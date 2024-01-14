

What Channel Can I Watch Monday Night Raw: The Ultimate Guide

Wrestling fans across the globe eagerly await Monday nights to watch their favorite WWE superstars in action on Monday Night Raw. However, with the ever-expanding array of television networks and streaming platforms, it can sometimes be challenging to find the right channel to catch the latest episode. In this article, we will guide you through the various options available to watch Monday Night Raw, along with five interesting facts about the show.

Where can I watch Monday Night Raw?

Monday Night Raw is broadcasted on the USA Network, which is available on most cable and satellite television providers. If you have a cable subscription, simply tune in to the USA Network at the designated time to catch all the thrilling action.

Can I stream Monday Night Raw online?

Yes, you can stream Monday Night Raw online through the official WWE Network. The WWE Network offers a subscription-based streaming service where you can watch all WWE programming, including Monday Night Raw, live or on-demand. The network is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Is Monday Night Raw available on any other streaming platforms?

Besides the WWE Network, there are a few streaming platforms that offer live USA Network programming, including Monday Night Raw. Some of these platforms include Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. However, it’s important to check if these services are available in your region and if they offer the USA Network in their channel lineup.

Is Monday Night Raw available internationally?

Yes, Monday Night Raw has a significant international following. If you are located outside the United States, you can check your local sports or entertainment channels to see if they broadcast Monday Night Raw. Additionally, the WWE Network is available in numerous countries, allowing fans worldwide to stream the show.

Five Interesting Facts about Monday Night Raw:

1. Longest-running weekly episodic television show: Monday Night Raw holds the record for being the longest-running weekly episodic television show in history, surpassing iconic shows like The Simpsons and Gunsmoke. Since its debut on January 11, 1993, Raw has aired over 1,400 episodes.

2. Birthplace of legendary moments: Monday Night Raw has witnessed numerous unforgettable moments. From Stone Cold Steve Austin’s iconic “Austin 3:16” catchphrase to The Rock’s electrifying promos, Raw has been the stage for many legendary moments that have shaped the history of professional wrestling.

3. Home to legendary rivalries: Monday Night Raw has been the battleground for some of the most intense rivalries in WWE history. From the ongoing feud between John Cena and Randy Orton to the classic battles between The Rock and Triple H, Raw has consistently delivered high-stakes rivalries that captivate fans worldwide.

4. Guest appearances by celebrities: Monday Night Raw often features guest appearances by celebrities from various fields. From Hollywood actors to sports stars and musicians, these special appearances add an extra layer of excitement to the show. Some notable celebrity guests include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Mike Tyson, and Snoop Dogg.

5. The birthplace of Raw Underground: In August 2020, Monday Night Raw introduced a new concept called Raw Underground. This segment showcases a gritty, underground fight club atmosphere, bringing a unique twist to the traditional wrestling format. Raw Underground has garnered mixed reactions from fans and continues to evolve.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What time does Monday Night Raw air?

Monday Night Raw airs live on the USA Network from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

2. Can I watch replays of Monday Night Raw?

Yes, replays of Monday Night Raw are available on the WWE Network and some streaming platforms.

3. Are there any age restrictions for watching Monday Night Raw?

Monday Night Raw is generally considered suitable for audiences aged 13 and above.

4. Can I attend a Monday Night Raw event in person?

Yes, WWE occasionally organizes live events for Monday Night Raw in various cities. Check the WWE website for upcoming tour dates.

5. How often is Monday Night Raw broadcasted?

Monday Night Raw airs every week, 52 weeks a year, with occasional special episodes.

6. Can I watch Monday Night Raw on my mobile device?

Yes, you can stream Monday Night Raw on your mobile device through the WWE Network or other streaming platforms.

7. Is there a way to watch Monday Night Raw for free?

While the WWE Network offers a free trial, regular viewing of Monday Night Raw requires a subscription or access to a cable/satellite package.

8. Can I watch Monday Night Raw outside the United States?

Yes, Monday Night Raw is available internationally through various broadcast channels and the WWE Network.

9. Are there any other WWE shows that air on Monday nights?

WWE airs another show called NXT on Wednesday nights, which features up-and-coming talent and exciting matches.

10. How long is each episode of Monday Night Raw?

On average, Monday Night Raw episodes last approximately three hours, including commercial breaks.

11. Can I watch Monday Night Raw on-demand?

Yes, you can watch Monday Night Raw on-demand through the WWE Network or some streaming platforms.

12. Is Monday Night Raw appropriate for children?

While WWE programming is generally family-friendly, parental discretion is advised due to the physical nature of the sport and occasional mature content.

13. Are there any other WWE shows similar to Monday Night Raw?

WWE also broadcasts Friday Night SmackDown and pay-per-view events, which feature thrilling wrestling matches and storylines.

14. Can I watch Monday Night Raw with closed captions?

Yes, closed captions are available for Monday Night Raw on most platforms, including cable/satellite and streaming services.

In conclusion, Monday Night Raw continues to captivate wrestling fans with its exhilarating matches, compelling storylines, and legendary moments. Whether you tune in on the USA Network, stream it through the WWE Network, or explore other streaming options, Monday Night Raw guarantees an action-packed experience that shouldn’t be missed.





