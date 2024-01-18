

What Are The Tiny Box Of Raisins For In Destiny?

Destiny is a popular online multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie. Throughout the game, players come across various items and collectibles, some of which may seem mundane or insignificant at first glance. One such item is the tiny box of raisins, which has puzzled many players as to its purpose and significance within the game. In this article, we will explore the mysterious tiny box of raisins in Destiny and uncover its purpose, along with six interesting facts about the game.

1. Purpose of the Tiny Box of Raisins:

The tiny box of raisins in Destiny serves as a unique collectible item that holds sentimental value rather than any tangible in-game benefits. It was introduced during the Halloween-themed event called “Festival of the Lost.” Players could obtain these raisins from Eva Levante, a vendor in the Tower, during the event. While they do not have any direct use in the game, they signify the importance of community and shared experiences among Destiny players.

2. Tribute to a Lost Friend:

The inclusion of the tiny box of raisins in Destiny is a tribute to a young player named Joshua R. who passed away during the development of the game. Joshua was an avid Destiny fan and had a fondness for raisins. Bungie developers decided to honor his memory by introducing the tiny box of raisins as a collectible item in the game.

3. Trading the Raisins:

At one point in Destiny, players could trade the tiny box of raisins with Eris Morn, a character in the game who had a fascination with the Hive, a hostile alien race. By exchanging the raisins with Eris Morn, players would receive a unique item called “Flight of Shadows,” which was a consumable item that temporarily transformed the player into a Hive Thrall.

4. The Raisins’ Role in Quests:

In subsequent events and updates, the tiny box of raisins has also played a role in various quests. For instance, during the Rise of Iron expansion, players could use the raisins to complete a questline and unlock an exclusive emblem. This further emphasized the raisins’ symbolic significance in the game.

5. Easter Egg: The Tower’s Hidden Room:

The tiny box of raisins led players to discover a hidden room in the Tower, Destiny’s central social hub. By using the tiny box of raisins in a specific location, a secret door would open, revealing a room where players could find a hidden item called Salted Sweets. This easter egg added an element of exploration and mystery to the game.

6. The Raisins’ Legacy:

While the tiny box of raisins may not have any significant impact on gameplay, it has become a cherished item among Destiny players. Many guardians still hold onto their raisins as a memento and a symbol of their dedication to the game. The raisins’ legacy lives on as a reminder of the community’s shared experiences, tributes, and hidden secrets within the vast world of Destiny.

Now, let’s address some common questions players have about the tiny box of raisins in Destiny:

1. Can I eat the tiny box of raisins in Destiny?

No, the tiny box of raisins is not consumable in the game.

2. Can I trade the tiny box of raisins with other players?

No, the tiny box of raisins cannot be traded with other players.

3. Are there any future plans for the tiny box of raisins?

Bungie has not announced any specific plans for the raisins in future updates or events.

4. Can I still obtain the tiny box of raisins in Destiny?

The tiny box of raisins was primarily available during the Festival of the Lost event, but it may occasionally be reintroduced during limited-time events.

5. Can I use the tiny box of raisins to unlock any secret content?

While the raisins have been involved in some secrets and easter eggs in the past, they currently do not unlock any secret content.

6. Can I dismantle the tiny box of raisins?

Yes, you can dismantle the tiny box of raisins, but it is recommended to keep it as a memento.

7. Can I store the tiny box of raisins in my vault?

Yes, the tiny box of raisins can be stored in your vault for safekeeping.

8. Can I share the tiny box of raisins across different characters?

Yes, the tiny box of raisins can be shared among your different characters in Destiny.

9. Are there any other tribute items in Destiny?

Yes, Destiny has included other tribute items, such as the “Lunar Scavenger” emblem, as a tribute to a player who lost their life.

10. Can I obtain more than one tiny box of raisins?

During the Festival of the Lost event, you could obtain multiple tiny boxes of raisins, but only one was required for quest progression.

11. Can I use the tiny box of raisins in raids or strikes?

No, the tiny box of raisins has no practical use in raids or strikes.

12. Can I display the tiny box of raisins in my in-game house?

No, Destiny does not currently have an in-game house or display feature for items.

13. Can I trade the Flight of Shadows item received from Eris Morn?

No, the Flight of Shadows item is not tradable.

14. Are there any other food-related items in Destiny?

Yes, Destiny features other food items, such as “Ascendant Raisins” and “Splice Drops,” which have their own unique uses and significance.

15. Can I get the tiny box of raisins in Destiny 2?

No, the tiny box of raisins is exclusive to the original Destiny game and does not appear in Destiny 2.

In conclusion, the tiny box of raisins in Destiny holds a deeper meaning than its appearance suggests. It serves as a tribute to a lost friend, symbolizes community, and has been involved in various quests and secrets throughout the game. While its practical uses may be limited, the raisins’ significance has left a lasting impact on the Destiny community and continues to be cherished by players as a reminder of shared experiences and hidden treasures within the game.





