes football program has consistently produced outstanding players who have gone on to make a name for themselves in the National Football League. In this article, we will explore the journey of these West Texas A&M alumni, their achievements, and some interesting facts about their careers. We will also address common questions that arise when discussing West Texas A&M football players in the NFL.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. West Texas A&M’s most notable NFL alum is former wide receiver and kick returner, Charly Martin. Martin played for the Buffaloes from 2003 to 2005 and made an immediate impact with his exceptional speed and agility. He went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars during his NFL career.

2. Another standout player from West Texas A&M is tight end Anthony Fasano, who played for the Buffaloes from 2002 to 2005. Fasano was known for his exceptional blocking skills and reliable hands. He played in the NFL for 12 seasons, with stints at the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans.

3. West Texas A&M has a rich history of producing offensive linemen who have found success in the NFL. One such player is J’Marcus Webb, who played for the Buffaloes from 2006 to 2009. Webb went on to play for the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, and Indianapolis Colts during his NFL career.

4. The West Texas A&M football program has produced several players who have won Super Bowl championships. Charly Martin won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks, while Anthony Fasano won Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs.

5. West Texas A&M has a strong tradition of preparing its players for the NFL. The program emphasizes discipline, hard work, and attention to detail, which are essential qualities for success in the professional league. The coaching staff at West Texas A&M has played a crucial role in developing these players’ skills and helping them transition to the next level.

Common Questions about West Texas A&M Football Players in the NFL:

1. How many West Texas A&M football players have made it to the NFL?

Over the years, more than 25 West Texas A&M football players have made it to the NFL.

2. Who is the most successful West Texas A&M alum in the NFL?

Charly Martin, the former wide receiver and kick returner, is considered the most successful West Texas A&M alum in the NFL.

3. Are there any current West Texas A&M alumni playing in the NFL?

As of 2021, there are no West Texas A&M alumni actively playing in the NFL.

4. What positions are West Texas A&M players known for excelling in the NFL?

West Texas A&M players have excelled in various positions in the NFL, including wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, and defensive positions.

5. How does West Texas A&M’s football program prepare its players for the NFL?

West Texas A&M’s football program emphasizes discipline, hard work, and attention to detail, providing its players with the necessary skills and mindset to succeed at the professional level.

6. Has West Texas A&M produced any Pro Bowl players?

Yes, West Texas A&M has produced Pro Bowl players such as Anthony Fasano and Charly Martin.

7. How does West Texas A&M compare to other NCAA Division II programs in terms of NFL player production?

West Texas A&M is consistently among the top NCAA Division II programs in terms of producing NFL players.

8. What sets West Texas A&M football players apart from players from other schools?

West Texas A&M football players are known for their work ethic, discipline, and attention to detail, which are qualities that make them stand out in the NFL.

9. How has the success of West Texas A&M football players in the NFL impacted the university?

The success of West Texas A&M football players in the NFL has brought recognition and prestige to the university, attracting talented athletes to the program.

10. Are there any West Texas A&M players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Currently, there are no West Texas A&M players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

11. How does West Texas A&M’s football program support its alumni in their NFL careers?

The West Texas A&M football program maintains strong relationships with its alumni, providing support and resources to help them succeed in their NFL careers.

12. What is the NFL Draft history of West Texas A&M players?

West Texas A&M players have been selected in various rounds of the NFL Draft, with Charly Martin being the highest-selected player in recent years (undrafted free agent).

13. How does West Texas A&M promote its football program to attract NFL scouts?

West Texas A&M promotes its football program by hosting pro days, inviting NFL scouts to evaluate the talent of its players and showcase their skills.

14. Have any West Texas A&M players received major awards in the NFL?

While no West Texas A&M players have received major individual awards in the NFL, they have made significant contributions to their respective teams.

15. How do West Texas A&M players give back to their community after their NFL careers?

Many West Texas A&M players give back to their community by conducting football camps, mentoring young athletes, and supporting local charities.

Final Thoughts:

The journey from West Texas A&M to the NFL is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of the football players who have passed through the program. These players have not only brought recognition to their alma mater but have also served as an inspiration for aspiring athletes from the Lone Star State. As West Texas A&M continues to produce talented football players, the legacy of their NFL success is bound to grow, further solidifying the program’s reputation as a breeding ground for future NFL stars.



