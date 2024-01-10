

What Channel Can I Watch the Bears On?

The Chicago Bears are one of the most iconic football teams in the NFL, with a rich history and a dedicated fan base. If you’re a fan or simply interested in catching a Bears game, you may be wondering what channel you can watch them on. In this article, we will explore the various options available to watch Chicago Bears games, along with some interesting facts about the team.

Channels to Watch the Bears On:

1. National Broadcasts: The NFL has broadcasting agreements with several major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN. The Bears’ regular-season games are often broadcasted on these networks. The specific channel will vary depending on the schedule and the opponent of the week.

2. Local Broadcasts: In Chicago, local Bears games are typically aired on FOX (channel 32) or CBS (channel 2). These channels are available to viewers with an antenna or through cable/satellite providers. Check your local listings for the exact channel number in your area.

3. NFL Network: The NFL Network is a dedicated channel for all things football. While it primarily covers games outside of the regular season, it occasionally broadcasts Thursday Night Football games. Keep an eye on the NFL Network schedule to see if any Bears games are being aired.

4. Streaming Services: With the rise of streaming services, watching the Bears has become easier than ever. Platforms like Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV offer live streaming of major networks, including CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN. These services require a subscription, but they often provide a free trial period.

5. NFL Game Pass: If you’re unable to catch the games live, NFL Game Pass is an excellent option to watch the Bears. It allows you to stream all NFL games on-demand after they have aired. This service also provides access to condensed games, replays, and other exclusive content.

Interesting Facts about the Bears:

1. Founding Members: The Chicago Bears were one of the original teams in the NFL, founded in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys. They moved to Chicago the following year and changed their name to the Bears in 1922.

2. Papa Bear: George Halas, known as “Papa Bear,” was the co-founder of the Bears and one of the most influential figures in NFL history. He played a vital role in the growth of the league and coached the Bears for 40 seasons.

3. Championship Legacy: The Bears have won a total of nine NFL championships, including one Super Bowl victory in 1985. They are recognized as one of the most successful franchises in NFL history.

4. Monsters of the Midway: The Bears’ defense has earned the nickname “Monsters of the Midway” due to their fierce and dominant play. This term was coined during the team’s dominant era in the 1940s.

5. Hall of Famers: The Chicago Bears have had a remarkable number of players enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. From iconic names like Walter Payton and Dick Butkus to recent inductees like Brian Urlacher, the Bears’ history is filled with legendary players.

Common Questions about Watching the Bears:

1. What channel is the Bears game on today? The channel will vary based on the schedule and the opponent. Check your local listings or NFL broadcast schedules for the most up-to-date information.

2. Can I watch Bears games for free? Some local channels may broadcast Bears games for free, but for other networks, you may need a cable/satellite subscription or a streaming service.

3. Are Bears games available on NFL Sunday Ticket? NFL Sunday Ticket is a DirecTV exclusive service that allows you to watch out-of-market games. However, local and nationally televised Bears games may be subject to blackout restrictions.

4. Can I watch Bears games on my smartphone or tablet? Yes, many streaming services offer mobile apps that allow you to watch Bears games on your smartphone or tablet.

5. Is NFL Game Pass available in my country? NFL Game Pass is available in several countries. Check the official NFL Game Pass website to see if it is available in your location.

6. Can I watch Bears games if I live outside of Chicago? Yes, national broadcasts and streaming services allow fans outside of Chicago to watch Bears games.

7. Can I record Bears games to watch later? If you have a DVR or a streaming service with a cloud DVR feature, you can record Bears games to watch at your convenience.

8. Are Bears games available on YouTube? No, YouTube does not have the rights to stream live NFL games. However, they may offer highlights or analysis of Bears games.

9. How can I find the Bears’ schedule? The official Chicago Bears website and various sports websites provide the team’s schedule for the current season.

10. Can I watch Bears games on Roku or Amazon Fire Stick? Yes, many streaming services that offer live TV can be accessed through Roku or Amazon Fire Stick devices.

11. Are Bears games available in 4K resolution? Some of the major networks and streaming services offer select games in 4K resolution. Check with your service provider for availability.

12. Can I watch Bears games if I don’t have cable? Yes, streaming services like Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV offer alternatives to cable/satellite subscriptions.

13. Can I watch Bears games internationally? NFL Game Pass International provides access to live and on-demand Bears games for fans outside of the United States.

14. Can I watch past Bears games online? NFL Game Pass allows you to stream past Bears games, including Super Bowl victories and other historic matches.

In conclusion, there are multiple channels and streaming options available to watch Chicago Bears games. Whether you prefer traditional TV broadcasts, streaming services, or on-demand viewing, you can cheer on the Bears and enjoy their rich history.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.