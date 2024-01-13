

What Channel Can I Watch Reruns of Elementary plus 5 Interesting Facts

If you’re a fan of the hit crime drama series Elementary and have missed an episode or two, you might be wondering where you can catch reruns of this captivating show. Elementary, which aired from 2012 to 2019, follows the modern-day adventures of Sherlock Holmes and his trusted partner, Dr. Joan Watson, as they solve crimes in New York City. To help you stay up-to-date with the latest reruns, we’ve compiled a list of channels where you can catch this thrilling series. But before we dive into that, let’s explore five interesting facts about Elementary.

Interesting Fact #1: Unique Modern Twist

Elementary takes a unique approach to the iconic Sherlock Holmes character by setting the story in modern-day New York City. The show introduces a fresh perspective, adapting classic Sherlock Holmes tales to a contemporary setting, which adds an exciting twist to the series.

Interesting Fact #2: Jonny Lee Miller’s Portrayal of Sherlock Holmes

Jonny Lee Miller’s portrayal of Sherlock Holmes in Elementary received critical acclaim. His performance as the brilliant detective earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, demonstrating his impeccable acting skills and dedication to the character.

Interesting Fact #3: Gender Swap for Dr. Watson

In Elementary, the character of Dr. John Watson is transformed into Dr. Joan Watson, played by Lucy Liu. This gender swap brought a new dynamic to the show’s central partnership, showcasing the chemistry and complexity of the relationship between Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson.

Interesting Fact #4: Holmes’ Battle with Addiction

The series delves into Sherlock Holmes’ battle with addiction, specifically his struggle with substance abuse. This aspect of the character’s journey adds depth and realism to the storyline, highlighting the challenges faced by those dealing with addiction.

Interesting Fact #5: Holmes’ Fascination with Bees

Sherlock Holmes’ fascination with bees is a recurring theme throughout the series. The character’s affinity for beekeeping and his extensive knowledge of bees serve as a unique quirk, further developing his persona and adding an intriguing layer to his character.

Now that we’ve explored some fascinating facts about Elementary, let’s delve into where you can catch reruns of this beloved series.

Channels to Watch Reruns of Elementary:

1. CBS: The original network that aired Elementary during its run is a great place to catch reruns of the show. CBS often airs reruns of their popular series, including Elementary, allowing fans to relive the excitement.

2. Hulu: If you have a subscription to Hulu, you can stream all episodes of Elementary, including reruns. Hulu offers a convenient way to watch the show at your own pace and catch up on any missed episodes.

3. Amazon Prime Video: Another popular streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, provides access to Elementary reruns. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can enjoy the series anytime, anywhere, on your preferred device.

4. IMDb TV: IMDb TV offers free streaming of various TV shows and movies, including Elementary. If you don’t mind occasional ads, you can access reruns of the show without any additional cost.

5. Local Syndication: Depending on your location, Elementary might be syndicated on local channels. Check your local listings to see if any channels in your area are broadcasting reruns of the show.

Now, let’s address some common questions viewers have about Elementary.

1. Is Elementary available on Netflix?

No, Elementary is not available on Netflix at the moment. However, you can find the show on other streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

2. Can I watch Elementary on cable TV?

Yes, you can watch Elementary on cable TV. CBS, the original network that aired the show, often reruns episodes on their channel.

3. How many seasons of Elementary are there?

Elementary has a total of seven seasons. It aired from 2012 to 2019.

4. Can I watch Elementary for free?

Some streaming platforms, such as IMDb TV, offer free streaming of Elementary with occasional ads. However, other platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video require a subscription.

5. Is Elementary available for purchase on DVD?

Yes, all seven seasons of Elementary are available for purchase on DVD. You can find them on various online retailers or in local stores.

6. Can I watch Elementary outside of the United States?

Yes, you can watch Elementary outside of the United States. Streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video are available in many countries, allowing international viewers to access the show.

7. Are there any spin-offs of Elementary?

No, there are no official spin-offs of Elementary. However, the show has inspired many other adaptations of Sherlock Holmes stories.

8. Can I watch Elementary on mobile devices?

Yes, you can watch Elementary on mobile devices through streaming platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and CBS All Access.

9. Is Elementary available in HD?

Yes, Elementary is available in HD on most streaming platforms, ensuring a high-quality viewing experience.

10. Can I download episodes of Elementary for offline viewing?

On certain streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, you can download episodes of Elementary for offline viewing, allowing you to enjoy the show without an internet connection.

11. Are all episodes of Elementary available for streaming?

Yes, all episodes of Elementary are available for streaming on platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

12. Can I watch Elementary with subtitles?

Yes, most streaming platforms offer subtitle options for viewers to watch Elementary with subtitles in various languages.

13. Are there any crossovers with other TV shows?

Elementary did not have any official crossovers with other TV shows.

14. Is Elementary based on the original Sherlock Holmes books?

Yes, Elementary is based on the original Sherlock Holmes stories written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. However, it takes a modern-day approach and introduces new elements to the classic tales.

Now that you know where to catch reruns of Elementary and have some intriguing facts about the show, you can dive back into the thrilling world of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Joan Watson anytime you want. Happy watching!





