Whatʼs The Difference Between Commander Shepard And A Krogan?

Commander Shepard and Krogans are two iconic characters in the Mass Effect video game series. While they may both be formidable warriors in their own right, there are several key differences that set them apart. In this article, we will explore these differences and delve into some interesting facts about these beloved characters.

Commander Shepard, the protagonist of the Mass Effect trilogy, is a human soldier who can be customized by the player to suit their preferences. On the other hand, Krogans are a species of hulking, reptilian warriors known for their incredible strength and endurance. Here are six interesting facts that highlight their distinctions:

1. Species: Commander Shepard is a human, while Krogans are a distinct alien species. Humans are adaptable and possess a wide range of skills, whereas Krogans are biologically engineered for combat, making them incredibly strong and resilient.

2. Lifespan: Shepards are subject to the average human lifespan, which is approximately 100 years. In contrast, Krogans have an exceptionally long lifespan, with some individuals living for over 1,000 years.

3. Reproduction: Humans reproduce sexually, while Krogans have a unique method called the “genophage.” The genophage was designed to control the Krogan population due to their rapid breeding capabilities. As a result, Krogans have a significantly diminished birth rate, making each newborn precious to their species.

4. Physical Attributes: Shepard’s physical attributes are determined by player customization, but they generally possess standard human abilities. Krogans, however, possess incredible physical strength, dense armor-like skin, and regenerative capabilities that make them formidable adversaries in battle.

5. Cultural Differences: Humans have diverse cultures and societies, while Krogans have a more unified culture due to their warlike nature. They value strength, honor, and battle prowess, often forming clans based on these principles.

6. Role in the Story: Commander Shepard is the central character in the Mass Effect series, leading a team of diverse individuals to save the galaxy from impending doom. Krogans, while initially portrayed as antagonistic, can become allies to Shepard and play a crucial role in the fight against the Reapers.

Now, let’s address some common questions people may have about Commander Shepard and Krogans:

1. Can Commander Shepard be a Krogan?

No, Commander Shepard is always a human character, but players can choose their appearance and gender.

2. Can Krogans be Shepard’s allies?

Yes, throughout the Mass Effect series, players have the opportunity to form alliances with Krogans, particularly with the character Urdnot Wrex and his successors.

3. Can Krogans die of old age?

While Krogans have an exceptionally long lifespan, they can die of old age eventually. However, their longevity makes it rare for them to meet natural deaths.

4. Can Shepard become a Krogan through gameplay?

No, Shepard remains a human character throughout the series, and their species cannot be changed.

5. Do Krogans have any weaknesses?

Krogans have incredible physical strength, but their aggression and susceptibility to rage can sometimes cloud their judgment.

6. Can Shepard defeat a Krogan in combat?

Given the customizable nature of Shepard, it is possible for players to defeat a Krogan in combat. However, Krogans are formidable adversaries, and their physical abilities make them challenging opponents.

7. Can Krogans have children?

Yes, Krogans can have children, but due to the genophage, their birth rate is significantly reduced.

8. Can Shepard be a female?

Yes, players can choose Shepard’s gender, allowing them to play as either a male or female character.

9. Can Krogans communicate with other species?

Krogans can communicate with other species, although their deep, gravelly voices can sometimes make it difficult for other races to understand them.

10. Can Shepard become a Krogan in the Mass Effect Andromeda game?

No, the Mass Effect Andromeda game features a new protagonist and storyline, and Shepard does not appear or become a Krogan.

11. Are there any Krogan females?

Yes, there are Krogan females, although they are less common due to the genophage’s impact on their population.

12. Can Shepard have a romantic relationship with a Krogan?

No, romantic relationships with Krogans are not possible for Shepard in the Mass Effect trilogy. However, in the game’s sequel, Mass Effect: Andromeda, players can pursue a romance with a Krogan character.

13. Can Krogans use biotics?

While Krogans are not typically biotic users, there are rare exceptions such as Grunt, a Krogan squadmate in Mass Effect 2.

14. Can Shepard become a Krogan in any Mass Effect DLC?

No, there is no DLC or content that allows Shepard to become a Krogan in any of the Mass Effect games.

15. Can Krogans survive in harsh environments?

Krogans have a remarkable ability to withstand harsh environments, making them well-suited for survival in extreme conditions.

In conclusion, Commander Shepard and Krogans possess distinct qualities that set them apart. While Shepard is a versatile human protagonist, Krogans are a powerful alien species known for their strength and resilience. Understanding the differences between these characters enhances the rich narrative experience of the Mass Effect series, allowing players to appreciate the diverse world-building and character development within the game.

