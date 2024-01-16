

What Channel Can I Watch Monster Jam: A Guide to Monster Truck Madness

Monster Jam is a thrilling motorsport event that has captured the hearts of millions around the world. The adrenaline-pumping action of monster trucks smashing through obstacles and soaring through the air is an experience like no other. If you’re wondering where you can catch the exhilarating Monster Jam action on your television, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll explore the channel you can watch Monster Jam on, along with some interesting facts about this popular motorsport.

What Channel Can I Watch Monster Jam?

Monster Jam is primarily broadcast on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) in the United States. NBCSN is a dedicated sports channel that covers a wide range of events, including motorsports like Monster Jam. You can check your local listings or contact your cable/satellite provider to find the channel number for NBCSN in your area.

Interesting Facts about Monster Jam:

1. The first-ever Monster Jam event took place in 1992, and it was called the “Monster Truck Challenge.” Since then, Monster Jam has grown into a global phenomenon, captivating audiences in over 30 countries.

2. The average Monster Jam truck weighs around 10,000 pounds, which is equivalent to five small cars combined. These massive machines are powered by supercharged engines that produce up to 1,500 horsepower.

3. The iconic Grave Digger is one of the most famous Monster Jam trucks. Created by Dennis Anderson in 1982, Grave Digger has become synonymous with the sport and has won numerous championships over the years.

4. Monster Jam events feature various competitions, including freestyle, racing, and two-wheel skills. In freestyle, drivers showcase their skills by performing gravity-defying stunts and jaw-dropping jumps.

5. Safety is a top priority in Monster Jam. Each truck is equipped with a custom-built roll cage, fire extinguisher, and five-point harness to protect the driver in case of accidents.

Common Questions about Monster Jam:

1. When and where does Monster Jam take place?

Monster Jam events are held throughout the year at different locations worldwide. You can check the official Monster Jam website or social media channels for the latest schedule.

2. Can I watch Monster Jam online?

Yes, you can watch Monster Jam online through various streaming platforms. NBC Sports Live Extra and the Monster Jam official website offer live streaming options.

3. How long does a Monster Jam event last?

A typical Monster Jam event lasts around two to three hours, including intermissions.

4. Are Monster Jam tickets expensive?

Ticket prices for Monster Jam events vary depending on the location and seating choice. Generally, prices range from $20 to $60 per person.

5. How many trucks participate in a Monster Jam event?

A typical Monster Jam event features around 12-16 monster trucks, each driven by a skilled professional driver.

6. Is Monster Jam suitable for children?

Monster Jam is a family-friendly event and is suitable for children of all ages. It’s a great way to introduce your little ones to the world of motorsports.

7. Can I meet the drivers at a Monster Jam event?

Yes, fans have the opportunity to meet the drivers and get autographs during the Pit Party before the main event. Pit Party passes can be purchased separately.

8. How are the winners determined in Monster Jam competitions?

In racing competitions, the winner is determined by a knockout system where the first truck to cross the finish line advances to the next round. In freestyle, judges award points based on factors like difficulty, creativity, and crowd reaction.

9. Are there any female Monster Jam drivers?

Yes, there are several talented female drivers in Monster Jam, including Krysten Anderson, who drives the iconic Grave Digger.

10. Can I bring my own ear protection to a Monster Jam event?

Yes, it is highly recommended to bring ear protection like earmuffs or earplugs to a Monster Jam event as the noise level can be quite loud.

11. How often do Monster Jam trucks require maintenance?

Monster Jam trucks undergo regular maintenance after every event to ensure they are in top shape. The maintenance can include various tasks like engine tune-ups, suspension checks, and body repairs.

12. Are there any Monster Jam video games available?

Yes, there are several Monster Jam video games available on various gaming platforms, allowing fans to experience the thrill of driving monster trucks from the comfort of their homes.

13. Can I customize my own Monster Jam truck?

While the official Monster Jam trucks are owned by the organization, fans can purchase scaled-down replicas of their favorite trucks and customize them to their liking.

14. Can I become a Monster Jam driver?

Becoming a Monster Jam driver requires extensive training, skills, and experience in motorsports. However, if you have a passion for monster trucks, you can always attend Monster Jam University, where aspiring drivers can learn from the best in the business.

Now that you know where to watch Monster Jam and have learned some interesting facts about the sport, you can immerse yourself in the thrilling world of monster trucks. So grab some popcorn, tune in to NBCSN, and get ready for the jaw-dropping action that Monster Jam delivers!





