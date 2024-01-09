

What Channel Can I Watch Bewitched On: A Classic Show for All Ages

Bewitched, the beloved American sitcom that aired from 1964 to 1972, continues to captivate audiences with its enchanting storyline and delightful characters. If you’re a fan of this timeless series, you might be wondering where you can catch reruns of this magical show. In this article, we will explore the various channels where you can watch Bewitched and also share five interesting facts about the show that will spark your curiosity.

What Channel Can I Watch Bewitched On?

1. Antenna TV: Antenna TV is a popular channel that airs classic shows from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, including Bewitched. Check your local listings for the channel number in your area.

2. COZI TV: COZI TV is another network that specializes in airing classic television shows. Bewitched is often featured in their programming lineup.

3. TV Land: TV Land, known for its nostalgic content, often includes Bewitched in their schedule. This channel is dedicated to showcasing iconic shows from the past.

4. MeTV: MeTV, or Memorable Entertainment Television, is a channel that celebrates classic TV shows. Bewitched can frequently be found in their lineup of beloved series.

5. Streaming Services: If you prefer the convenience of streaming, platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi offer Bewitched as part of their content library. Subscribing to these services allows you to enjoy the show anytime, anywhere.

Five Interesting Facts About Bewitched:

1. Elizabeth Montgomery’s Dual Role: In the series, Elizabeth Montgomery played the role of Samantha Stephens, a witch married to a mortal man named Darrin. However, she also portrayed Samantha’s mischievous cousin, Serena. This dual role showcased Montgomery’s versatility as an actress and added an extra layer of fun to the show.

2. The Iconic Nose Wiggle: Samantha Stephens’ signature move was the nose wiggle, which allowed her to perform magic. Elizabeth Montgomery initially twitched her nose with her fingers, but as the show progressed, she mastered the technique of wiggling her nose effortlessly without any assistance.

3. Dick York’s Departure: Dick York, who portrayed Darrin Stephens for the first five seasons, left the show due to health issues. Dick Sargent then stepped in to replace him, seamlessly continuing the role for the remaining three seasons. Despite the change, Bewitched maintained its popularity until the end of its run.

4. The Animated Opening Sequence: Bewitched had a distinctive animated opening sequence, created by the renowned animator Hanna-Barbera. This whimsical intro featured Samantha flying on a broomstick, accompanied by an infectious theme song that became synonymous with the series.

5. Cultural Impact: Bewitched was not only loved by audiences; it also made a significant impact on pop culture. The show inspired numerous spin-offs, including the animated series Tabitha and a 2005 film adaptation. Additionally, the term “Bewitched” itself entered the English language, often used to describe someone under a spell or experiencing enchantment.

Common Questions About Bewitched:

1. How many seasons of Bewitched were there?

– Bewitched had a total of eight seasons.

2. Who starred as Samantha Stephens in Bewitched?

– Elizabeth Montgomery played the leading role of Samantha Stephens.

3. Where was Bewitched primarily set?

– The show was primarily set in the fictional town of Westport, Connecticut.

4. When did Bewitched first air?

– Bewitched first aired on September 17, 1964.

5. How many episodes of Bewitched were produced?

– A total of 254 episodes were produced throughout the show’s run.

6. Who played Samantha’s husband, Darrin Stephens?

– Dick York portrayed Darrin Stephens for the first five seasons, followed by Dick Sargent.

7. What was Samantha’s last name before marrying Darrin?

– Samantha’s maiden name was Samantha Stephens.

8. Did Bewitched receive any awards?

– Yes, Bewitched won several awards, including two Golden Globe Awards for Best TV Show and two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role.

9. What channel originally aired Bewitched?

– Bewitched originally aired on ABC.

10. How did Samantha and Darrin meet?

– Samantha and Darrin met in Italy while he was on a business trip.

11. Did Bewitched have a spin-off?

– Yes, Bewitched had a spin-off called Tabitha, which focused on Samantha and Darrin’s daughter.

12. Can I watch Bewitched in color?

– Yes, Bewitched transitioned from black and white to color starting from its sixth season.

13. Is Bewitched available on DVD?

– Yes, all eight seasons of Bewitched are available on DVD and Blu-ray.

14. What is the premise of Bewitched?

– Bewitched follows the story of a witch named Samantha Stephens who marries a mortal and tries to live a normal life, despite her magical abilities and her eccentric family.

Whether you choose to tune in to one of the classic TV channels or opt for a streaming service, watching Bewitched is a delightful way to immerse yourself in the magic of this timeless sitcom. With its enchanting characters, witty humor, and captivating storylines, Bewitched continues to cast its spell on audiences of all ages.





