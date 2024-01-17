

What Can I Watch the Ball Drop on Roku plus 5 Unique Facts

New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration, reflection, and anticipation for the year ahead. One of the most iconic events that marks the beginning of the New Year is the ball drop in Times Square, New York City. For those who can’t make it to the Big Apple, Roku offers a variety of options to watch the ball drop from the comfort of your own home. In this article, we will explore what you can watch the ball drop on Roku, along with five unique facts about this timeless tradition.

1. Times Square Official Livestream:

Roku offers access to the official Times Square New Year’s Eve livestream, allowing you to experience the excitement of the ball drop in real-time. This stream features live performances, exclusive interviews, and of course, the iconic descent of the crystal ball at midnight.

2. ABC News Live:

Through Roku, you can also tune into ABC News Live, which provides comprehensive coverage of the New Year’s Eve festivities worldwide. This channel offers a variety of programs, including live performances, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

3. YouTube TV:

YouTube TV is another excellent option for streaming the ball drop on Roku. With access to major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, you can enjoy live coverage of the New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the ball drop. YouTube TV also offers unlimited cloud DVR storage, so you can watch the ball drop at your convenience.

4. CNNgo:

CNNgo is a popular streaming channel on Roku that provides access to live coverage of New Year’s Eve events around the world, including the ball drop in Times Square. With CNN’s renowned team of reporters and anchors, you can stay informed about the latest news and updates while enjoying the festivities.

5. Pluto TV:

Pluto TV is a free streaming service available on Roku that offers a dedicated New Year’s Eve channel. This channel broadcasts various celebrations from major cities worldwide, including the ball drop in Times Square. It’s a great option for those looking for a diverse range of New Year’s Eve content.

Now, let’s dive into five unique facts about the ball drop tradition:

1. Timeless Tradition:

The ball drop in Times Square dates back to 1907 when the first ball, made of iron and wood, was lowered to signal the start of the New Year. Since then, the ball has evolved with technology, with the current version featuring Waterford Crystal panels and thousands of LED lights.

2. Symbolic Weight:

Weighing approximately 11,875 pounds, the Times Square ball is a symbol of hope and renewal. It measures 12 feet in diameter and is covered with 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles. Each year, the ball’s design changes to reflect a specific theme or concept.

3. Energy-Efficient Lighting:

In recent years, the ball has become more environmentally friendly. The current ball is illuminated by energy-efficient LED lights, which consume less electricity than traditional incandescent bulbs. This change reduces the ball’s energy consumption by nearly 90%.

4. International Significance:

The ball drop tradition has inspired similar events worldwide. From London to Dubai, cities across the globe have adopted their versions of the ball drop to celebrate the New Year. These events have become iconic symbols of unity and shared anticipation for the year ahead.

5. A Global Audience:

The Times Square ball drop is watched by millions of people worldwide. In addition to the thousands who gather in Times Square itself, the event is broadcasted to over one billion viewers across the globe. It has become a universal tradition that brings people together, regardless of their physical location.

Finally, here are answers to 14 common questions about watching the ball drop on Roku:

1. How can I watch the ball drop on Roku?

You can watch the ball drop on Roku by accessing the official Times Square livestream, ABC News Live, YouTube TV, CNNgo, or Pluto TV.

2. Can I watch the ball drop on Roku for free?

Yes, some options, such as Pluto TV, offer free streaming of the ball drop.

3. Do I need a cable subscription to watch the ball drop on Roku?

No, you don’t need a cable subscription. Options like YouTube TV and Pluto TV provide access to live coverage without cable.

4. Can I watch the ball drop on Roku outside of the United States?

Yes, the livestreams and channels mentioned are available worldwide, allowing you to watch the ball drop from anywhere.

5. What time does the ball drop in Times Square?

The ball begins its descent at 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) on December 31st.

6. Can I pause and rewind the ball drop on Roku?

Yes, services like YouTube TV offer DVR capabilities, allowing you to pause, rewind, and watch the ball drop at your convenience.

7. Are there any alternative ball drop events available on Roku?

Yes, Pluto TV offers broadcasts of New Year’s Eve celebrations from various cities worldwide.

8. Can I watch the ball drop on multiple Roku devices simultaneously?

If you have multiple Roku devices, you can stream the ball drop on each device, allowing you to enjoy the festivities from different rooms.

9. Can I watch the ball drop on my smartphone or tablet through Roku?

Yes, you can stream the ball drop on your smartphone or tablet using the Roku mobile app.

10. Are there any interactive features while watching the ball drop on Roku?

Some channels may offer interactive elements, such as live chat or social media integration, providing a more engaging experience.

11. Can I watch the ball drop in Times Square in 4K or high-definition on Roku?

The availability of 4K or high-definition streaming depends on the channel or livestream you choose. Some options may offer enhanced video quality.

12. Can I watch the ball drop from previous years on Roku?

While live coverage is the primary focus, some channels may provide highlights or recaps of previous ball drop events.

13. Are there any additional New Year’s Eve programs or events available on Roku?

Yes, many channels offer additional New Year’s Eve content, including live performances, fireworks displays, and interviews with celebrities.

14. Are there any parental controls available while watching the ball drop on Roku?

Roku provides parental control options, allowing you to restrict access to certain channels or content based on age ratings.

In conclusion, Roku offers a variety of options to watch the ball drop from Times Square on New Year’s Eve. Whether you choose the official livestream, ABC News Live, YouTube TV, CNNgo, or Pluto TV, you can join millions of viewers worldwide in celebrating the start of the New Year. Enjoy the festivities, reflect on the past year, and welcome the future with open arms.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.