

What Channel Can I Watch Lakers Games for Free? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

Basketball fans are always eager to catch their favorite teams in action, and the Los Angeles Lakers hold a special place in the hearts of many. Whether you are a die-hard Lakers fan or just enjoy watching a good game of basketball, you may be wondering which channel you can tune into to catch Lakers games for free. In this article, we will explore the options available to you and provide some interesting facts about the Lakers that might pique your interest.

1. Spectrum SportsNet: The official channel for Lakers games

If you’re looking to watch Lakers games for free, Spectrum SportsNet is the go-to channel. As the official TV home for the Lakers, Spectrum SportsNet broadcasts most of the Lakers’ games throughout the season. You can tune in to Spectrum SportsNet on cable or satellite providers such as DirecTV, Dish Network, and AT&T U-verse. However, keep in mind that you may need a subscription to access these channels.

2. NBA League Pass: Access to live and on-demand Lakers games

For those who prefer to stream games online, NBA League Pass offers an excellent option. With a subscription, you can watch Lakers games live or on-demand through the NBA app or website. While NBA League Pass is not entirely free, it does offer a free trial period, allowing you to enjoy a few Lakers games without paying a dime. This is a great option for fans who don’t have cable or satellite TV.

3. ABC: Catch Lakers games on national TV

ABC often broadcasts marquee matchups and important games, including Lakers games. While ABC is not a channel that you can watch for free every game, it is worth keeping an eye on their schedule for Lakers games that may be televised nationally. These games are usually accessible to anyone with a basic TV antenna or cable subscription.

4. Local broadcast stations: Check your area for Lakers game coverage

In some cases, local broadcast stations may also air Lakers games for free. Depending on your location, these stations might have agreements with the team or the NBA to broadcast a limited number of games throughout the season. Check your local listings to see if any stations in your area offer Lakers game coverage.

5. Interesting facts about the Lakers

Now that we’ve covered where to watch Lakers games for free, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the team:

– The Lakers franchise began in 1947 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, before moving to Los Angeles in 1960.

– The team has won a total of 17 NBA championships, tying them with the Boston Celtics for the most titles in NBA history.

– Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kobe Bryant are among the legendary players who have donned a Lakers jersey.

– The Lakers have had several dynasties throughout their history, with dominant teams in the 1980s, early 2000s, and recently in 2020.

– The team’s colors, purple and gold, were inspired by the royalty of the Roman Empire and the sunny climate of California.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Lakers games:

1. Can I watch Lakers games on ESPN?

ESPN occasionally broadcasts Lakers games, but it is not the primary channel for Lakers game coverage. ESPN mainly focuses on national games and may not air every Lakers game.

2. Can I watch Lakers games on TNT?

Similar to ESPN, TNT broadcasts select Lakers games throughout the season, particularly during nationally televised matchups. However, it is not the primary channel for Lakers game coverage.

3. Can I watch Lakers games on NBA TV?

NBA TV occasionally broadcasts Lakers games, but their coverage is limited. NBA TV is a subscription-based channel, and Lakers games are more readily available on Spectrum SportsNet or other local channels.

4. Can I watch Lakers games on Hulu?

Hulu offers live TV streaming services, including access to Spectrum SportsNet, the official channel for Lakers games. However, you will need a Hulu Live TV subscription to watch Lakers games.

5. Can I watch Lakers games on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV includes Spectrum SportsNet in their channel lineup, which means you can watch Lakers games with a YouTube TV subscription. However, YouTube TV is a paid service.

6. Can I watch Lakers games on Sling TV?

Sling TV does not currently offer Spectrum SportsNet, the primary channel for Lakers games. You may need to explore other streaming options like NBA League Pass or local broadcast stations.

7. Are Lakers games available on Amazon Prime Video?

Lakers games are not available on Amazon Prime Video. However, you might find some highlight videos or documentaries about the team on the platform.

8. Can I stream Lakers games for free on Reddit?

While Reddit may have unofficial streaming links for Lakers games, these streams may not always be reliable or legal. It is recommended to use official channels or streaming services to watch Lakers games.

9. Can I watch Lakers games on my mobile device?

Yes, you can watch Lakers games on your mobile device through the NBA app or the websites of streaming services like NBA League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet, or Hulu Live TV.

10. Can I watch Lakers games on my smart TV?

Yes, you can watch Lakers games on a smart TV by accessing the NBA app or using streaming services like Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

11. Can I watch Lakers games on my computer?

Yes, you can watch Lakers games on your computer through the NBA app, streaming services like NBA League Pass, or the websites of Spectrum SportsNet, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

12. Can I watch Lakers games for free at a sports bar?

Some sports bars may have subscriptions to channels like Spectrum SportsNet or NBA League Pass, allowing them to broadcast Lakers games. However, it is best to check with the sports bar beforehand to confirm their availability.

13. Can I watch Lakers games internationally?

NBA League Pass offers international streaming options, allowing fans outside the United States to watch Lakers games live or on-demand. Check the NBA League Pass website for more information.

14. Can I watch Lakers games on the radio?

Yes, you can listen to Lakers games on the radio through local sports radio stations that have broadcasting rights for the team. Check your local listings for stations that broadcast Lakers games.

In conclusion, to watch Lakers games for free, Spectrum SportsNet is the primary channel to tune into. However, options like NBA League Pass, ABC, and local broadcast stations may also provide access to Lakers games. Remember to check your area’s coverage and consider streaming options if you don’t have cable or satellite TV. Now, armed with these answers and interesting Lakers facts, you can enjoy watching the Lakers play and impress your friends with your knowledge of the team.





