

What Channel Can I Watch Better Call Saul: All You Need to Know

If you’re a fan of crime dramas, then you’re probably familiar with the critically acclaimed show Better Call Saul. This prequel to the hit series Breaking Bad has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and compelling characters. But if you’re new to the show or looking to catch up on missed episodes, you may be wondering, “What channel can I watch Better Call Saul?” Well, we’ve got you covered!

Better Call Saul airs on the cable network AMC. You can find it on your local cable or satellite provider, usually in the higher-numbered channels. However, if you prefer streaming services, you can also watch the show on popular platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Netflix offers all seasons of Better Call Saul, while Amazon Prime Video provides access to the latest episodes shortly after they air.

Now that you know where to watch Better Call Saul, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the show that you may not be aware of.

1. A Stellar Cast: Better Call Saul boasts an incredibly talented cast, led by Bob Odenkirk, who plays the titular character, Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman. Other notable cast members include Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, and Giancarlo Esposito, reprising his role as the infamous Gus Fring from Breaking Bad.

2. Awards and Recognition: Since its debut in 2015, Better Call Saul has received widespread critical acclaim. It has been nominated for numerous awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Critics’ Choice Television Awards, showcasing its high-quality storytelling and performances.

3. Vince Gilligan’s Touch: The show is a creation of Vince Gilligan, the genius behind Breaking Bad. Just like its predecessor, Better Call Saul is known for its intricate plotlines, character development, and dark humor, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

4. A Perfect Prequel: Better Call Saul serves as a prequel to Breaking Bad, delving into the origins of Saul Goodman, the charismatic lawyer who becomes entangled with the world of drug trafficking. The show explores Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman and provides valuable insights into the events that shaped Breaking Bad.

5. Critical Acclaim: Better Call Saul has consistently received critical acclaim throughout its run. It has been praised for its writing, acting, and attention to detail, with many considering it on par with or even surpassing Breaking Bad in terms of quality.

Now, let’s address some common questions viewers might have about Better Call Saul:

1. When does Better Call Saul air?

Better Call Saul typically airs on AMC on Monday nights at 9/8c.

2. Can I watch Better Call Saul on Netflix?

Yes, all seasons of Better Call Saul are available to stream on Netflix.

3. Can I watch Better Call Saul on Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video offers the latest episodes of Better Call Saul shortly after they air on AMC.

4. Is Better Call Saul available on Hulu?

No, Better Call Saul is not available for streaming on Hulu.

5. How many seasons of Better Call Saul are there?

As of now, there are six seasons of Better Call Saul, with the final season set to air in 2022.

6. Is Better Call Saul a spin-off of Breaking Bad?

Yes, Better Call Saul is a prequel and spin-off of Breaking Bad, focusing on the character of Saul Goodman.

7. Can I watch Better Call Saul without having seen Breaking Bad?

Yes, Better Call Saul can be enjoyed as a standalone series, although watching Breaking Bad will provide additional context and enhance the viewing experience.

8. Is Better Call Saul as good as Breaking Bad?

Better Call Saul has received widespread acclaim and is often considered on par with Breaking Bad in terms of quality.

9. Are there any Breaking Bad characters in Better Call Saul?

Yes, several characters from Breaking Bad make appearances in Better Call Saul, including Gus Fring and Mike Ehrmantraut.

10. Will there be a Better Call Saul movie?

As of now, there are no confirmed plans for a Better Call Saul movie. However, a spin-off film centered around Saul Goodman, titled “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” was released in 2019.

11. Can I watch Better Call Saul with my kids?

Better Call Saul is rated TV-MA for mature audiences. It contains violence, adult themes, and strong language, so it may not be suitable for young viewers.

12. How long are the episodes of Better Call Saul?

The episodes of Better Call Saul typically have a runtime of about 45 minutes.

13. Where is Better Call Saul set?

Better Call Saul is set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, just like Breaking Bad.

14. Is Better Call Saul worth watching?

Absolutely! Better Call Saul is a must-watch for fans of crime dramas, providing an engaging storyline, exceptional acting, and a deep dive into the Breaking Bad universe.

With all these answers, you’re now well-equipped to enjoy the thrilling world of Better Call Saul. So grab your remote or log into your favorite streaming service, sit back, and prepare to be immersed in the captivating journey of Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman.





