

Law and Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is a popular crime drama series that has captured the attention of viewers worldwide for over two decades. If you’re a fan of the show and wondering where you can watch it, read on! In addition to discussing the available channels, we’ll also delve into some fascinating facts about this long-running series.

What Channel Can I Watch Law and Order: SVU?

1. NBC: Law and Order: SVU is primarily aired on the NBC network. You can tune in to NBC to catch the latest episodes of this gripping crime drama series. The show has consistently remained on this network since its inception.

2. Hulu: If you prefer streaming platforms, Hulu offers all 22 seasons of Law and Order: SVU. You can enjoy the thrilling cases of Detective Olivia Benson and her team at your own convenience.

3. Peacock: Another streaming service where you can watch Law and Order: SVU is Peacock. This platform allows you to stream all episodes from season 1 to the most recent episodes.

4. USA Network: If you’re looking for cable channels, USA Network is another option to watch Law and Order: SVU. It is commonly available on most cable TV subscriptions.

5. Syndication: Law and Order: SVU is also syndicated, which means it is aired on various local channels. Check your local TV listings to see if it is being broadcasted on any of the channels available in your region.

Five Interesting Facts about Law and Order: SVU:

1. Longevity: Law and Order: SVU holds the record for the longest-running primetime live-action series in American television history. It surpassed the original Law and Order series in 2019, marking its 21st season.

2. Crossover Episodes: Law and Order: SVU has had numerous crossover episodes with other popular shows, including Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. These crossover events have delighted fans and provided a unique viewing experience.

3. Emmy Success: Over the years, Law and Order: SVU has received critical acclaim and recognition. The show has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, with Mariska Hargitay winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2006.

4. Real-life Impact: The show has raised awareness about various social issues, particularly those related to sexual assault and domestic violence. Many survivors have come forward to share their stories, inspired by the series and its lead actress, Mariska Hargitay.

5. Spin-offs: Law and Order: SVU has spawned three successful spin-off series: Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Law and Order: Trial by Jury, and Law and Order: Organized Crime. These spin-offs have expanded the Law and Order franchise, captivating fans with their distinct storylines.

Common Questions about Law and Order: SVU:

1. Is Law and Order: SVU based on real cases?

No, although the show draws inspiration from real-life events, it is a fictional series.

2. Are the characters on Law and Order: SVU based on real people?

No, the characters are entirely fictional, although they may be influenced by real-life professionals.

3. Is Law and Order: SVU appropriate for all ages?

The show deals with sensitive and mature subject matter, so it is generally recommended for viewers aged 16 and above.

4. Can I watch Law and Order: SVU out of order?

Yes, as each episode features a standalone case, you can watch them out of order without missing the overarching storyline.

5. How many seasons of Law and Order: SVU are there?

As of 2021, there are 22 seasons of Law and Order: SVU.

6. Is Law and Order: SVU available on Netflix?

No, Law and Order: SVU is not available on Netflix. However, it can be streamed on Hulu and Peacock.

7. Who is the lead actress in Law and Order: SVU?

Mariska Hargitay portrays the lead character, Detective Olivia Benson.

8. Is there a new season of Law and Order: SVU coming?

Yes, Law and Order: SVU has been renewed for a 23rd season.

9. Are there any Law and Order: SVU movies?

No, there are no movies based on Law and Order: SVU, but there have been several TV movies based on the original Law and Order series.

10. How long is each episode of Law and Order: SVU?

The average runtime of each episode is approximately 45 minutes.

11. Is Law and Order: SVU a true crime show?

No, Law and Order: SVU is a fictional crime drama series.

12. Are all the episodes of Law and Order: SVU based in New York City?

Yes, the show is primarily set in New York City, depicting cases investigated by the Special Victims Unit.

13. Can I watch Law and Order: SVU online for free?

While some platforms offer a free trial period, most require a subscription to access Law and Order: SVU.

14. Is Law and Order: SVU available for purchase on DVD?

Yes, you can purchase DVD sets of Law and Order: SVU, allowing you to enjoy the show offline.

Whether you choose to watch Law and Order: SVU on TV, through streaming platforms, or syndication, this gripping crime drama series will keep you hooked with its intriguing cases and compelling characters. So grab your popcorn and delve into the world of Detective Olivia Benson and her team as they strive to bring justice to the victims in each episode.





