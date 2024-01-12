

What Channel Can I Watch the California Lottery?

The California Lottery is a popular game of chance that offers residents of California the opportunity to win big prizes. Whether you are a regular player or just curious about the lottery, you may be wondering what channel you can watch the California Lottery on. In this article, we will explore where you can catch the live drawings and provide some interesting facts about the game.

The California Lottery drawings are aired on various television stations across the state. The primary channel for watching the live drawings is KCAL-TV, Channel 9. KCAL-TV is the official broadcaster of the California Lottery and airs the live drawings every night at 6:59 PM Pacific Time. You can tune in to Channel 9 to watch the suspenseful moments as the winning numbers are drawn.

If you prefer to watch the drawings online, you can visit the California Lottery’s official website at www.calottery.com. The website provides a live stream of the drawings, allowing you to watch them from the comfort of your own home or on the go. Additionally, you can find the winning numbers and results on the website shortly after the draw.

Now that we know where to watch the California Lottery, let’s delve into some interesting facts about the game:

1. The California Lottery was established in 1984 through a ballot initiative approved by the voters. It was initially created to supplement public education funding in the state.

2. Since its inception, the California Lottery has contributed over $37 billion to education in California. The funds have been used to support various educational programs and initiatives across the state.

3. The largest jackpot ever won in the California Lottery was $193 million. The lucky winner, who remains anonymous, hit the jackpot in February 2002.

4. The odds of winning the California Lottery jackpot are approximately 1 in 41 million. However, there are multiple prize tiers, so you have better chances of winning smaller prizes.

5. The California Lottery offers a wide range of games, including scratchers, draw games, and daily games. Players can choose from various themes and ticket prices, allowing for flexibility and excitement.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the California Lottery:

1. How can I claim my prize if I win?

If you win a prize of $599 or less, you can claim it at any authorized California Lottery retailer. For prizes above $600, you will need to complete a claim form and submit it to the California Lottery.

2. Can I remain anonymous if I win a large jackpot?

Yes, California state law allows winners to remain anonymous if they win a prize of $1 million or more.

3. How long do I have to claim my prize?

You have 180 days from the draw date to claim your prize. After that, the prize money will be forfeited.

4. Can I play the California Lottery if I am not a resident of California?

Yes, you can play the California Lottery even if you are not a resident. However, you must be physically present in California to purchase tickets.

5. Are lottery winnings subject to taxes?

Yes, lottery winnings in California are subject to federal and state taxes. The California Lottery withholds 24% for federal taxes and 10.23% for state taxes for prizes over $5,000.

6. Can I purchase California Lottery tickets online?

No, currently, you cannot purchase California Lottery tickets online. However, you can use the California Lottery’s official mobile app to check winning numbers and locate retailers.

7. Can I play the California Lottery if I am under 18 years old?

No, you must be 18 years or older to play the California Lottery.

8. Are the California Lottery drawings rigged?

No, the California Lottery drawings are conducted with strict security measures to ensure fairness and randomness.

9. Can I claim a prize from a previous drawing if I lost my ticket?

Unfortunately, you must have the winning ticket to claim a prize. The California Lottery cannot pay prizes without a valid ticket.

10. How are the winning numbers selected?

The winning numbers are selected through a random drawing using a mechanical drawing machine.

11. What happens if no one wins the jackpot?

If no one wins the jackpot, the prize money rolls over to the next drawing, creating even larger jackpots.

12. Can I play the California Lottery by mail?

No, you cannot play the California Lottery by mail. You must purchase tickets at an authorized retailer.

13. Can I play the California Lottery using a credit card?

Yes, most retailers accept credit card payments for purchasing lottery tickets.

14. Where does the money from unclaimed prizes go?

Unclaimed prize money is returned to the California Lottery Fund and used for future prizes and contributions to education.

In conclusion, you can watch the California Lottery on KCAL-TV, Channel 9, or stream it live on the official California Lottery website. The game offers exciting opportunities to win big prizes while supporting education in the state. With a diverse range of games and numerous prize tiers, the California Lottery continues to captivate players across California.





