

What Channel Can I Watch Dodger Baseball?

As a devoted fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the most successful and beloved baseball teams in the Major League, it is crucial to know where and how to catch their thrilling games. Whether you are a local or a passionate fan living outside of Los Angeles, this article will guide you on what channels broadcast Dodger baseball and provide you with some interesting facts about the team. Additionally, we will answer fourteen common questions that fans often have regarding watching Dodger baseball.

Channels to Watch Dodger Baseball

1. Spectrum SportsNet LA: Spectrum SportsNet LA is the official television home of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It exclusively broadcasts all regular season games, pre-game, and post-game shows. To access Spectrum SportsNet LA, you will need a subscription to Spectrum cable or a participating pay-TV provider.

2. KTLA 5: KTLA 5, an independent television station in Los Angeles, broadcasts a select number of Dodger games each season. These games are typically available to those without a Spectrum cable subscription as KTLA is available through most cable providers.

5 Interesting Facts about the Los Angeles Dodgers

1. Historic Stadium: Dodger Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, holds the record for the largest regular-season attendance in Major League Baseball history. On March 29, 2008, a crowd of 115,300 fans attended an exhibition game between the Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.

2. First MLB Team to Broadcast Games in Spanish: The Dodgers became the first Major League Baseball team to broadcast games in Spanish in 1958. This pioneering move helped expand the fanbase and reach a wider audience.

3. Jackie Robinson’s Legacy: Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in the MLB, broke the color barrier when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. The Dodgers retired his iconic number 42 throughout the entire organization, making it the first number retired by an entire professional sports franchise.

4. Championship Success: The Dodgers have won the World Series six times, with their most recent victory in 2020. They have also clinched the National League pennant 24 times, making them one of the most successful teams in MLB history.

5. Longest Game in World Series History: On October 26-27, 2018, the Dodgers played the Boston Red Sox in the longest World Series game ever. The game lasted 7 hours and 20 minutes and spanned 18 innings before the Red Sox emerged victorious.

14 Common Questions about Watching Dodger Baseball

1. Can I watch Dodger games if I don’t have cable?

Yes, you can watch select Dodger games on KTLA 5, which is available through most cable providers.

2. Can I stream Dodger games online?

Yes, if you have a subscription to Spectrum cable or a participating pay-TV provider, you can stream Dodger games on the Spectrum SportsNet LA website or app.

3. Can I watch Dodger games on MLB.TV?

No, due to blackout restrictions, you cannot watch Dodger games live on MLB.TV if you live within the Dodgers’ broadcast territory.

4. Is Spectrum SportsNet LA available outside of Los Angeles?

No, Spectrum SportsNet LA is only available within the Dodgers’ broadcast territory, which includes Southern California, Las Vegas, and Hawaii.

5. Can I listen to Dodger games on the radio?

Yes, you can listen to Dodger games on AM 570 LA Sports radio station.





