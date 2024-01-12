

What Car Does Michael Drive in GTA 5? Plus 6 Interesting Facts

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) is a game that has captivated millions of players worldwide since its release in 2013. One of the main characters in the game is Michael De Santa, a retired bank robber who finds himself caught up in a life of crime once again. As players explore the vast open world of Los Santos, they often wonder what car Michael drives and what interesting facts surround it. In this article, we will delve into the car Michael drives in GTA 5 and share six fascinating facts about it.

1. Car Model:

In GTA 5, Michael drives a sleek and sophisticated black Obey Tailgater. The Obey Tailgater is based on the Audi A6 C6, a luxury executive car known for its elegance and performance. With its refined design and powerful engine, the Tailgater perfectly suits Michael’s character as a successful career criminal living a lavish lifestyle.

2. Unique Features:

The Tailgater comes equipped with several unique features that make it stand out among other vehicles in the game. It boasts a luxurious interior, complete with leather seats and a state-of-the-art infotainment system. Additionally, the car’s high-end suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride, even during high-speed chases.

3. Availability:

While Michael initially drives the Tailgater, players have the option to obtain this vehicle for themselves. It can be found parked outside Michael’s mansion, or alternatively, players can steal it from him when he is not using it. Once acquired, players can customize the Tailgater to their liking by modifying its appearance and performance at Los Santos Customs.

4. Speed and Handling:

The Tailgater offers a balanced combination of speed and handling, making it a reliable choice for both leisurely drives and intense pursuits. Its top speed is respectable, allowing players to navigate the vast cityscape of Los Santos effortlessly. Moreover, the car’s responsive handling allows for precise control during tight turns and maneuvering through traffic.

5. Real-Life Inspiration:

As mentioned earlier, the Obey Tailgater draws inspiration from the Audi A6 C6. This real-life luxury vehicle is known for its cutting-edge technology, refined design, and exceptional performance. By incorporating the Audi A6 C6 into GTA 5, the developers have added an element of realism and sophistication to Michael’s character.

6. Popular Choice:

The Obey Tailgater has become a popular choice among GTA 5 players due to its sleek appearance and high-performance capabilities. Its association with the main character, Michael, has also contributed to its popularity. Many players enjoy cruising through the streets of Los Santos in this elegant car, embodying the luxurious lifestyle depicted in the game.

Now that we have explored the car Michael drives in GTA 5 and its interesting facts, let’s address some common questions players might have:

1. Can I change the color of Michael’s Tailgater?

Yes, players can customize the color of Michael’s Tailgater at Los Santos Customs.

2. Is the Tailgater the fastest car in GTA 5?

No, while the Tailgater offers a good balance of speed and handling, there are faster cars available in the game.

3. Can I obtain the Tailgater for other characters?

No, the Tailgater is exclusive to Michael’s character and cannot be obtained for other playable characters.

4. Can I sell Michael’s Tailgater?

Yes, like other vehicles in the game, players can sell Michael’s Tailgater at Los Santos Customs.

5. Can I store Michael’s Tailgater in my garage?

Yes, players can store the Tailgater in their garage and use it whenever they like.

6. Can I modify Michael’s Tailgater?

Yes, players can customize Michael’s Tailgater by modifying its appearance and performance at Los Santos Customs.

7. Can I upgrade the engine of Michael’s Tailgater?

Yes, players can upgrade the engine of Michael’s Tailgater to improve its speed and performance.

8. How much does Michael’s Tailgater cost in GTA 5?

The Tailgater is a unique vehicle and cannot be purchased from car dealerships. However, it can be obtained by stealing it from Michael or found parked outside his mansion.

9. Can I find other Tailgaters in the game?

Yes, besides Michael’s Tailgater, other non-playable characters can be seen driving similar vehicles throughout Los Santos.

10. Can I access Michael’s Tailgater in GTA Online?

No, Michael’s Tailgater is exclusive to the single-player campaign and cannot be accessed in GTA Online.

11. Are there any cheat codes for Michael’s Tailgater?

No, there are no cheat codes specifically for Michael’s Tailgater. However, players can use cheat codes to spawn various vehicles in the game.

12. Can I use Michael’s Tailgater in races?

Yes, players can use Michael’s Tailgater in races against other players or AI opponents.

13. Does Michael’s Tailgater have bulletproof windows?

No, Michael’s Tailgater does not have bulletproof windows. It is susceptible to damage from gunfire.

14. Can I find Michael’s Tailgater in GTA V’s story mode?

Yes, Michael’s Tailgater can be found parked outside his mansion in the game’s story mode.

15. Can I lose Michael’s Tailgater permanently?

No, even if Michael’s Tailgater is destroyed or lost, it will respawn outside his mansion after some time.

In conclusion, Michael’s car in GTA 5 is the Obey Tailgater, a stylish and fast luxury sedan. Its unique features, real-life inspiration, and popularity among players make it an iconic vehicle in the game. Whether cruising the streets of Los Santos or engaging in high-speed chases, the Tailgater is a reliable choice for players looking for both style and performance.





