

What Channel Can I Watch Moto GP On? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

Moto GP is an immensely popular motorsport that attracts millions of fans worldwide. If you’re a fan of high-speed bikes and adrenaline-pumping races, you might be wondering where you can catch all the Moto GP action on your television. In this article, we’ll explore the various channels that broadcast Moto GP races and provide you with some fascinating facts about this thrilling sport.

Channels to Watch Moto GP On:

1. BT Sport: In the United Kingdom, BT Sport holds exclusive rights to broadcast Moto GP races. You can enjoy the races live on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, and BT Sport 3.

2. NBC Sports: For viewers in the United States, NBC Sports is the go-to channel for Moto GP races. NBCSN (NBC Sports Network) is the primary channel that airs all the live races.

3. Eurosport: Across Europe, Eurosport is a popular choice for Moto GP enthusiasts. Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 cover the races in most European countries.

4. DAZN: Fans in Japan, Canada, and other countries can access Moto GP races on the streaming platform DAZN. It offers live coverage of all the races on various devices.

5. Fox Sports: In Australia, Fox Sports is the official broadcaster of Moto GP races. You can catch the live action on Fox Sports 506.

Five Interesting Facts about Moto GP:

1. The Oldest Motorsport Championship: Moto GP, formerly known as the FIM Road Racing World Championship, started in 1949. It is the oldest motorsport championship in the world, with a rich history spanning over seven decades.

2. The Fastest Moto GP Bike: The current record for the fastest Moto GP bike is held by Andrea Dovizioso, who achieved an astonishing speed of 356.7 km/h (221.5 mph) during a practice session at the Italian Grand Prix in 2018.

3. Multiple World Champions: Giacomo Agostini and Valentino Rossi hold the record for the most Moto GP World Championships, with both riders winning the title nine times. Rossi is also the only rider to have won world championships in four different decades.

4. Customized Bikes: Each Moto GP bike is a result of intricate engineering and customization. The bikes are built to suit the riding style and preferences of each rider, making them unique to the individual.

5. Tire Changes: Moto GP races often feature tire changes during pit stops. The teams have mastered the art of quick tire changes, with some pit stops taking as little as two seconds to complete.

Common Questions about Moto GP:

1. When does the Moto GP season start and end?

The Moto GP season typically starts in March and ends in November, with races held across various countries.

2. How many races are there in a Moto GP season?

The number of races in a Moto GP season can vary, but there are usually around 19 to 20 races.

3. Can I watch Moto GP races online?

Yes, many broadcasters offer online streaming services where you can watch Moto GP races live.

4. Are there any free channels to watch Moto GP?

While most channels require a subscription, some countries offer free-to-air channels that broadcast selected races.

5. Can I watch Moto GP races on my mobile device?

Yes, many broadcasters have mobile apps that allow you to stream Moto GP races on your smartphone or tablet.

6. Are there any female riders in Moto GP?

Currently, there are no female riders in the Moto GP championship, but there have been female riders in lower categories.

7. How long is a Moto GP race?

Moto GP races typically last for around 45 minutes to an hour.

8. Who is the reigning Moto GP World Champion?

The reigning Moto GP World Champion is Joan Mir, who won the title in 2020.

9. How many riders participate in a Moto GP race?

There are usually around 20 riders participating in each Moto GP race.

10. Which country has the most Moto GP World Champions?

Italy has produced the most Moto GP World Champions, with a total of 20 titles.

11. What are the different classes in Moto GP?

Moto GP consists of three classes: Moto GP, Moto2, and Moto3.

12. How are the starting grid positions determined?

Starting grid positions are determined through qualifying sessions, with the fastest rider securing pole position.

13. How does Moto GP scoring work?

Riders earn points based on their finishing positions in each race. The rider with the most points at the end of the season wins the championship.

14. Are there any Moto GP races on street circuits?

Yes, there are a few Moto GP races held on street circuits, such as the Grand Prix of Qatar and the Grand Prix of Valencia.

Now that you know where to catch all the thrilling Moto GP action and have gained some interesting insights about the sport, get ready to witness the heart-pounding races and cheer for your favorite riders as they battle it out on the track. Enjoy the adrenaline-fueled excitement of Moto GP!





