

What Channel Can I Watch FIFA World Cup on Cable?

The FIFA World Cup is the most highly anticipated sporting event in the world, captivating billions of football fans from every corner of the globe. With its thrilling matches, intense rivalries, and incredible displays of skill, it is no wonder that people eagerly await this tournament. If you are wondering which channel you can watch the FIFA World Cup on cable, we have got you covered. Read on to find out where you can catch all the action and indulge in this football extravaganza.

1. FOX Sports:

FOX Sports has secured the exclusive English-language broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup in the United States. All 64 matches will be televised across various channels, including FOX, FS1, and FS2. With their comprehensive coverage and expert analysis, FOX Sports will ensure that you don’t miss any of the thrilling moments.

2. Telemundo:

If you prefer Spanish-language commentary, Telemundo is your go-to channel for the FIFA World Cup. Telemundo has the exclusive rights to broadcast all the matches in Spanish, providing an immersive experience for Spanish-speaking football enthusiasts in the United States.

3. BBC and ITV:

In the United Kingdom, the FIFA World Cup can be watched on BBC and ITV. Both channels will showcase the tournament, alternating coverage of the matches, ensuring that viewers have the opportunity to enjoy the games on different networks.

4. TSN and CTV:

Canadian football fans can tune in to TSN and CTV to watch the FIFA World Cup. These channels will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament, giving viewers a front-row seat to all the action.

5. SBS:

In Australia, SBS is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup. They will telecast all the matches, allowing Australian fans to cheer for their favorite teams and players.

Now that you know the channels where you can watch the FIFA World Cup on cable, let’s delve into some interesting facts about this prestigious tournament:

1. The 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia set a new record for the highest attendance in the tournament’s history, with over 3.4 million spectators flocking to the stadiums.

2. The FIFA World Cup trophy, called the “FIFA World Cup™ Trophy,” weighs approximately 6.1 kilograms (13.5 pounds) and is made of 18-carat gold.

3. The World Cup tournament has been held on every continent except Antarctica. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will mark the first time the event is held in the Middle East.

4. The fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history was scored by Hakan Şükür of Turkey, who found the back of the net just 11 seconds into a match against South Korea in 2002.

5. Brazil holds the record for the most World Cup titles, with a staggering five championships to their name. They won their first title in 1958 and most recently triumphed in 2002.

Now, let’s address some common questions related to the FIFA World Cup:

Q1. When is the next FIFA World Cup scheduled to take place?

A1. The next FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in 2022, from November 21 to December 18.

Q2. Which country has won the most FIFA World Cup titles?

A2. Brazil holds the record for the most FIFA World Cup titles, with five championships.

Q3. How often is the FIFA World Cup held?

A3. The FIFA World Cup is held every four years.

Q4. Where will the next FIFA World Cup be held?

A4. The next FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar.

Q5. Which team has appeared in the most FIFA World Cup finals?

A5. Germany holds the record for the most appearances in FIFA World Cup finals, with eight appearances.

Q6. How many teams participate in the FIFA World Cup?

A6. A total of 32 teams participate in the FIFA World Cup.

Q7. Which country has hosted the FIFA World Cup the most times?

A7. The FIFA World Cup has been hosted by both Italy and Germany four times each, the most by any country.

Q8. Who is the all-time leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history?

A8. Miroslav Klose of Germany holds the record for the most goals in FIFA World Cup history, with 16 goals.

Q9. Has the FIFA World Cup ever been canceled?

A9. Yes, the FIFA World Cup was canceled in 1942 and 1946 due to World War II.

Q10. Which country has the largest stadium capacity for the FIFA World Cup?

A10. The Maracanã Stadium in Brazil has the largest stadium capacity for the FIFA World Cup, with a seating capacity of approximately 78,000.

Q11. How many referees officiate in a FIFA World Cup match?

A11. Each FIFA World Cup match is officiated by a team of four referees.

Q12. Has a FIFA World Cup ever been won by the host nation?

A12. Yes, on six occasions, the host nation has won the FIFA World Cup.

Q13. Who holds the record for the most FIFA World Cup goals in a single tournament?

A13. Just Fontaine of France holds the record for the most goals in a single FIFA World Cup tournament, scoring 13 goals in 1958.

Q14. How many countries have won the FIFA World Cup?

A14. A total of eight countries have won the FIFA World Cup since its inception in 1930.

As you eagerly await the FIFA World Cup, make sure to tune in to the channels mentioned above to catch all the exhilarating action. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, this tournament promises to deliver unforgettable moments of football brilliance. So grab your snacks, settle in front of your television, and get ready to witness the world’s greatest football tournament.





