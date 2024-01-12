What Channel Can I Watch the Floyed Hiligths



What Channel Can I Watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight Plus 5 Interesting Facts

The highly anticipated exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather Jr., one of the greatest boxers of all time, and YouTube sensation Logan Paul is set to take place on June 6, 2021. Fans from around the world are eager to witness this unique event, but the question on everyone’s mind is, “What channel can I watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight?” In this article, we will explore the answer to this question, along with five interesting facts about the fight.

1. What Channel Can I Watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Fight?

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition match will be available on pay-per-view (PPV) through Showtime. Showtime has secured the broadcasting rights for this exciting event, offering fans the opportunity to watch the fight live from the comfort of their homes.

2. Interesting Fact: Floyd Mayweather’s Undefeated Legacy

Floyd Mayweather Jr., known as “Money Mayweather,” boasts an impressive professional boxing record of 50 wins and zero losses. Throughout his career, he has held multiple world titles in different weight classes, becoming one of the most dominant and skilled boxers in history.

3. Interesting Fact: Logan Paul’s Unconventional Journey

Logan Paul, a popular YouTuber turned professional boxer, has taken an unconventional path to this exhibition match. Despite having only one official boxing match against fellow YouTuber KSI, Paul has shown dedication and commitment to his training, making this fight an intriguing clash of worlds.

4. Interesting Fact: The Age and Size Difference

One of the most intriguing aspects of this exhibition match is the significant age and size difference between the two fighters. Floyd Mayweather, at 44 years old, is considered past his prime, while Logan Paul, at 26 years old, represents the younger generation. Additionally, Mayweather stands at 5’8″ (173 cm) with a weight of around 150 lbs (68 kg), while Paul towers at 6’2″ (188 cm) and weighs approximately 200 lbs (91 kg).

5. Interesting Fact: Exhibition Match with No Official Winner

Unlike professional boxing matches, this exhibition bout will not have an official winner declared. The fight will consist of eight three-minute rounds, and no judges will score the contest. However, knockouts are allowed, and if either fighter is unable to continue, the referee may halt the match.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans may have about the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight:

1. When and where will the fight take place?

The fight is scheduled to take place on June 6, 2021, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

2. How can I watch the fight if I don’t have cable?

If you don’t have cable, you can still watch the fight through various streaming platforms, such as Showtime’s official website or app.

3. How much does the pay-per-view (PPV) cost?

The PPV price for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight is set at $49.99.

4. Can I watch the fight outside of the United States?

Yes, the fight will be available for international viewers through various broadcasters and streaming platforms. Check your local listings for more information.

5. Will there be undercard fights before the Mayweather vs. Paul match?

Yes, the undercard fights have been announced, featuring several notable boxers and celebrities.

6. Can I attend the fight in person?

Yes, tickets for the event are available for purchase. However, due to limited seating capacity and high demand, securing a ticket may be challenging.

7. Will there be post-fight interviews and analysis?

Showtime is expected to provide post-fight interviews and analysis from boxing experts to dissect the bout.

8. Can I watch the fight on demand if I miss the live event?

Yes, Showtime will make the fight available on demand shortly after the live event.

9. Will there be any promotional events leading up to the fight?

Yes, there will likely be press conferences, weigh-ins, and other promotional events leading up to the fight. Keep an eye out for announcements from the fighters and promoters.

10. Are there any restrictions on who can watch the fight?

The fight is available to anyone willing to purchase the pay-per-view, regardless of age or location.

11. Will there be a knockout bonus?

No specific knockout bonus has been announced for this exhibition match.

12. Can I watch the fight on my mobile device?

Yes, Showtime offers a mobile app through which you can stream the fight.

13. Can I watch the fight with friends?

Yes, you can host a watch party and enjoy the fight with friends and family, provided you have purchased the PPV.

14. Will there be a rematch if the fight ends in a draw?

As this is an exhibition match, there are no official plans for a rematch, regardless of the outcome.

With the answers to these common questions, you can now plan ahead to make sure you don’t miss the thrilling exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. Tune in to Showtime on June 6, 2021, and witness this unique event that blends the worlds of professional boxing and social media stardom.





